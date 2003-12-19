Escourolle and Poirier's Manual of Basic Neuropathology
4th Edition
Description
The purpose of this manual is to present in a clear, concise, and didactic manner, and illustrate with images in color and with schemes, the broad range of different lesions that affect the nervous system and how diagnosis is reached. After a general description of the basic macroscopic and microscopic changes specific to the nervous system, the different pathological processes which affect the nervous system, i.e., tumors, trauma, strokes, infections, prion diseases, degenerative processes, acquired and hereditary metabolic disorders and developmental malformations, are described. Specific chapters are devoted to epilepsy and the pathology of peripheral nerves, skeletal muscle and pituitary. Each chapter has been written by internationally recognized experts in the field, and provides updated information including genetic as well as basic technical and practical data.
Key Features
- Demonstrates techniques with illustrations and clear descriptions
- Helps the reader understand the histological features of muscle disease crucial to the evaluation of muscle biopsies
- Covers perinatal pathology and congenital malformations of the nervous system
- Each chapter has been prepared by internationally recognized experts in the field.
- Provides a useful appendix, including removal methods, tissue fixation methods, gross examination methods, special techniques, and more
Table of Contents
General Reactions of the Nervous System to Injury; Tumors of the Nervous System; Trauma; Vascular Diseases; Infectious Diseases; Prion Diseases; Demyelinating Diseases; Degenerative Diseases; Acquired Metabolic Diseases; Hereditary Metabolic Diseases; Congenital Malformations and Perinatal Diseases; Diseases of Skeletal Muscle; Diseases of Peripheral Nerve; Diseases of the Pituitary Gland; Unclassified and Other Diseases of the Nervous System; Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 19th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038808
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750674058
About the Author
Francoise Gray
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior member of the Medical Faculty, University of Paris
Umberto De Girolami
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School and Director of the Neuropathology Division at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Jacques Poirier
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior member of the Medical Faculty, University of Paris