Equivalents of the Axiom of Choice, II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444877086, 9780080887654

Equivalents of the Axiom of Choice, II, Volume 116

1st Edition

Authors: H. Rubin J.E. Rubin
eBook ISBN: 9780080887654
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st March 1985
Page Count: 321
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Set Forms. The Well-Ordering Theorem. The Axiom of Choice. The Law of the Trichotomy. Maximal Principles. Forms Equivalent to the Axiom of Choice Under the Axioms of Extensionality and Foundation. Algebraic Forms. Cardinal Number Forms. Forms from Topology, Analysis and Logic.

Class Forms. The Well-Ordering Theorem. The Axiom of Choice. Maximal Principles. List of the Set Forms. List of the Class Forms. List of Forms Related to the Axiom of Choice. Bibliography. Index.

Description

This monograph contains a selection of over 250 propositions which are equivalent to AC. The first part on set forms has sections on the well-ordering theorem, variants of AC, the law of the trichotomy, maximal principles, statements related to the axiom of foundation, forms from algebra, cardinal number theory, and a final section of forms from topology, analysis and logic. The second part deals with the axiom of choice for classes - well-ordering theorem, choice and maximal principles.

Details

No. of pages:
321
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080887654

Reviews

@qu:...an exhaustive survey... the second edition of this book is considerably thicker than the first... It is likely to be the standard reference work on this topic for some time to come. @source:Journal of Symbolic Logic

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

H. Rubin Author

J.E. Rubin Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.