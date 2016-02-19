Equity and Justice in Social Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122995804, 9781483274126

Equity and Justice in Social Behavior

1st Edition

Editors: Jerald Greenberg Ronald L. Cohen
eBook ISBN: 9781483274126
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1982
Page Count: 514
Description

Equity and Justice in Social Behavior provides a critical assessment of the social psychological knowledge relevant to justice. This book illustrates how the broad concept of justice pervades the core literature of social psychology.

Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the primary justice theories and identifies some of the focal issues with which they are concerned. This text then provides the necessary theoretical background for the study. Other chapters consider the various individual difference variables known to affect adherence to social justice norms. This book explains as well how the perceived causes of justice affect attempts to seek redress, and how actors and observers diverge in their perspectives about justice. The final chapter deals with the normative and instrumental interpretations that have been offered to explain justice behavior.

This book is a valuable resource for social psychologists, social scientists, philosophers, political actors, theorists, and graduate students.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 The Justice Concept in Social Psychology

I. Introduction

II. Initial Theoretical Statements in Social Psychology

III. Recent Theoretical Statements in Social Psychology

IV. Some Focal Issues

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2 Individual Differences in Justice Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Sex Differences in Justice Behavior

III. Other Demographic Variables: Age and Nationality

IV. Personality Variables and Justice Behavior

V. Explaining Individual Differences in Justice Behavior

VI. Conclusions and Prospects

References

Chapter 3 Justice and the Awareness of Social Entities

I. Tacit and Focal Awareness

II. Awareness of the Other

III. Awareness of the Self

IV. Awareness of the Group

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 4 Perceiving Justice: An Attributional Perspective

I. Introduction

II. Attributions of Cause and Responsibility

III. The Role of Attributions injustice

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 5 Equity in Attitude Formation and Change

I. Attitudinal Implications of Inequity

II. Behavioral Implications of Inequity

III. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 Effects of Conformity Pressure on Justice Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Norms, Conformity, and Justice

III. Elasticity of the Distributive Justice Calculus

IV. Facilitating and Impeding Justice

V. Epilogue

References

Chapter 7 Moral Evaluation in Intimate Relationships

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of Intimacy

III. Fairness in Interpersonal Relations

IV. Fairness in Intimate Relationships

V. Fairness in Parent-Child Relationships

VI. Concluding Comment

References

Chapter 8 Prosocial Behavior, Equity, and Justice

I. Sharing and Resource Allocation: Distributive Justice

II. Redressing Inequity: Compensatory Helping

III. Redressing Inequity: Prosocial Reciprocity

IV. Prosocial Behavior, Equity, and Justice: General Conclusions

References

Chapter 9 Aggression and Inequity

I. Introduction

II. A Brief Overview of Equity Theory

III. The Application of Equity Theory to Aggressor-Victim Relationships

IV. Beyond Equity Theory

V. A Concluding Note

References

Chapter 10 Equity and Social Exchange

I. Equity

II. Social Exchange Theory

III. Equity and Social Exchange

IV. The Social Psychology of Equity

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 11 Approaching Equity and Avoiding Inequity in Groups and Organizations

I. Prologue

II. Reactive Avoidance of Inequity

III. Proactive Approaching of Equity

IV. Epilogue

References

Chapter 12 Why Justice? Normative and Instrumental Interpretations

I. Introduction

II. Justice as Normative

III. Justice as Instrumental

IV. Some Additional Considerations and Future Directions

V. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Jerald Greenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Fisher College of Business, Ohio State University, Columbus, USA

Ronald L. Cohen

