Ergonomics: How to Design for Ease and Efficiency, Third Edition updates and expands this classic guide, including the latest essential themes and regulations. An introductory section provides all of the physical and mental ergonomics theory engineers, designers, and managers need for a range of applications. The following section provides authoritative advice on how to design for the human in a range of real world situations, now including new content on subjects including the individual within an organization, planning for space journeys, taking back control from autonomous systems, and design for aging.

Retaining its easy-to-use layout and jargon-free style, this book remains an invaluable source of models, measures and advice for anyone who needs to understand ergonomics.