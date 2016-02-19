Essays on Econometrics and Planning provides a compilation of papers pertinent to econometrics and planning. This book covers a variety of topics, including competition, planner's capital, parametric solution and programming, economic system, and economic growth.

Organized into 22 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the concepts of cooperation, conflict, exploitation, and competition in relation to economic system. This text then examines the status of economic planning in Great Britain and provides an analysis of the role of autonomous investment in the economy. Other chapters consider the monetary or financial aspects of the Soviet economy. This book discusses as well the aspects in which the planners have a social location and economic preferences different from those of the mass of citizens in the underdeveloped country. The final chapter deals with the problem of national development.

This book is a valuable resource for economists, industrialists, economic planners, and academic socialists.