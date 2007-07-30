Ergonomics for Therapists - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323048538, 9780323062527

Ergonomics for Therapists

3rd Edition

Authors: Karen Jacobs
eBook ISBN: 9780323062527
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323048538
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th July 2007
Page Count: 480
Description

Ergonomics for Therapists, 3rd Edition is a comprehensive introduction to ergonomics in the workplace. Thoroughly revised with the latest ergonomic techniques and strategies, this reader-friendly resource gives you the foundation you need to help clients maximize efficiency and prevent workplace injuries before they occur.

Key Features

  • Reader-friendly approach makes complex material easier to grasp.
  • Client-centered framework helps you understand the client's critical role in maintaining an ergonomically sound environment.

Table of Contents

Part I: Overview and Conceptual Framework

1. Ergonomics and Therapy: An Introduction

2. A Client-Centered Framework for Therapists in Ergonomics

3. Macroergonomics

Part II: Knowledge, Tools, and Techniques

4. Ergonomic Assessments/Work Assessments

5. Anthropometry

6. Basic Biomechanics

7. Cognitive and Behavioral Occupational Demands of Work

8. Psychosocial Factors in Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders

9. Physical Environment

10. Human Factors in Medical Rehabilitation Equipment: Product Development and Usability Testing

Part III: Special Considerations

11. Lifting Analysis

12. Seating

13. Computers and Assistive Technology

Part IV: Application Process

14. Ergonomics of Children and Youth

15. Ergonomics of Aging

16. Ergonomics in Injury Prevention and Disability Management

17. Ergonomics of Play and Leisure

18. Evidence-Based Practice in Ergonomics

Part V: Resources

19. Certifications and Professional Associations in Ergonomics

20. Economics and Marketing of Ergonomic Services

21. Entrepreneurship

Appendix A. Job Analysis and Design Considerations

Appendix B. Ergonomic Information Sheets for Consumers

Appendix C. Answers to Review Questions

Details

No. of pages: 480
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323062527
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323048538

About the Author

Karen Jacobs

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Department of Occupational Therapy and Rehabilitation Counseling, Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Boston University, Boston, MA Clinical Associate Professor of Occupational Therapy, Boston University, Boston; President, American Occupational Therapy Association, Bethesda, Maryland

