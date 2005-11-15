Equine Surgery
3rd Edition
Description
The most comprehensive text available on equine surgery, this book prepares the veterinary surgeon for managing each surgical condition by understanding its pathophysiology and evaluating alternative surgical approaches. Explanations describe how to avoid surgical infections, select and use instruments, and perfect fundamental surgical techniques including incisions, cautery, retractions, irrigation, surgical suction, wound closure, dressings, bandages, and casts.
Key Features
- Thorough and complete coverage means this is the only book practitioners and students need.
- World-renowned contributors include 67 of the most experienced and expert equine practitioners, each providing current and accurate information.
- This text covers all the information needed to study for the American and European College of Veterinary Surgeons Board Examination, making it an excellent study tool.
- Coverage of anesthesiology and pain management is reintroduced in this edition.
- Extensive and up-to-date orthopedic coverage includes joint disorders and joint trauma.
- Integumentary system coverage includes wound management, reconstructive surgery, and skin grafting.
- Other important topics include the alimentary system, cardiovascular surgery, and new techniques in vascular surgery.
Table of Contents
1 Shock: Pathophysiology , Diagnosis, and Treatment
2 Sepsis and Endotoxemia
3 Fluids, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Therapy
4 Hemostasis, Surgical Bleeding, and Transfusion
5 Wound Repair and Specific Tissue Reaction to Injury
6 Metabolism of the Surgical Patient and Nutritional Support
7 Surgical Site Infection and the Use of Antimicrobials
8 Physiological Response to Trauma-Triage of the Trauma Patient
9 Biomaterials and Surgical Implants
Section II Surgical Methods
10 Principles of Surgical Asepsis, Sterilization
11 Preparation of the Surgical Patient, the Surgery Facility and the Operating Team
12 Surgical Instruments
13 Surgical Techniques
14 Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques
15 Cryosurgery
16 Lasers in Veterinary Surgery
17 Suture Materials and Patterns, Tissue Adhesives, Staples, and Liga Clips
18 Drains, Dressings, and External Coaptation
Section III Recent Advances in Anesthesia
19 Recent Advances in Inhalation Anesthesia
20 Recent Advances in Injection Anesthesia
21 Anesthesia in Foals
22 Recovery from Anesthesia
23 Pain Management
Section IV Integumentary System
24 Principles of Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
25 Skin Grafting
26 Management of Superficial Wounds
27 Management of Deep Wounds
28 Management of Chronic Wounds
29 Management of Fistulas
30 Skin Conditions Amenable to Surgery
Section V Alimentary System
31 Oral Cavity / Salivary Glands
32 Esophagus
33 Stomach and Spleen
34 Diagnosis, Preoperative Management and Surgical Approaches to the Horse with Colic
35 Principles of Intestinal Surgery and Determination of Intestinal Viability
36 Small Intestine
37 Large Intestine
38 Rectum and Anus
39 Hernias
40 Postoperative Care and Complications Associated with Abdominal Surgery
Section VI Respiratory System
41 Overview of the Upper Airway Function
42 Diagnostic Techniques in Equine Upper Respiratory Tract Disease
43 Nasal Passages and Paranasal Sinuses
44 Pharynx
45 Larynx
46 Guttural Pouch
47 Trachea
48 Thoracic Disorders
49 Pleuritis
Section VII Nervous System
50 Anatomy and Physiology of the Nervous System
51 Diagnostic Procedures
52 Etiology and Diagnosis of Developmental Vertebral Anomalies
53 Surgical Treatment of Developmental Disorders of the Spinal Column
54 Surgical Treatment of Traumatic Disorders of the Spinal Column
55 Peripheral Nerve Injury
Section VIII Eye and Adnexa
56 Principles of Ophthalmic Surgery
57 Eyelids
58 Conjunctiva
59 Third Eyelid
60 Nasolacrimal System
61 Cornea and Sclera
62 Intraocular Surgery (Iris, Ciliary Body, Lens, Vitreous, Retina)
63 Surgical Management of Recurrent Ophthalmia
64 Orbit
65 Ocular Emergencies and Trauma
Section IX Reproductive System
66 Surgical Disorders of the Testis and Associated Structures
67 Surgery of the Penis and Prepuce
68 Surgery of the Vulva, Vestibule, Vagina and Cervix
69 Surgery of the Uterus and Ovaries
Section X Urinary System
70 Principles of Urinary Tract Surgery
71 Kidneys and Ureters
72 Bladder
73 Urethra
Section XI Selected Topics of the Lameness Examination
74 Gait Analysis
75 Diagnostic Anesthesia
76 Routine Diagnostic Imaging
77 MRI in Lower Limb Lameness
78 Saddle Evaluations
Section XII Musculoskeletal System
79 Emergency Treatment and Transporation of Equine Fracture Patients
80 Molecular Biology Techniques in Musculoskeletal Research
81 Bone Biology and Fracture Healing
82 Principles of Fracture Treatment
83 Bone Grafts and Replacements
84 Synovial Joint Biology and Pathobiology
85 Principles of Treatment of Joint Disease
86 Arthrodesis Techniques
87 Diagnosis and Management of Tendon and Ligament Disorders
88 Biology, Diseases and Management of Muscle Disorders
89 Synovial and Osseous Infections
90 Angular Limb Deformities
91 Flexural Deformities
92 Osteochondrosis
93 Subchondral Bone Cysts
94 The Foot
95 The Phanlanges and the Metacarpo-Metatrsaophalangeal Joint Region
96 The Metacarpal / Metatarsal Bones
97 The Carpus
98 The Radius and Ulna
99 The Cubital Joint, Humerus Glenoid Joint and Scapula
100 The Tarsus
101 The Tibia
102 The Stifle
103 The Femur and Pelvis
104 The Skull, Mandible and Maxilla
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 15th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416001232
About the Author
Jorg Auer
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACVS, ECVS, Professor of Surgery, Director, Veterinary Surgery Clinic, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
John Stick
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACVS, Professor and Chief of Staff, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI