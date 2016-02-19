Essays in Toxicology
1st Edition
Description
Essays in Toxicology, Volume 3 covers the significant advances in several areas of toxicology, including inhalation toxicology and the tests for toxicity measurement.
This volume contains four chapters, and begins with discussion of the mechanisms of pulmonary toxicology, such as the deposition of respirable materials and the cellular role in pulmonary clearance. The subsequent chapter examines the impact of physical environmental factors on drug response, including the effect of ionizing radiation and atmospheric pressure and temperature. These topics are followed by surveys of several toxicological measures for determination of the effects of long-term toxicant exposure. The concluding chapter explores the molecular and biochemical studies of toxicants, specifically their interactions resulting in binding to proteins or nucleic acids.
This book will be of value to toxicologists, researchers, teachers, and students who wants to obtain a clearer view of the various aspects of toxicology.
Table of Contents
Frank Raymond Blood 13 September 1910 — 31 January 1971
1. The Vital Sacs: Alveolar Clearance Mechanisms in Inhalation Toxicology
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspectives
III. The Exposure Atmosphere
IV. Gases and Vapors
V. Deposition of Particulate Material
VI. Pathways and Rates of Clearance of Particles
VII. The Cellular Role in Pulmonary Clearance
VIII. Concluding Comments
2. The Effect of Physical Environmental Factors on Drug Response
I. Introduction
II. Radiation
III. Pressure
IV. Temperature
3. Tests for Detecting and Measuring Long-Term Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. The 90-Dose ED50 or LD50
III. The Chronicity Factor
IV. The Concentration Index
V. Discussion
4. Molecular Aspects of Toxicants
I. Introduction
II. Interactions with Specific Enzymes
III. Microsomal Enzyme Induction
IV. Interaction with Macromolecules
V. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 122
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262833