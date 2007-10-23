Section 1 General topics



1 Medicolegal Issues



2 The ERCP Room



3 Radiologic Issues in ERCP



4 Endoscopes, Guidewires and Accessories



5 Sedation and Analgesia for ERCP



6 Complications of ERCP: Prediction, Prevention and Management



7 ERCP Training



Section 2 Techniques



8 Cannulation of the Major and Minor Papilla



9 Access (Precut) Sphincterotomy: Conceptual Philosophy and Technical Details



10 Sphincter of Oddi Manometry



11 Balloon Dilation of the Papilla



12 Biliary Sphincterotomy



13 Stone Extraction



14 Pancreatic Sphincterotomy



15 Minor Papilla Endoscopic Sphincterotomy



16 Plastic Pancreatic and Biliary Stents: Concepts and Insertion Techniques



17 Expandable Stent Insertion



18 Stent Removal: Migrated and Non-migrated

19 Papillectomy/Ampullectomy



20 Pancreatoscopy



21 Cholangioscopy



22 ERCP in Children



23 ERCP in Pregnancy



24 ERCP in Surgically Altered Anatomy



Section 3 Approach to Clinical Problems



25 Dilated Bile Duct



26 Ampullary Neoplasm



27 Malignant Biliary Obstruction: Distal

Raed Alsulaiman and Alan N. Barkun



28 Malignant Biliary Obstruction: Hilar



29 Indeterminate Biliary Stricture



30 Benign Biliary Strictures



31 Biliary Surgery Complications including Transplantation



32 ERCP for the Acute and Chronic Complications of Pancreatic Surgery



33 Choledocholithiasis



34 Pancreaticobiliary Pain and Suspected SOD



35 Sclerosing Cholangitis



36 Choledochal Cysts



37 Parasitic Disease: Endoscopic Diagnosis and Management of Tropical Parasitic Infestations



38 Recurrent Pyogenic Cholangitis



39 Biliary Interventions in Acute Gallstone Pancreatitis



40 Pancreatic Interventions in Acute Pancreatitis: Ascites, Fistulae, Leaks and Other Disruptions



41 Idiopathic Acute Pancreatitis: Role of ERCP in Diagnosis and Therapy



42 Pancreas Divisum and Other Pancreaticobiliary Anomalies



43 Chronic Pancreatitis: Stones and Strictures



44 Suspected IPMN and Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas



45 Endoscopic Drainage of Pancreatic Pseudocysts, Abscesses and Organized (Walled-Off) Necrosis