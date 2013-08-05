Escherichia coli
2nd Edition
Pathotypes and Principles of Pathogenesis
Description
The 2e of Escherichia coli is a unique, comprehensive analysis of the biology and molecular mechanisms that enable this ubiquitous organism to thrive. Leading investigators in the field discuss the molecular basis of E. coli pathogenesis followed by chapters on genomics and evolution. Detailed descriptions of distinct strains reveal the molecular pathogenesis of each and the causes of intestinal and extra-intestinal infections in humans. This work concludes with a presentation of virulence factors common to two or more pathotypes. The book is a great resource for references and up-to-date knowledge for anyone who studies E. coli pathogenesis, either as established investigators or investigators new to the field. It is also an excellent text for those who teach mechanisms of pathogenesis to graduate students and medical students and wish to have a source of knowledge from which to develop lectures.
Key Features
- Offers a single source of information of E. coli pathogenesis written by expert authors
- Presents comprehensive coverage on molecular mechanisms, biology, evolution and genomics and recent advances
Readership
Microbiologists, cell biologists, infectious disease clinicians, food safety experts, veterinarians, and advanced students.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction
References
Section I: Escherichia coli, the organism
Chapter 1. The ecology of Escherichia coli
The genus Escherichia
Where does E. coli occur?
Genetic structure of E. coli
Within and among host E. coli diversity
Host specificity
Population dynamics of intestinal pathogens
References
Chapter 2. Comparative genomics of pathogenic Escherichia coli
Introduction
Uropathogenic E. coli
Shiga-toxin producing E. coli/enterohemorrhagic E. coli (STEC/EHEC)
Enteropathogenic E. coli (EPEC)
Enterotoxigenic E. coli (ETEC)
Enteroaggregative E. coli (EAEC)
Diffusely adherent E. coli (DAEC) and adherent invasive E. coli (AIEC)
Shigella and enteroinvasive E. coli (EIEC)
Future directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3. Evolution of pathogenic Escherichia coli
Introduction
Within-species diversity of pathogenic E. coli
Genetic mechanisms of virulence evolution
Evolutionarily adapted and pre-adapted virulence factors
Why did E. coli evolve to be pathogenic?
Evolutionary models, source-sinks, and paradoxes
Population genomics and variome of microbial pathogens
References
Section II: Escherichia coli pathotypes
Chapter 4. Enteropathogenic Escherichia coli
Background
Molecular pathogenesis
Clinical manifestations
References
Chapter 5. Enterohemorrhagic and other Shigatoxin-producing Escherichia coli
Background
Molecular pathogenesis
Clinical manifestations
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6. Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli
Background
Molecular pathogenesis
Clinical manifestations
Control and prevention
Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Shigella and enteroinvasive Escherichia coli: Paradigms for pathogen evolution and host–parasite interactions
Background
Molecular pathogenesis
Clinical manifestations of disease
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. Enteroaggregative Escherichia coli
Introduction
Enteroaggregative Escherichia coli (EAEC) history
Epidemiology
Clinical manifestations of infection
Microbial pathogenesis
Inflammation in EAEC pathogenesis
Strain heterogeneity
Identification of EAEC
References
Chapter 9. Uropathogenic Escherichia coli
Background
Molecular pathogenesis
Clinical manifestations
Conclusions
References
Chapter 10. Meningitis-associated Escherichia coli
Introduction
E. coli traversal of the blood–brain barrier
Identification of microbial factors involved in E. coli meningitis by functional genomic approaches
Prevention of E. coli penetration into the brain by targeting the microbial–host factors contributing to E. coli invasion of HBMEC monolayer
The basis for neurotropism in E. coli meningitis
The mechanisms involved in CNS inflammation in response to bacterial meningitis
Neuronal injury following E. coli meningitis
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11. Hybrid and potentially pathogenic Escherichia coli strains
Diffusely adherent E. coli (DAEC)
Adherent and invasive E. coli (AIEC)
Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O104:H4
Conclusions
References
Section III: Escherichia coli virulence factors
Chapter 12. Adhesive pili of the chaperone-usher family
Introduction
Pilus architecture
Chaperones
Subunits
Ushers
Role of CU pili in infections
CU pili as antivirulence targets
Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. The type 2 secretion and type 4 pilus systems of Escherichia coli
Introduction
Genetic organization
Regulation
Structural components of T2S and T4P machines
Mechanism of action
Role in virulence
Immune responses
Therapeutics and vaccine prospects
Antivirulence drugs
Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Type 3 secretion systems
Introduction
Type 3 secretion systems in E. coli
Structure and organization of the T3SS injectisome
Mechanism of secretion and assembly
Regulation of Type 3 secretion
Conclusion
References
Chapter 15. Type 3 secretion effectors
Introduction
Cytoskeleton remodeling
Manipulation of host immune responses
Cell death and survival
Disrupting gut integrity: diarrheagenic mechanism
Conclusion
References
Chapter 16. Type 1 and 5 secretion systems and associated toxins
Introduction
The type 1 secretion system
The Type 5 secretion system
Molecular organization
Secretion
Structure of T5SS domains
Processing of T5SS passenger domains
Distribution, function, and regulation
Type 1 and 5 secreted proteins as prospects for vaccines
Conclusions
References
Chapter 17. Capsule and lipopolysaccharide
Introduction
Structure and biosynthesis of E. coli LPS
Structure and biosynthesis of E. coli CPSs
Evasion of host cell defenses
Other roles in virulence
Conclusions
References
Index
About the Editor
Michael Donnenberg
Michael Donnenberg, MD is a Professor of Medicine and of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Maryland. Dr. Donnenberg is a graduate of the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He completed residency in Internal Medicine at what is now the Bayview Campus of Johns Hopkins and fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Tufts/New England Medical Center. After additional postdoctoral research training at the Center for Vaccine Development at the University of Maryland, Dr. Donnenberg joined the faculty in 1990.
Dr. Donnenberg’s research has focused on the molecular pathogenesis of infections due to Escherichia coli and on the biogenesis and function of bacterial surface appendages called Type IV Pili that are used by many pathogens to adhere to host cell surfaces. His work has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health for over twenty years and has resulted in the publication of over one hundred original manuscripts, reviews, and book chapters. He is a Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the American Academy of Microbiology and a member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation. He is a recipient of the Oswald Avery Award from the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
Dr. Donnenberg is an active Infectious Diseases clinician and directs the Medical Scientist (MD/PhD) Program at the University of Maryland. He is also active in medical education and was an inaugural member of the Pass and Susel Academy of Academic Excellence at the University of Maryland.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, U.S.A.
Reviews
"The Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria is the most common facultative anaerobe in the human intestinal tract, and most strains are non-pathogenic and even symbiotic. It is the pathogenic strains that scientists from around the world consider here, looking at the organism itself, pathotypes, and virulence factors."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013