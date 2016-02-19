Essays in Toxicology, Volume 6 approaches toxicology by very different routes; two essays with materials (plastics and tobacco alkaloids), one deals with the effects of abnormal pressure, one considers the biochemistry of the lung, and one discusses poison control centers and other mechanisms for limiting the injury done by toxic materials. The book presents essays on the topological problems and untoward effects from plastic devices used in medical applications; the metabolism of tobacco alkaloids; and poisons control center. The text also includes essays on the toxicology of hypobaric and hyperbaric environments; as well as the exploitable biochemical approaches for the evaluation of toxic lung damage. Biochemists, physical chemists, neurophysiologists, epidemiologists, and social scientists will find the book invaluable.

1. Toxicological Problems and Untoward Effects from Plastic Devices Used in Medical Applications

I. Introduction

II. Polymers, Plastics, and Elastomers

III. Short-Term Contact with Tissue

IV. Long-Term Contact with Tissue—Carcinogenesis t

V. Effect of the Biological Environment on Polymeric Materials

VI. Special Problems

VII. Conclusions

References

2. The Metabolism of Tobacco Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Nicotine Metabolism—The Current Situation

III. Smoking and Nicotine Metabolism

IV. Minor Tobacco Alkaloid Metabolism in Man

V. In Vitro Metabolism of Tobacco Alkaloids

VI. Concluding Comments

References

3. Poisons Control Centers—An Essay on Information and Prevention

I. Introduction

II. The Extent of the Problem

III. Poisons Centers

IV. Medical Education

V. Declaration of Composition

VI. Assessment of Toxicity

VII. Warning Labeling

VIII. Liaison with Industry

IX. International Liaison

X. The Dialogue

XI. Siting and Organization of Poisons Centers

XII. The Future

References

4. Toxicology of Hypobaric and Hyperbaric Environments

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Altered Hydrostatic Pressure Alone

III. Biological Effects of Inert Gases

IV. Superimposition of Altered Pressures and Inert Gases on Exogenous Agents

V. Pharmacotherapy of Decompression Sickness

VI. Summary

References

5. Exploitable Biochemical Approaches for the Evaluation of Toxic Lung Damage

I. Introduction

II. Biochemical Composition of Lung Tissue

III. In Vivo Biosynthesis of Macromolecules in the Lung

IV. Work with Lung Slices

V. Isolation of Defined Populations of Lung Cells

VI. Subcellular Fractionation of Lung Tissue

VII. Isolation and Properties of Cell Organelles from Lung

VIII. Examples of Toxic Lung Damage Evaluated by Biochemical Approaches

IX. Conclusion

References

