Essays in Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121076030, 9781483262833

Essays in Toxicology

1st Edition

Editors: Wayland J. Hayes
eBook ISBN: 9781483262833
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 122
Description

Essays in Toxicology, Volume 3 covers the significant advances in several areas of toxicology, including inhalation toxicology and the tests for toxicity measurement.

This volume contains four chapters, and begins with discussion of the mechanisms of pulmonary toxicology, such as the deposition of respirable materials and the cellular role in pulmonary clearance. The subsequent chapter examines the impact of physical environmental factors on drug response, including the effect of ionizing radiation and atmospheric pressure and temperature. These topics are followed by surveys of several toxicological measures for determination of the effects of long-term toxicant exposure. The concluding chapter explores the molecular and biochemical studies of toxicants, specifically their interactions resulting in binding to proteins or nucleic acids.

This book will be of value to toxicologists, researchers, teachers, and students who wants to obtain a clearer view of the various aspects of toxicology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Frank Raymond Blood 13 September 1910 — 31 January 1971

1. The Vital Sacs: Alveolar Clearance Mechanisms in Inhalation Toxicology

I. Introduction

II. Historical Perspectives

III. The Exposure Atmosphere

IV. Gases and Vapors

V. Deposition of Particulate Material

VI. Pathways and Rates of Clearance of Particles

VII. The Cellular Role in Pulmonary Clearance

VIII. Concluding Comments

References

2. The Effect of Physical Environmental Factors on Drug Response

I. Introduction

II. Radiation

III. Pressure

IV. Temperature

References

3. Tests for Detecting and Measuring Long-Term Toxicity

I. Introduction

II. The 90-Dose ED50 or LD50

III. The Chronicity Factor

IV. The Concentration Index

V. Discussion

References

4. Molecular Aspects of Toxicants

I. Introduction

II. Interactions with Specific Enzymes

III. Microsomal Enzyme Induction

IV. Interaction with Macromolecules

V. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Wayland J. Hayes

