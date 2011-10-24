Equine Surgery

Section I: Surgical Biology

1. Shock: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, Treatment, and Physiologic Response to Trauma

2. Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome

3. Fluids, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Therapy

4. Hemostasis, Surgical Bleeding, and Transfusion

5. Wound Repair

6. Metabolism of the Surgical Patient and Nutritional Support

7. Surgical Site Infection and the Use of Antimicrobials

8. Regenerative Medicine

Section II: Surgical Methods

9. Sterilization and Antiseptics

10. Preparation of the Surgical Patient, the Surgery Facility and the Operating Team

11. Surgical Instruments

12. Surgical Techniques

13. Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques

14. Cryosurgery

15. Lasers in Veterinary Surgery

16. Suture Materials and Patterns, Tissue Adhesives, Staples, and Ligating Clips

17. Drains, Dressings, and External Coaptation

Section III: Recent Advances in Anesthesia

18. Balanced Inhalation Anesthesia

19. Modern Injection Anesthesia for Horses

20. Anesthesia and Analgesia for Foals

21. Recovery from Anesthesia

22. Chemical Restraint for Long Standing Surgery

23. Pain Management

Section IV: Integumentary System

24. Principles of Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery

25. Skin Grafting

26. Management of Superficial Wounds

27. Management of Deep and Chronic Wounds

28. Management of Sinus Tracts and Fistulas

29. Skin Conditions Amenable to Surgery

Section V: Alimentary System

30. Oral Cavity / Salivary Glands

31. Esophagus

32. Stomach and Spleen

33. Colic: Diagnosis, Surgical Decision, and Preoperative Management

34. Surgical Approaches to the Abdomen

35. Principles of Intestinal Surgery and Determination of Intestinal Viability

36. Small Intestine

37. Large Intestine

38. Rectum and Anus

39. Abdominal Hernias

40. Postoperative Care, Complications, and Reoperation

Section VI: Respiratory System

41. Overview of the Upper Airway Function

42. Diagnostic Techniques in Equine Upper Respiratory Tract Disease

43. Nasal Passages and Paranasal Sinuses

44. Pharynx

45. Larynx

46. Guttural Pouch

47. Trachea

48. Thoracic Disorders

Section VII: Nervous System

49. Anatomy and Physiology of the Nervous System

50. Diagnostic Procedures

51. Developmental Vertebral Anomalies

52. Surgical Treatment of Developmental Diseases of the Spinal Column

53. Surgical Treatment of Traumatic Disorders of the Spinal Column

54. Peripheral Nerve Injury

Section VIII: Eye and Adnexa

55. Surgery of the Globe and Orbit

56. Adnexal Surgery

57. Surgery of the Ocular Surface

58. Intraocular Surgery

Section IX: Reproductive System

59. Testis

60. Penis and Prepuce

61. Vulva, Vestibule, Vagina and Cervix

62. Uterus and Ovaries

Section X: Urinary System

63. Diagnostic Techniques and Principles of Urinary Tract Surgery

64. Kidneys and Ureters

65. Bladder

66. Urethra

Section XI: Diagnostic Imaging Examination

67. Radiography

68. Ultrasonography

69. Nuclear Scintigraphy

70. Computed Tomography

71. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Section XII: Musculoskeletal System

72. Diagnostic Anesthesia

73. Emergency Treatment and Transportation of Equine Fracture Patients

74. Bone Biology and Fracture Healing

75. Metallic Instruments and Implants

76. Principles of Fracture Treatment

77. Bone Grafts and Bone Replacements

78. Synovial Joint Biology and Pathobiology

79. Medical Treatment of Joint Disease

80. Surgical Treatment of Joint Disease

81. Arthrodesis Techniques

82. Management of Bursitis

83. Diagnosis and Management of Tendon and Ligament Disorders

84. Biology, Diseases and Management of Muscle Disorders

85. Synovial and Osseous Infections

86. Angular Limb Deformities

87. Flexural Deformities

88. Osteochondrosis

89. Subchondral Bone Cysts

90. Foot

91. Phalanges and the Metacarpophalangeal and Metatarsaophalangeal Joints

92. Third Metacarpal / Metatarsal Bones

93. Vestigial Metacarpal/Metatarsal Bones

94. Carpus

95. Radius and Ulna

96. Shoulder

97. Tarsus

98. Tibia

99. Stifle

100. Femur and Pelvis

101. Temporomandibular Joint

102. Craniomaxillofacial Disorders

103. Postoperative Physiotherapy for the Orthopedic Patient