Ergonomics for Therapists
3rd Edition
Description
Ergonomics for Therapists, 3rd Edition is a comprehensive introduction to ergonomics in the workplace. Thoroughly revised with the latest ergonomic techniques and strategies, this reader-friendly resource gives you the foundation you need to help clients maximize efficiency and prevent workplace injuries before they occur.
Key Features
- Reader-friendly approach makes complex material easier to grasp.
- Client-centered framework helps you understand the client's critical role in maintaining an ergonomically sound environment.
Table of Contents
Part I: Overview and Conceptual Framework
1. Ergonomics and Therapy: An Introduction
2. A Client-Centered Framework for Therapists in Ergonomics
3. Macroergonomics
Part II: Knowledge, Tools, and Techniques
4. Ergonomic Assessments/Work Assessments
5. Anthropometry
6. Basic Biomechanics
7. Cognitive and Behavioral Occupational Demands of Work
8. Psychosocial Factors in Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders
9. Physical Environment
10. Human Factors in Medical Rehabilitation Equipment: Product Development and Usability Testing
Part III: Special Considerations
11. Lifting Analysis
12. Seating
13. Computers and Assistive Technology
Part IV: Application Process
14. Ergonomics of Children and Youth
15. Ergonomics of Aging
16. Ergonomics in Injury Prevention and Disability Management
17. Ergonomics of Play and Leisure
18. Evidence-Based Practice in Ergonomics
Part V: Resources
19. Certifications and Professional Associations in Ergonomics
20. Economics and Marketing of Ergonomic Services
21. Entrepreneurship
Appendix A. Job Analysis and Design Considerations
Appendix B. Ergonomic Information Sheets for Consumers
Appendix C. Answers to Review Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 30th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323062527
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323048538
About the Author
Karen Jacobs
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Department of Occupational Therapy and Rehabilitation Counseling, Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Boston University, Boston, MA Clinical Associate Professor of Occupational Therapy, Boston University, Boston; President, American Occupational Therapy Association, Bethesda, Maryland