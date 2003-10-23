Equine Stud Farm Medicine & Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702021305, 9780702058431

Equine Stud Farm Medicine & Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: Derek Knottenbelt Reg Pascoe Michelle LeBlanc Cheryl Lopate
eBook ISBN: 9780702058431
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 23rd October 2003
Page Count: 368
Description

This practical, hands-on guide addresses all aspects of equine reproduction and breeding. Introductory chapters review key aspects of stud farm design and equine nutrition, evaluating how these factors affect the health of horses and foals. Detailed chapters discuss the stallion and mare, conception, parturition, the health of the foal, and other essential topics. Both medical care and surgery are covered in detail, with extensive full-color illustrations designed to help the veterinarian diagnose and treat all conditions relevant to equine reproduction.

Table of Contents

  1. Basic Stud Farm Construction
    2. Feeding and Nutrition
    3. Routine Stud Management Procedures
    4. The Stallion
    5. The Mare
    6. Mating
    7. Pregnancy
    8. Parturition
    9. The Placenta
    10. The Mammary Gland
    11. The Newborn Foal

    Appendix of drugs used in equine stud medicine

    Glossary of terms

About the Author

Derek Knottenbelt

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Equine Medicine The Philip Leverhulme Equine Hospital University of Liverpool, UK

Reg Pascoe

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Reginald, R.R. Pascoe, Specialist in Equine Surgery; Principal & Director of Oakey Veterinary Hospital, Queensland, Australia

Michelle LeBlanc

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Florida, Gainsville, FL

Cheryl Lopate

Affiliations and Expertise

Dip ACT, Equine Practitioner, Armstrong Brothers, Inglewood, Ontario, Canada

Reviews

'Those of us in primary equine care should buy this book. This book is written for, and certainly will have, a worldwide readership. This is a very well laid out and referenced textbook and one that I feel should be on every equine practitioners wish list.'
Graham Duncanson, Vetinary Times.

