Escherichia coli - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123970480, 9780123977779

Escherichia coli

2nd Edition

Pathotypes and Principles of Pathogenesis

Editors: Michael Donnenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780123977779
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123970480
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th August 2013
Page Count: 612
Description

The 2e of Escherichia coli is a unique, comprehensive analysis of the biology and molecular mechanisms that enable this ubiquitous organism to thrive. Leading investigators in the field discuss the molecular basis of E. coli pathogenesis followed by chapters on genomics and evolution. Detailed descriptions of distinct strains reveal the molecular pathogenesis of each and the causes of intestinal and extra-intestinal infections in humans. This work concludes with a presentation of virulence factors common to two or more pathotypes. The book is a great resource for references and up-to-date knowledge for anyone who studies E. coli pathogenesis, either as established investigators or investigators new to the field. It is also an excellent text for those who teach mechanisms of pathogenesis to graduate students and medical students and wish to have a source of knowledge from which to develop lectures.

Key Features

  • Offers a single source of information of E. coli pathogenesis written by expert authors
  • Presents comprehensive coverage on molecular mechanisms, biology, evolution and genomics and recent advances

Readership

Microbiologists, cell biologists, infectious disease clinicians, food safety experts, veterinarians, and advanced students.

Table of Contents

List of Contributors

Introduction

References

Section I: Escherichia coli, the organism

Chapter 1. The ecology of Escherichia coli

The genus Escherichia

Where does E. coli occur?

Genetic structure of E. coli

Within and among host E. coli diversity

Host specificity

Population dynamics of intestinal pathogens

References

Chapter 2. Comparative genomics of pathogenic Escherichia coli

Introduction

Uropathogenic E. coli

Shiga-toxin producing E. coli/enterohemorrhagic E. coli (STEC/EHEC)

Enteropathogenic E. coli (EPEC)

Enterotoxigenic E. coli (ETEC)

Enteroaggregative E. coli (EAEC)

Diffusely adherent E. coli (DAEC) and adherent invasive E. coli (AIEC)

Shigella and enteroinvasive E. coli (EIEC)

Future directions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 3. Evolution of pathogenic Escherichia coli

Introduction

Within-species diversity of pathogenic E. coli

Genetic mechanisms of virulence evolution

Evolutionarily adapted and pre-adapted virulence factors

Why did E. coli evolve to be pathogenic?

Evolutionary models, source-sinks, and paradoxes

Population genomics and variome of microbial pathogens

References

Section II: Escherichia coli pathotypes

Chapter 4. Enteropathogenic Escherichia coli

Background

Molecular pathogenesis

Clinical manifestations

References

Chapter 5. Enterohemorrhagic and other Shigatoxin-producing Escherichia coli

Background

Molecular pathogenesis

Clinical manifestations

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 6. Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli

Background

Molecular pathogenesis

Clinical manifestations

Control and prevention

Conclusions

References

Chapter 7. Shigella and enteroinvasive Escherichia coli: Paradigms for pathogen evolution and host–parasite interactions

Background

Molecular pathogenesis

Clinical manifestations of disease

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 8. Enteroaggregative Escherichia coli

Introduction

Enteroaggregative Escherichia coli (EAEC) history

Epidemiology

Clinical manifestations of infection

Microbial pathogenesis

Inflammation in EAEC pathogenesis

Strain heterogeneity

Identification of EAEC

References

Chapter 9. Uropathogenic Escherichia coli

Background

Molecular pathogenesis

Clinical manifestations

Conclusions

References

Chapter 10. Meningitis-associated Escherichia coli

Introduction

E. coli traversal of the blood–brain barrier

Identification of microbial factors involved in E. coli meningitis by functional genomic approaches

Prevention of E. coli penetration into the brain by targeting the microbial–host factors contributing to E. coli invasion of HBMEC monolayer

The basis for neurotropism in E. coli meningitis

The mechanisms involved in CNS inflammation in response to bacterial meningitis

Neuronal injury following E. coli meningitis

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 11. Hybrid and potentially pathogenic Escherichia coli strains

Diffusely adherent E. coli (DAEC)

Adherent and invasive E. coli (AIEC)

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O104:H4

Conclusions

References

Section III: Escherichia coli virulence factors

Chapter 12. Adhesive pili of the chaperone-usher family

Introduction

Pilus architecture

Chaperones

Subunits

Ushers

Role of CU pili in infections

CU pili as antivirulence targets

Conclusion

References

Chapter 13. The type 2 secretion and type 4 pilus systems of Escherichia coli

Introduction

Genetic organization

Regulation

Structural components of T2S and T4P machines

Mechanism of action

Role in virulence

Immune responses

Therapeutics and vaccine prospects

Antivirulence drugs

Conclusions

References

Chapter 14. Type 3 secretion systems

Introduction

Type 3 secretion systems in E. coli

Structure and organization of the T3SS injectisome

Mechanism of secretion and assembly

Regulation of Type 3 secretion

Conclusion

References

Chapter 15. Type 3 secretion effectors

Introduction

Cytoskeleton remodeling

Manipulation of host immune responses

Cell death and survival

Disrupting gut integrity: diarrheagenic mechanism

Conclusion

References

Chapter 16. Type 1 and 5 secretion systems and associated toxins

Introduction

The type 1 secretion system

The Type 5 secretion system

Molecular organization

Secretion

Structure of T5SS domains

Processing of T5SS passenger domains

Distribution, function, and regulation

Type 1 and 5 secreted proteins as prospects for vaccines

Conclusions

References

Chapter 17. Capsule and lipopolysaccharide

Introduction

Structure and biosynthesis of E. coli LPS

Structure and biosynthesis of E. coli CPSs

Evasion of host cell defenses

Other roles in virulence

Conclusions

References

Index

About the Editor

Michael Donnenberg

Michael Donnenberg

Michael Donnenberg, MD is a Professor of Medicine and of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Maryland. Dr. Donnenberg is a graduate of the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He completed residency in Internal Medicine at what is now the Bayview Campus of Johns Hopkins and fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Tufts/New England Medical Center. After additional postdoctoral research training at the Center for Vaccine Development at the University of Maryland, Dr. Donnenberg joined the faculty in 1990.

Dr. Donnenberg’s research has focused on the molecular pathogenesis of infections due to Escherichia coli and on the biogenesis and function of bacterial surface appendages called Type IV Pili that are used by many pathogens to adhere to host cell surfaces. His work has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health for over twenty years and has resulted in the publication of over one hundred original manuscripts, reviews, and book chapters. He is a Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the American Academy of Microbiology and a member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation. He is a recipient of the Oswald Avery Award from the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Dr. Donnenberg is an active Infectious Diseases clinician and directs the Medical Scientist (MD/PhD) Program at the University of Maryland. He is also active in medical education and was an inaugural member of the Pass and Susel Academy of Academic Excellence at the University of Maryland.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, U.S.A.

Reviews

"The Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria is the most common facultative anaerobe in the human intestinal tract, and most strains are non-pathogenic and even symbiotic. It is the pathogenic strains that scientists from around the world consider here, looking at the organism itself, pathotypes, and virulence factors."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013

Ratings and Reviews

