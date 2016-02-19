Essays on Econometrics and Planning
1st Edition
Description
Essays on Econometrics and Planning provides a compilation of papers pertinent to econometrics and planning. This book covers a variety of topics, including competition, planner's capital, parametric solution and programming, economic system, and economic growth.
Organized into 22 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the concepts of cooperation, conflict, exploitation, and competition in relation to economic system. This text then examines the status of economic planning in Great Britain and provides an analysis of the role of autonomous investment in the economy. Other chapters consider the monetary or financial aspects of the Soviet economy. This book discusses as well the aspects in which the planners have a social location and economic preferences different from those of the mass of citizens in the underdeveloped country. The final chapter deals with the problem of national development.
This book is a valuable resource for economists, industrialists, economic planners, and academic socialists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Conflict, Cooperation, Competition, and Cupid
Planning in Britain
Parametric Solution and Programming of the Hicksian Model
The National Balance-Sheet of the Soviet Union
Elements of a Theory of Planning
The Three Basic Purposes of an Economic System
To Achieve Optimum Growth
To Apportion Production Wisely
To Maintain Economic Justice
Elements of a Theory of System Behaviour
Scientific Approach in Planning
A Philosophical View of Civilization
A Critical Appraisal of the Concept and Theory of Unemployment
The Role of Central Statistical Organisation in the Indian Statistical System
The Strategy of Indian Planning
Science as a Dialectical Unity of System, Method, and Practice
Measure, Quality, and Optimum Scale
Capital Formation and its Financing in the Private Corporate Sector in India
Planning and Economic Growth
Models for Demand Projections
India Since Independence: Some Random Thoughts
Project Appraisal: A Traditional Approach
The Twentieth Century Trend in Employment in Manufacture in India-as Illustrated by the Case of West Bengal
A Letter Report to Professor P. C. Mahalanobis
Scientific Contributions of Professor P. C. Mahalanobis
Messages
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225616
About the Editor
C. R. Rao
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for multivariate Analysis, Department of statistics, The Pennsylvania State University.