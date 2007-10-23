ERCP - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416042716

ERCP

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Todd Baron Richard Kozarek David Carr-Locke
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416042716
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd October 2007
Page Count: 572
Description

This is the most comprehensive and user-friendly book yet produced on ERCP. For the first time it combines an in-depth review of this complex topic with easily accessible, detailed and authoritative instructions on how to safely gain access to the biliary and pancreatic ducts and deliver effective therapy. The intricacies of the procedures are shown using beautifully drawn step-by-step illustrations. This book is dedicated to simplifying and explaining everything that you need to know to effectively and safely practice ERCP.

Key Features

  • Uses the clearest, most detailed instructions on performing ERCP produced to date, so you can follow each procedure in-depth.
  • Includes stunning, full-color, step-by-step illustrations to guide you through each procedure.
  • Organizes information simply and consistently, making finding what you need quick and easy.
  • Contains a section on how to ensure that ERCP is the appropriate therapy for your patient.
  • Includes a DVD-ROM featuring video instruction for each step of the procedure.

Table of Contents

Section 1 General topics

1 Medicolegal Issues

2 The ERCP Room

3 Radiologic Issues in ERCP

4 Endoscopes, Guidewires and Accessories

5 Sedation and Analgesia for ERCP

6 Complications of ERCP: Prediction, Prevention and Management

7 ERCP Training

Section 2 Techniques

8 Cannulation of the Major and Minor Papilla

9 Access (Precut) Sphincterotomy: Conceptual Philosophy and Technical Details

10 Sphincter of Oddi Manometry

11 Balloon Dilation of the Papilla

12 Biliary Sphincterotomy

13 Stone Extraction

14 Pancreatic Sphincterotomy

15 Minor Papilla Endoscopic Sphincterotomy

16 Plastic Pancreatic and Biliary Stents: Concepts and Insertion Techniques

17 Expandable Stent Insertion

18 Stent Removal: Migrated and Non-migrated
19 Papillectomy/Ampullectomy

20 Pancreatoscopy

21 Cholangioscopy

22 ERCP in Children

23 ERCP in Pregnancy

24 ERCP in Surgically Altered Anatomy

Section 3 Approach to Clinical Problems

25 Dilated Bile Duct

26 Ampullary Neoplasm

27 Malignant Biliary Obstruction: Distal
Raed Alsulaiman and Alan N. Barkun

28 Malignant Biliary Obstruction: Hilar

29 Indeterminate Biliary Stricture

30 Benign Biliary Strictures

31 Biliary Surgery Complications including Transplantation

32 ERCP for the Acute and Chronic Complications of Pancreatic Surgery

33 Choledocholithiasis

34 Pancreaticobiliary Pain and Suspected SOD

35 Sclerosing Cholangitis

36 Choledochal Cysts

37 Parasitic Disease: Endoscopic Diagnosis and Management of Tropical Parasitic Infestations

38 Recurrent Pyogenic Cholangitis

39 Biliary Interventions in Acute Gallstone Pancreatitis

40 Pancreatic Interventions in Acute Pancreatitis: Ascites, Fistulae, Leaks and Other Disruptions

41 Idiopathic Acute Pancreatitis: Role of ERCP in Diagnosis and Therapy

42 Pancreas Divisum and Other Pancreaticobiliary Anomalies

43 Chronic Pancreatitis: Stones and Strictures

44 Suspected IPMN and Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas

45 Endoscopic Drainage of Pancreatic Pseudocysts, Abscesses and Organized (Walled-Off) Necrosis

Details

No. of pages:
572
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416042716

About the Author

Todd Baron

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Director of Pancreaticobiliary Endoscopy, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Richard Kozarek

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Director, Digestive Disease Institute, Virginia Mason Medical Center; Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington

David Carr-Locke

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Digestive Diseases, Beth Israel Medical Center; Professor, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York

