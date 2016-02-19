Essays on Econometrics and Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200583, 9781483225616

Essays on Econometrics and Planning

1st Edition

Editors: C. R. Rao
eBook ISBN: 9781483225616
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 358
Description

Essays on Econometrics and Planning provides a compilation of papers pertinent to econometrics and planning. This book covers a variety of topics, including competition, planner's capital, parametric solution and programming, economic system, and economic growth.

Organized into 22 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the concepts of cooperation, conflict, exploitation, and competition in relation to economic system. This text then examines the status of economic planning in Great Britain and provides an analysis of the role of autonomous investment in the economy. Other chapters consider the monetary or financial aspects of the Soviet economy. This book discusses as well the aspects in which the planners have a social location and economic preferences different from those of the mass of citizens in the underdeveloped country. The final chapter deals with the problem of national development.

This book is a valuable resource for economists, industrialists, economic planners, and academic socialists.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Conflict, Cooperation, Competition, and Cupid

Planning in Britain

Parametric Solution and Programming of the Hicksian Model

The National Balance-Sheet of the Soviet Union

Elements of a Theory of Planning

The Three Basic Purposes of an Economic System

To Achieve Optimum Growth

To Apportion Production Wisely

To Maintain Economic Justice

Elements of a Theory of System Behaviour

Scientific Approach in Planning

A Philosophical View of Civilization

A Critical Appraisal of the Concept and Theory of Unemployment

The Role of Central Statistical Organisation in the Indian Statistical System

The Strategy of Indian Planning

Science as a Dialectical Unity of System, Method, and Practice

Measure, Quality, and Optimum Scale

Capital Formation and its Financing in the Private Corporate Sector in India

Planning and Economic Growth

Models for Demand Projections

India Since Independence: Some Random Thoughts

Project Appraisal: A Traditional Approach

The Twentieth Century Trend in Employment in Manufacture in India-as Illustrated by the Case of West Bengal

A Letter Report to Professor P. C. Mahalanobis

Scientific Contributions of Professor P. C. Mahalanobis

Messages

About the Editor

C. R. Rao

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for multivariate Analysis, Department of statistics, The Pennsylvania State University.

Ratings and Reviews

