Equity and Justice in Social Behavior
1st Edition
Equity and Justice in Social Behavior provides a critical assessment of the social psychological knowledge relevant to justice. This book illustrates how the broad concept of justice pervades the core literature of social psychology.
Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the primary justice theories and identifies some of the focal issues with which they are concerned. This text then provides the necessary theoretical background for the study. Other chapters consider the various individual difference variables known to affect adherence to social justice norms. This book explains as well how the perceived causes of justice affect attempts to seek redress, and how actors and observers diverge in their perspectives about justice. The final chapter deals with the normative and instrumental interpretations that have been offered to explain justice behavior.
This book is a valuable resource for social psychologists, social scientists, philosophers, political actors, theorists, and graduate students.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 The Justice Concept in Social Psychology
I. Introduction
II. Initial Theoretical Statements in Social Psychology
III. Recent Theoretical Statements in Social Psychology
IV. Some Focal Issues
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 Individual Differences in Justice Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Sex Differences in Justice Behavior
III. Other Demographic Variables: Age and Nationality
IV. Personality Variables and Justice Behavior
V. Explaining Individual Differences in Justice Behavior
VI. Conclusions and Prospects
References
Chapter 3 Justice and the Awareness of Social Entities
I. Tacit and Focal Awareness
II. Awareness of the Other
III. Awareness of the Self
IV. Awareness of the Group
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Perceiving Justice: An Attributional Perspective
I. Introduction
II. Attributions of Cause and Responsibility
III. The Role of Attributions injustice
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 Equity in Attitude Formation and Change
I. Attitudinal Implications of Inequity
II. Behavioral Implications of Inequity
III. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Effects of Conformity Pressure on Justice Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Norms, Conformity, and Justice
III. Elasticity of the Distributive Justice Calculus
IV. Facilitating and Impeding Justice
V. Epilogue
References
Chapter 7 Moral Evaluation in Intimate Relationships
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Intimacy
III. Fairness in Interpersonal Relations
IV. Fairness in Intimate Relationships
V. Fairness in Parent-Child Relationships
VI. Concluding Comment
References
Chapter 8 Prosocial Behavior, Equity, and Justice
I. Sharing and Resource Allocation: Distributive Justice
II. Redressing Inequity: Compensatory Helping
III. Redressing Inequity: Prosocial Reciprocity
IV. Prosocial Behavior, Equity, and Justice: General Conclusions
References
Chapter 9 Aggression and Inequity
I. Introduction
II. A Brief Overview of Equity Theory
III. The Application of Equity Theory to Aggressor-Victim Relationships
IV. Beyond Equity Theory
V. A Concluding Note
References
Chapter 10 Equity and Social Exchange
I. Equity
II. Social Exchange Theory
III. Equity and Social Exchange
IV. The Social Psychology of Equity
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 11 Approaching Equity and Avoiding Inequity in Groups and Organizations
I. Prologue
II. Reactive Avoidance of Inequity
III. Proactive Approaching of Equity
IV. Epilogue
References
Chapter 12 Why Justice? Normative and Instrumental Interpretations
I. Introduction
II. Justice as Normative
III. Justice as Instrumental
IV. Some Additional Considerations and Future Directions
V. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
Jerald Greenberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Fisher College of Business, Ohio State University, Columbus, USA