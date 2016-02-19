Ergonomics Problems in Process Operations
1st Edition
Organised by the Institution of Chemical Engineers in Association with the Ergonomics Society. Held at the University of Aston in Birmingham, 11-13 July 1984
Description
Ergonomics Problems in Process Operations documents the proceedings of a symposium organized by the Institution of Chemical Engineers in association with the Ergonomics Society, held at the University of Aston in Birmingham, on 11-13 July 1984. The objectives of the symposium are: to enable engineers from process, power, and offshore industries to exchange information and experience with ergonomics specialists; to discuss ergonomics problems in process operations and methods of recognizing and controlling these problems; and to explore effective ways of applying ergonomics research to solving process operations problems. The symposium is intended to appeal to operations and maintenance managers, equipment designers and project engineers, designers and managers of pilot scale R & D plants, and ergonomists.
The presentations in this volume are organized into three parts. Part 1 contains papers on the role of the human operator. Also included are contributions during workshops on the effects of monotony and reduced activity in automated plant monitoring and human reliability assessment techniques. Part 2 contains papers on interface design and contributions during workshops on expert systems applications and ergonomics implications of computer-based display and control systems. Part 3 deals with studies on job design, organization, and training.
Table of Contents
1. The Role of the Human Operator
1.1 Elements of process control operator's reasoning: activity planning and system and process response times
1.2 Ergonomics of the control of simultaneous processes: case study in biochemical industry
1.3 Some results on operator performance in emergency events
1.A Workshop: Effects of monotony and reduced activity in monitoring automated plant
1.B Workshop: Techniques for human reliability assessment
2. Interface Design
2.1 Expert systems in process plant fault diagnosis
2.2 Automatized process control: the roles of computer-available information and field-collected information
2.3 Application of human reliability assessment techniques to process plant design
2.4 A conceptual framework for the description and analysis of man-machine system interaction
2.5 The role of visual information in improving the acquisition of adequate work orientation
2.6 A comparative simulation study of annunciator systems
2.7 Control centers for nuclear research
2.8 Evaluation of integrated control and supervision systems
2.A Workshop: Expert systems in process control
2.B Workshop: Computer-based systems in process control
3. Job Design, Organization and Training
3.1 Not waving but drowning: problems of human communication in the design of safe systems
3.2 Automation and the human operator: effects in process operations
3.3 Some remarks on the process operator and his job: the human operator in the control room of tomorrow
3.4 Job design in colliery control rooms
3.5 Studies in development of method to assess the management factor in industrial loss
1.A Workshop (continued)
