Ergonomics Guidelines and Problem Solving - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080436432, 9780080531229

Ergonomics Guidelines and Problem Solving, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: A. Mital Å. Kilbom S. Kumar
eBook ISBN: 9780080531229
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080436432
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 31st January 2000
Page Count: 492
Table of Contents

Task analysis (K. Landau et al.). Allocation of functions to humans and machines in a manufacturing environment (A. Mital et al.). Occupational and individual risk factors for shoulder-neck complaints (J. Winkel, R. Westgaard). Repetitive work of the upper extremity (Å. Kilbom). Human muscle strength definitions, measurement, and usage (A. Mital, S. Kumar). The reduction of slip and fall injuries (T.B. Leamon). Job design for the aged with regard to decline in their maximal aerobic capacity (J. Illmarinen). Design, selection and use of hand tools to alleviate trauma of the upper extremities (A. Mital, Å. Kilbom). Equipment design for maintenance (S. Imrhan). Designing warning signs and warning labels (M.R. Lehto). Vision at the workplace (S. Konz). Evaluation and control of industrial inspection (T.J. Gallewey). Evaluation and control of hot working environments (J.D. Ramsey et al.). Cold stress (I. Holmér). Noise in the office (A. Kjellberg, U. Landström). Work/rest (S. Konz). Managing stress in the workplace (A.M. Williamson). Economic evaluation or ergonomic solutions (E.R. Andersson). Author index.

Description

There is an urgent need to disseminate ergonomics "know-how" to the work place. This book meets that need by providing clear guidelines and problem solving recommendations to assist the practitioner in decisions that directly protect the health, safety and well-being of the worker.

The guidelines have evolved from a series of symposia on Ergonomic Guidelines and Problem Solving. Initially experts in each area selected were asked to write draft guidelines. These guidelines were circulated to participants at the symposia and to other experts for review before being comprehensively revised. In some instances these guidelines cannot be considered complete but it is important now to put some recommendations forward as guidelines. It is hoped that as new research emerges each guideline will be updated.

Each guideline has been divided into two parts. Part I contains the guidelines for the practitioner and Part II provides the scientific basis or the knowledge for the guide. Such separation of the applied and theoretical content was designed to facilitate rapid incorporation of the guide into practice.

The target audience for this book is the practitioner. The practitioner may be a manager, production system designer, shop supervisor, occupational health and safety professional, union representative, labor inspector or production engineer. For each of the guidelines, relevant practitioners are described.

Topics covered include work space design, tool design, work-rest schedules, illumination and maintenance.

No. of pages:
492
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080531229
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080436432

About the Editors

A. Mital Editor

Anil Mital is Professor of Industrial Engineering and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and Director of Industrial Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He is also the Founding Director of the Ergonomics and Engineering Controls Research Laboratory and former Director of Industrial Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He holds a B.E. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Allahabad University, India, and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from Kansas State University and Texas Tech University, respectively. He is Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Industrial Ergonomics, International Journal of Industrial Engineering and author/coauthor/editor of nearly 400 technical publications including 20 books. His research interests are in the areas of Applied Ergonomics, Application of Systems Methodologies to Ergonomics, Metal Cutting, Economic Justification and traditional Industrial Engineering. Dr Mital is the Founder of the International Society (formerly Foundation) of Occupational Ergonomics and Safety and a Fellow of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Industrial Engineers and Past Director of its Ergonomics Division.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati, Ergonomics & Engineering, Controls Research Laboratory, Cincinnati, OH 45221-0166, USA

Å. Kilbom Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department for Work & Health, National Institute for Working Life, Arbetslivsinstituent, 171 84 Solna, Sweden

S. Kumar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physical Therapy, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, T6G 2G4

