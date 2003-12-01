Ergonomics and the Management of Musculoskeletal Disorders
2nd Edition
Description
This comprehensive resource provides a strong medical, ergonomic, and industrial foundation for understanding and managing musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) in business and industry. Addressing multiple perspectives — including the individual worker, insurance companies, regulatory agencies, industry, and the medical community, this practical text provides an integrated approach to understanding and management of these conditions. Well-referenced and highly organized, it follows a logical progression that moves from presenting a broad background on the historical and present day phenomena of MSDs, to explanation of the multiple risk factors involved with MSDs, including physiologic, biomechanical, and psychosocial factors.
Key Features
- A strong physiologic, biomechanical, and psychological basis for understanding work-related MSDs is provided.
- A thorough review of medical conditions associated with work-related MSDs is included because they directly affect analysis, assessment, and treatment of MSDs.
- Actual work-related MSD programs for high-risk industries and populations are presented.
- A sophisticated outcome assessment model for work-related MSDs provides a practical approach for therapists to use when assessing patients.
- Content is well organized, beginning with a discussion of the various professional perspectives of those involved with treating work-related MSDs, then addressing the medical diagnosis and treatment, the ergonomic analysis and intervention, and cost-benefit analyses.
- Extensive referencing throughout provides an evidence-based approach for analysis and treatment of work-related MSDs.
- A comprehensive discussion is included on the risk factors that contribute to work-related MSDs.
- A panel of highly recognizable contributors provides expertise so readers can get first hand knowledge from the pros.
- Content covers home and leisure as well as work-related MSDs to help readers understand how to treat special situations, such as geriatrics, children, and the home.
- The structure of the book is set up in a logical and easy-to-read manner that offers a client-centered approach as well as a systems perspective on the management of MSDs using a variety of modalities.
Table of Contents
I: Systems Involved in MSD Management: Worker, Medical, and Regulatory Perspectives
1. Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders: A Worldwide Dilemma
2. The Individual Worker Perspective
3. The Medical Perspective
4. The Regulatory Perspective
II: Conditions Related to MSDs: Diagnosis and Intervention
5. Evaluation of MSDs
6. Treatment of MSD and Related Conditions
7. Joint Related Conditions Related to MSDs
III: Ergonomic Risk Factors Related to MSDs in Business and Industry
8. The Expanded Definition of Ergonomics
9. Physiologic Risk Factors
10. Biomechanical Risk Factors
11. Job Design Factors
12. Organizational and Psychosocial Factors
IV: Developing and Implementing Worksite Programs
13. Job Analysis and Worksite Assessment
14. Reducing Injuries, Claims and Costs
15. Employment Examinations
16. Designing a Prevention Program
17. Outcome Assessment of Ergonomic Programs
V: Managing MSDs in Home and Leisure Environments
18. Ergonomics in the Home
19. Ergonomics of Childcare
20. Ergonomics of Leisure Activities
VI: Specific Programs for High Risk Populations
21. The Older Worker
22. Preventing MSDs in Dental Hygienists
23. MSDs in Performing Artists
24. Addressing MSDs in Computer Workstations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 1st December 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038822
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750674096
About the Author
Martha Sanders
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Occupational Therapy, Quinnipiac College, Hamden, CT