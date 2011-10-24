Equine Surgery
4th Edition
Description
The most comprehensive reference available on equine surgery, this book prepares the veterinary surgeon for managing each surgical condition by understanding its pathophysiology and evaluating alternative surgical approaches. Explanations describe how to avoid surgical infections, select and use instruments, and perfect fundamental surgical techniques including incisions, cautery, retractions, irrigation, surgical suction, wound closure, dressings, bandages, and casts.
Key Features
- World-renowned contributors include over 70 of the most expert equine specialist surgeons, each providing current and accurate information.
- Complete coverage of all information needed to study for the American and European College of Veterinary Surgeons Board Examinations makes this edition an excellent study tool.
- Section on anesthesiology and pain management prepares you to manage these critical aspects of any surgery.
- Extensive, up-to-date orthopedic coverage includes joint disorders and joint trauma.
- Section on integumentary system contains information on wound management, reconstructive surgery, and skin grafting.
- Section on the alimentary system covers postoperative care, complications and reoperation guidelines.
- New techniques in vascular surgery keep you current on best practices.
- The most comprehensive text on equine surgery focuses on diagnosis and treatment to provide equine practitioners with the information they need to effectively manage and surgically treat equine disorders.
- Broad collection of high-quality images that were taken by the contributors during surgical procedures to provide the best instructions for other surgeons.
Table of Contents
Section I: Surgical Biology
1. Shock: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, Treatment, and Physiologic Response to Trauma
2. Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome
3. Fluids, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Therapy
4. Hemostasis, Surgical Bleeding, and Transfusion
5. Wound Repair
6. Metabolism of the Surgical Patient and Nutritional Support
7. Surgical Site Infection and the Use of Antimicrobials
8. Regenerative Medicine
Section II: Surgical Methods
9. Sterilization and Antiseptics
10. Preparation of the Surgical Patient, the Surgery Facility and the Operating Team
11. Surgical Instruments
12. Surgical Techniques
13. Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques
14. Cryosurgery
15. Lasers in Veterinary Surgery
16. Suture Materials and Patterns, Tissue Adhesives, Staples, and Ligating Clips
17. Drains, Dressings, and External Coaptation
Section III: Recent Advances in Anesthesia
18. Balanced Inhalation Anesthesia
19. Modern Injection Anesthesia for Horses
20. Anesthesia and Analgesia for Foals
21. Recovery from Anesthesia
22. Chemical Restraint for Long Standing Surgery
23. Pain Management
Section IV: Integumentary System
24. Principles of Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
25. Skin Grafting
26. Management of Superficial Wounds
27. Management of Deep and Chronic Wounds
28. Management of Sinus Tracts and Fistulas
29. Skin Conditions Amenable to Surgery
Section V: Alimentary System
30. Oral Cavity / Salivary Glands
31. Esophagus
32. Stomach and Spleen
33. Colic: Diagnosis, Surgical Decision, and Preoperative Management
34. Surgical Approaches to the Abdomen
35. Principles of Intestinal Surgery and Determination of Intestinal Viability
36. Small Intestine
37. Large Intestine
38. Rectum and Anus
39. Abdominal Hernias
40. Postoperative Care, Complications, and Reoperation
Section VI: Respiratory System
41. Overview of the Upper Airway Function
42. Diagnostic Techniques in Equine Upper Respiratory Tract Disease
43. Nasal Passages and Paranasal Sinuses
44. Pharynx
45. Larynx
46. Guttural Pouch
47. Trachea
48. Thoracic Disorders
Section VII: Nervous System
49. Anatomy and Physiology of the Nervous System
50. Diagnostic Procedures
51. Developmental Vertebral Anomalies
52. Surgical Treatment of Developmental Diseases of the Spinal Column
53. Surgical Treatment of Traumatic Disorders of the Spinal Column
54. Peripheral Nerve Injury
Section VIII: Eye and Adnexa
55. Surgery of the Globe and Orbit
56. Adnexal Surgery
57. Surgery of the Ocular Surface
58. Intraocular Surgery
Section IX: Reproductive System
59. Testis
60. Penis and Prepuce
61. Vulva, Vestibule, Vagina and Cervix
62. Uterus and Ovaries
Section X: Urinary System
63. Diagnostic Techniques and Principles of Urinary Tract Surgery
64. Kidneys and Ureters
65. Bladder
66. Urethra
Section XI: Diagnostic Imaging Examination
67. Radiography
68. Ultrasonography
69. Nuclear Scintigraphy
70. Computed Tomography
71. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Section XII: Musculoskeletal System
72. Diagnostic Anesthesia
73. Emergency Treatment and Transportation of Equine Fracture Patients
74. Bone Biology and Fracture Healing
75. Metallic Instruments and Implants
76. Principles of Fracture Treatment
77. Bone Grafts and Bone Replacements
78. Synovial Joint Biology and Pathobiology
79. Medical Treatment of Joint Disease
80. Surgical Treatment of Joint Disease
81. Arthrodesis Techniques
82. Management of Bursitis
83. Diagnosis and Management of Tendon and Ligament Disorders
84. Biology, Diseases and Management of Muscle Disorders
85. Synovial and Osseous Infections
86. Angular Limb Deformities
87. Flexural Deformities
88. Osteochondrosis
89. Subchondral Bone Cysts
90. Foot
91. Phalanges and the Metacarpophalangeal and Metatarsaophalangeal Joints
92. Third Metacarpal / Metatarsal Bones
93. Vestigial Metacarpal/Metatarsal Bones
94. Carpus
95. Radius and Ulna
96. Shoulder
97. Tarsus
98. Tibia
99. Stifle
100. Femur and Pelvis
101. Temporomandibular Joint
102. Craniomaxillofacial Disorders
103. Postoperative Physiotherapy for the Orthopedic Patient
Details
- No. of pages:
- 3104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 24th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708888
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437708684
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437708677
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754625
About the Author
Jorg Auer
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACVS, ECVS, Professor of Surgery, Director, Veterinary Surgery Clinic, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
John Stick
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACVS, Professor and Chief of Staff, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI