Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifiers
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Technology
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION 1.1 Long Haul Fiber Networks 1.2 Historical Development of Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifiers 1.3 From Glass to Systems 2 OPTICAL FIBER FABRICATION 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Conventional Communication Fiber 2.3 Rare Earth Doped Fibers 2.4 Pump-Signal Interaction Methods 2.5 Compositions 2.6 Physical Properties 3 COMPONENTS AND INTEGRATION 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Fiber Connectors 3.3 Fusion Splicing 3.4 Pump and Signal Combiners 3.5 Isolators 3.6 Circulators 3.7 Filters 3.8 Fiber Gratings 3.9 Signal Multiplexers and Demultiplexers 3.10 Signal Add/Drop Components 3.11 Dispersion Compensation Components 3.12 Integrated Components 3.13 Pump Lasers 4 RARE EARTH IONS--INTRODUCTORY SURVEY 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Atomic Physics of the Rare Earths 4.3 Optical Spectra of Rare Earth Ions 4.4 Fundamental Properties 4.5 Spectroscopy of the Er3 Ion 4.6 Er3 -Er3 Interaction Effects 5 ERBIUM-DOPED FIBER AMPLIFIERS--AMPLIFIER BASICS 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Amplification in Three-Level Systems 5.3 Reduction of the Three-Level System to the Two-Level System 5.4 Amplified Spontaneous Emission 5.5 Analytical Solutions to the Two-Level System 6 ERBIUM-DOPED FIBER AMPLIFIERS--MODELING AND COMPLEX EFFECTS 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Absorption and Emission Cross Sections 6.3 Gain and ASE Modeling 6.4 Amplifier Simulations 6.5 Transverse Mode Models--Erbium Confinement Effect 6.6 Excited State Absorption Effects 6.7 Er3 -Er3 Interaction Effects 7 OPTICAL AMPLIFIERS IN FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS--THEORY 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Optical Noise: Device Aspects 7.3 Optical Noise: System Aspects 8 AMPLIFIER CHARACTERIZATION AND DESIGN ISSUES 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Basic Amplifier Measurement Techniques 8.3 Amplifier Design Issues 9 SYSTEM IMPLEMENTATIONS OF AMPLIFIERS 9.1 Introduction 9.2 System Demonstrations and Issues 9.3 Soliton Systems 10 FOUR LEVEL FIBER AMPLIFIERS FOR 13 MM AMPLIFICATION 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Pr3 -doped Fiber Amplifiers 10.3 Nd3 -doped Fiber Amplifiers Appendix Subject Index
Description
Erbium Fiber Amplifiers is a comprehensive introduction to the increasingly important topic of optical amplification. Written by three Bell Labs pioneers, the book stresses the importance of the interrelation of materials properties, optical properties, and systems aspects of optical fiber amplifiers.
Key Features
@bul: Explains the theory of noise in optically amplified systems in an intuitive way
The book contains a discussion of components used in amplifier fabrication and of the attendant technologies used in real systems
The book provides basic tools for amplifier design as well as systems engineering, including the latest developments in WDM and soliton systems
The book discusses the fundamentals of rare earth ions for the reader desiring more depth in the topic
The book is for either the novice of experienced reader
The chapter have links between them to allow the reader to understand the relationship between the amplifier characteristics, noise, and systems applications
* The book contains extensive references
Readership
Scientists and engineers working at corporate research institutions or applied physics/electrical engineering departments in universities. Graduate students at applied physics/electrical engineering departments in universities. Engineers working in the technical divisions of major telecommunications service providers or suppliers. The attendees of the annual OFC and ECOC conferences.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 8th March 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505848
Reviews
@qu:"The book provides the reader with insight and understanding for amplifiers and optically amplified communication systems, essential building blocks of today's fiber optic networks." @source:--Optik 112, No. 1, 2001
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Philippe Becker Author
After doing his Ph.D. thesis on the luminescent properties of thulium at UC Berkeley, Philippe joined Bell Laboratories in 1986 where he contributed to the development of erbium doped fiber amplifiers. He has also done extensive research in the femtosecond laser field, and was a member of the Bell Labs research group which generated the world record shortest laser pulse. He was awarded the 1994 NASTS award for his contributions to the development of the erbium fiber amplifier. He is a member of the OSA and the IEEE. After a recent stint directing strategy for Lucent Technologies corporate strategy group, Philippe is now Business and Marketing Director for Lucent Technologies Advanced Lightwave Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lucent Technologies, Murray Hill, New Jersey, U.S.A.
Anders Olsson Author
Anders received his Ph.D. from Cornell in 1982, the joined Bell Laboratories where he became active in lightwave component research. He did pioneering work in WDM systems as well as in the development of semiconductor amplifiers and amplified transmission systems, from both a theoretical and experimental standpoint. Anders has been Chief Technical Officer of AT&T’s Optoelectronics Business Unit, and is now Executive Director of Advanced Lightwave Systems at Lucent Technologies. Anders is a Fellow of the OSA and a senior member of the IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lucent Technologies, Whippany, New Jersey, U.S.A.
Jay Simpson Author
Jay has a Ph.D. from Rutgers University, studying defects in glass structure. He has spent 25 years with Bell Laboratories where he became a Distinguished Member of Staff. Jay was an early pioneer in many aspects of specialty fiber fabrication (polarization maintaining fiber, rare earth doped fibers). Jay is a member of the OSA. He is currently with Lucent Technologies Advanced Technologies division. Jay holds 13 patents and over 80 publications in the field of optical fibers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lucent Technologies, Whippany, New Jersey, U.S.A.