Equine Stud Farm Medicine & Surgery
1st Edition
Description
This practical, hands-on guide addresses all aspects of equine reproduction and breeding. Introductory chapters review key aspects of stud farm design and equine nutrition, evaluating how these factors affect the health of horses and foals. Detailed chapters discuss the stallion and mare, conception, parturition, the health of the foal, and other essential topics. Both medical care and surgery are covered in detail, with extensive full-color illustrations designed to help the veterinarian diagnose and treat all conditions relevant to equine reproduction.
Table of Contents
- Basic Stud Farm Construction
2. Feeding and Nutrition
3. Routine Stud Management Procedures
4. The Stallion
5. The Mare
6. Mating
7. Pregnancy
8. Parturition
9. The Placenta
10. The Mammary Gland
11. The Newborn Foal
Appendix of drugs used in equine stud medicine
Glossary of terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2004
- Published:
- 23rd October 2003
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058431
About the Author
Derek Knottenbelt
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Equine Medicine The Philip Leverhulme Equine Hospital University of Liverpool, UK
Reg Pascoe
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Reginald, R.R. Pascoe, Specialist in Equine Surgery; Principal & Director of Oakey Veterinary Hospital, Queensland, Australia
Michelle LeBlanc
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Florida, Gainsville, FL
Cheryl Lopate
Affiliations and Expertise
Dip ACT, Equine Practitioner, Armstrong Brothers, Inglewood, Ontario, Canada
Reviews
'Those of us in primary equine care should buy this book. This book is written for, and certainly will have, a worldwide readership. This is a very well laid out and referenced textbook and one that I feel should be on every equine practitioners wish list.'
Graham Duncanson, Vetinary Times.