ERCP
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
This is the most comprehensive and user-friendly book yet produced on ERCP. For the first time it combines an in-depth review of this complex topic with easily accessible, detailed and authoritative instructions on how to safely gain access to the biliary and pancreatic ducts and deliver effective therapy. The intricacies of the procedures are shown using beautifully drawn step-by-step illustrations. This book is dedicated to simplifying and explaining everything that you need to know to effectively and safely practice ERCP.
Key Features
- Uses the clearest, most detailed instructions on performing ERCP produced to date, so you can follow each procedure in-depth.
- Includes stunning, full-color, step-by-step illustrations to guide you through each procedure.
- Organizes information simply and consistently, making finding what you need quick and easy.
- Contains a section on how to ensure that ERCP is the appropriate therapy for your patient.
- Includes a DVD-ROM featuring video instruction for each step of the procedure.
Table of Contents
Section 1 General topics
1 Medicolegal Issues
2 The ERCP Room
3 Radiologic Issues in ERCP
4 Endoscopes, Guidewires and Accessories
5 Sedation and Analgesia for ERCP
6 Complications of ERCP: Prediction, Prevention and Management
7 ERCP Training
Section 2 Techniques
8 Cannulation of the Major and Minor Papilla
9 Access (Precut) Sphincterotomy: Conceptual Philosophy and Technical Details
10 Sphincter of Oddi Manometry
11 Balloon Dilation of the Papilla
12 Biliary Sphincterotomy
13 Stone Extraction
14 Pancreatic Sphincterotomy
15 Minor Papilla Endoscopic Sphincterotomy
16 Plastic Pancreatic and Biliary Stents: Concepts and Insertion Techniques
17 Expandable Stent Insertion
18 Stent Removal: Migrated and Non-migrated
19 Papillectomy/Ampullectomy
20 Pancreatoscopy
21 Cholangioscopy
22 ERCP in Children
23 ERCP in Pregnancy
24 ERCP in Surgically Altered Anatomy
Section 3 Approach to Clinical Problems
25 Dilated Bile Duct
26 Ampullary Neoplasm
27 Malignant Biliary Obstruction: Distal
Raed Alsulaiman and Alan N. Barkun
28 Malignant Biliary Obstruction: Hilar
29 Indeterminate Biliary Stricture
30 Benign Biliary Strictures
31 Biliary Surgery Complications including Transplantation
32 ERCP for the Acute and Chronic Complications of Pancreatic Surgery
33 Choledocholithiasis
34 Pancreaticobiliary Pain and Suspected SOD
35 Sclerosing Cholangitis
36 Choledochal Cysts
37 Parasitic Disease: Endoscopic Diagnosis and Management of Tropical Parasitic Infestations
38 Recurrent Pyogenic Cholangitis
39 Biliary Interventions in Acute Gallstone Pancreatitis
40 Pancreatic Interventions in Acute Pancreatitis: Ascites, Fistulae, Leaks and Other Disruptions
41 Idiopathic Acute Pancreatitis: Role of ERCP in Diagnosis and Therapy
42 Pancreas Divisum and Other Pancreaticobiliary Anomalies
43 Chronic Pancreatitis: Stones and Strictures
44 Suspected IPMN and Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas
45 Endoscopic Drainage of Pancreatic Pseudocysts, Abscesses and Organized (Walled-Off) Necrosis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 23rd October 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416042716
About the Author
Todd Baron
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Director of Pancreaticobiliary Endoscopy, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
Richard Kozarek
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, Digestive Disease Institute, Virginia Mason Medical Center; Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington
David Carr-Locke
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Digestive Diseases, Beth Israel Medical Center; Professor, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York