Equine Surgery

Table of Contents

Section I Surgical Biology

1 Shock: Pathophysiology , Diagnosis, and Treatment

2 Sepsis and Endotoxemia

3 Fluids, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Therapy

4 Hemostasis, Surgical Bleeding, and Transfusion

5 Wound Repair and Specific Tissue Reaction to Injury

6 Metabolism of the Surgical Patient and Nutritional Support

7 Surgical Site Infection and the Use of Antimicrobials

8 Physiological Response to Trauma-Triage of the Trauma Patient

9 Biomaterials and Surgical Implants



Section II Surgical Methods

10 Principles of Surgical Asepsis, Sterilization

11 Preparation of the Surgical Patient, the Surgery Facility and the Operating Team

12 Surgical Instruments

13 Surgical Techniques

14 Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques

15 Cryosurgery

16 Lasers in Veterinary Surgery

17 Suture Materials and Patterns, Tissue Adhesives, Staples, and Liga Clips

18 Drains, Dressings, and External Coaptation



Section III Recent Advances in Anesthesia

19 Recent Advances in Inhalation Anesthesia

20 Recent Advances in Injection Anesthesia

21 Anesthesia in Foals

22 Recovery from Anesthesia

23 Pain Management



Section IV Integumentary System

24 Principles of Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery

25 Skin Grafting

26 Management of Superficial Wounds

27 Management of Deep Wounds

28 Management of Chronic Wounds

29 Management of Fistulas

30 Skin Conditions Amenable to Surgery



Section V Alimentary System

31 Oral Cavity / Salivary Glands

32 Esophagus

33 Stomach and Spleen

34 Diagnosis, Preoperative Management and Surgical Approaches to the Horse with Colic

35 Principles of Intestinal Surgery and Determination of Intestinal Viability

36 Small Intestine

37 Large Intestine

38 Rectum and Anus

39 Hernias

40 Postoperative Care and Complications Associated with Abdominal Surgery



Section VI Respiratory System

41 Overview of the Upper Airway Function

42 Diagnostic Techniques in Equine Upper Respiratory Tract Disease

43 Nasal Passages and Paranasal Sinuses

44 Pharynx

45 Larynx

46 Guttural Pouch

47 Trachea

48 Thoracic Disorders

49 Pleuritis



Section VII Nervous System

50 Anatomy and Physiology of the Nervous System

51 Diagnostic Procedures

52 Etiology and Diagnosis of Developmental Vertebral Anomalies

53 Surgical Treatment of Developmental Disorders of the Spinal Column

54 Surgical Treatment of Traumatic Disorders of the Spinal Column

55 Peripheral Nerve Injury



Section VIII Eye and Adnexa

56 Principles of Ophthalmic Surgery

57 Eyelids

58 Conjunctiva

59 Third Eyelid

60 Nasolacrimal System

61 Cornea and Sclera

62 Intraocular Surgery (Iris, Ciliary Body, Lens, Vitreous, Retina)

63 Surgical Management of Recurrent Ophthalmia

64 Orbit

65 Ocular Emergencies and Trauma



Section IX Reproductive System

66 Surgical Disorders of the Testis and Associated Structures

67 Surgery of the Penis and Prepuce

68 Surgery of the Vulva, Vestibule, Vagina and Cervix

69 Surgery of the Uterus and Ovaries



Section X Urinary System

70 Principles of Urinary Tract Surgery

71 Kidneys and Ureters

72 Bladder

73 Urethra



Section XI Selected Topics of the Lameness Examination

74 Gait Analysis

75 Diagnostic Anesthesia

76 Routine Diagnostic Imaging

77 MRI in Lower Limb Lameness

78 Saddle Evaluations



Section XII Musculoskeletal System

79 Emergency Treatment and Transporation of Equine Fracture Patients

80 Molecular Biology Techniques in Musculoskeletal Research

81 Bone Biology and Fracture Healing

82 Principles of Fracture Treatment

83 Bone Grafts and Replacements

84 Synovial Joint Biology and Pathobiology

85 Principles of Treatment of Joint Disease

86 Arthrodesis Techniques

87 Diagnosis and Management of Tendon and Ligament Disorders

88 Biology, Diseases and Management of Muscle Disorders

89 Synovial and Osseous Infections

90 Angular Limb Deformities

91 Flexural Deformities

92 Osteochondrosis

93 Subchondral Bone Cysts

94 The Foot

95 The Phanlanges and the Metacarpo-Metatrsaophalangeal Joint Region

96 The Metacarpal / Metatarsal Bones

97 The Carpus

98 The Radius and Ulna

99 The Cubital Joint, Humerus Glenoid Joint and Scapula

100 The Tarsus

101 The Tibia

102 The Stifle

103 The Femur and Pelvis

104 The Skull, Mandible and Maxilla



