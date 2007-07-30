Ergonomics for Therapists

Part I: Overview and Conceptual Framework



1. Ergonomics and Therapy: An Introduction



2. A Client-Centered Framework for Therapists in Ergonomics



3. Macroergonomics



Part II: Knowledge, Tools, and Techniques



4. Ergonomic Assessments/Work Assessments



5. Anthropometry



6. Basic Biomechanics



7. Cognitive and Behavioral Occupational Demands of Work



8. Psychosocial Factors in Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders



9. Physical Environment



10. Human Factors in Medical Rehabilitation Equipment: Product Development and Usability Testing



Part III: Special Considerations



11. Lifting Analysis



12. Seating



13. Computers and Assistive Technology



Part IV: Application Process



14. Ergonomics of Children and Youth



15. Ergonomics of Aging



16. Ergonomics in Injury Prevention and Disability Management



17. Ergonomics of Play and Leisure



18. Evidence-Based Practice in Ergonomics



Part V: Resources



19. Certifications and Professional Associations in Ergonomics



20. Economics and Marketing of Ergonomic Services



21. Entrepreneurship



Appendix A. Job Analysis and Design Considerations



Appendix B. Ergonomic Information Sheets for Consumers



Appendix C. Answers to Review Questions