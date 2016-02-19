Essays in Toxicology, Volume 3 covers the significant advances in several areas of toxicology, including inhalation toxicology and the tests for toxicity measurement.

This volume contains four chapters, and begins with discussion of the mechanisms of pulmonary toxicology, such as the deposition of respirable materials and the cellular role in pulmonary clearance. The subsequent chapter examines the impact of physical environmental factors on drug response, including the effect of ionizing radiation and atmospheric pressure and temperature. These topics are followed by surveys of several toxicological measures for determination of the effects of long-term toxicant exposure. The concluding chapter explores the molecular and biochemical studies of toxicants, specifically their interactions resulting in binding to proteins or nucleic acids.

This book will be of value to toxicologists, researchers, teachers, and students who wants to obtain a clearer view of the various aspects of toxicology.