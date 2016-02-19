Essays on Analytical Chemistry: In Memory of Professor Anders Ringbom is a collection of analytical chemistry papers and research studies in honor of the memory of Professor Anders Ringbom, a highly esteemed researcher and teacher. The papers are grouped under the following headings: Chemical Equilibria, Titrations, Photometric Analysis, Electrochemistry, Separations, Trace Analysis, Kinetic Analysis, and Other Analytical Topics.

This book is organized into eight parts encompassing 52 chapters. The first part deals with the concept of chemical equilibria in acid-base and metal complexes. The next parts cover the applications of different titration techniques, photometric analysis, electrochemistry, and separation techniques. Other parts highlight the principles and application of trace analysis, including the determination of heavy metals and airborne particulates. The last parts contain papers that examine the analytical application of the rate phenomena of several chemical reactions. These parts also tackle the topics of sampling, statistical analysis in analytical chemistry, and the features of photoelectron spectroscopy and capillary electrophoresis.

This book will be of great value to analytical chemists, researchers, and analytical chemistry students.