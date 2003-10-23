Equine Stud Farm Medicine & Surgery

This practical, hands-on guide addresses all aspects of equine reproduction and breeding. Introductory chapters review key aspects of stud farm design and equine nutrition, evaluating how these factors affect the health of horses and foals. Detailed chapters discuss the stallion and mare, conception, parturition, the health of the foal, and other essential topics. Both medical care and surgery are covered in detail, with extensive full-color illustrations designed to help the veterinarian diagnose and treat all conditions relevant to equine reproduction.