Essays in Toxicology
1st Edition
Volume 6
Description
Essays in Toxicology, Volume 6 approaches toxicology by very different routes; two essays with materials (plastics and tobacco alkaloids), one deals with the effects of abnormal pressure, one considers the biochemistry of the lung, and one discusses poison control centers and other mechanisms for limiting the injury done by toxic materials. The book presents essays on the topological problems and untoward effects from plastic devices used in medical applications; the metabolism of tobacco alkaloids; and poisons control center. The text also includes essays on the toxicology of hypobaric and hyperbaric environments; as well as the exploitable biochemical approaches for the evaluation of toxic lung damage. Biochemists, physical chemists, neurophysiologists, epidemiologists, and social scientists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1. Toxicological Problems and Untoward Effects from Plastic Devices Used in Medical Applications
I. Introduction
II. Polymers, Plastics, and Elastomers
III. Short-Term Contact with Tissue
IV. Long-Term Contact with Tissue—Carcinogenesis t
V. Effect of the Biological Environment on Polymeric Materials
VI. Special Problems
VII. Conclusions
References
2. The Metabolism of Tobacco Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Nicotine Metabolism—The Current Situation
III. Smoking and Nicotine Metabolism
IV. Minor Tobacco Alkaloid Metabolism in Man
V. In Vitro Metabolism of Tobacco Alkaloids
VI. Concluding Comments
References
3. Poisons Control Centers—An Essay on Information and Prevention
I. Introduction
II. The Extent of the Problem
III. Poisons Centers
IV. Medical Education
V. Declaration of Composition
VI. Assessment of Toxicity
VII. Warning Labeling
VIII. Liaison with Industry
IX. International Liaison
X. The Dialogue
XI. Siting and Organization of Poisons Centers
XII. The Future
References
4. Toxicology of Hypobaric and Hyperbaric Environments
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Altered Hydrostatic Pressure Alone
III. Biological Effects of Inert Gases
IV. Superimposition of Altered Pressures and Inert Gases on Exogenous Agents
V. Pharmacotherapy of Decompression Sickness
VI. Summary
References
5. Exploitable Biochemical Approaches for the Evaluation of Toxic Lung Damage
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Composition of Lung Tissue
III. In Vivo Biosynthesis of Macromolecules in the Lung
IV. Work with Lung Slices
V. Isolation of Defined Populations of Lung Cells
VI. Subcellular Fractionation of Lung Tissue
VII. Isolation and Properties of Cell Organelles from Lung
VIII. Examples of Toxic Lung Damage Evaluated by Biochemical Approaches
IX. Conclusion
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216461