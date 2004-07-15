Equine Sports Medicine and Surgery
1st Edition
Description
This unique resource provides the most up-to-date, in-depth coverage of the basic and clinical sciences required for management of the equine athlete. The unique treatment of exercise physiology and training within a clinical context, together with a detailed review of all diseases affecting athletic horses, makes this the most comprehensive text available. Provides a thorough grounding in the basic physiology of each body system, and in particular the responses of each body system to exercise and training. The internationally renowned team of contributors has created the ultimate reference for veterinarians, students, horse-owners, and all those involved in the world of equine athletics.
Key Features
- High quality artwork, including relevant radiographic, ultrasonographic, CAT scan, and MRI images, aid understanding and diagnosis
- Provides a truly international perspective, including guidelines pertinent to different geographic areas, and racing jurisdictions
- In-depth coverage of the role of the veterinarian in the management of athletic horses
- Explores the use of complementary therapies
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Integrative physiology of exercise and importance to disorders of the equine athlete
Chapter 2 Exercise testing in the laboratory
Chapter 3 Exercise testing in the field
Chapter 4 Approach to diagnosis of poor performance
Section 2: Musculoskeletal System
Chapter 5 Muscle physiology: responses to exercise and training
Chapter 6 Muscle disorders of equine athletes
Chapter 7 Skeletal physiology: responses to exercise and training
Chapter 8 Tendon physiology: responses to exercise and training
Chapter 9 Joint physiology: responses to exercise and training
Chapter 10 Imaging the musculoskeletal system
Chapter 11 Arthroscopic examination and surgery
Chapter 12 Kinematics of the athletic horse
Chapter 13 Kinematics of Lameness
Chapter 14 Diagnosis of Lameness
Chapter 15 Distal limb: foot
Chapter 16 Distal limb: fetlock and pastern
Chapter 17 Metacarpus/metatarsus
Chapter 18 The carpus
Chapter 19 Tarsus and stifle
Chapter 20 Soft tissue injuries: tendonitis and desmitis
Chapter 21 Musculoskeletal section: back and pelvis
Chapter 22 Prevention of orthopedic disease in athletic horses
Chapter 23 Pharmacotherapy of Joint and Tendon Disease
Chapter 24 Neurological causes of gait abnormalities in athletic horses
Chapter 25 Physical Treatment
Section 3: Respiratory System
Chapter 26 Upper airway function of normal horses during exercise
Chapter 27 Abnormalities of the upper airway.
Chapter 28. Lower airway function of normal horses: response to exercise and training.
Chapter 29 Non-infectious diseases of the lower respiratory tract including EIPH
Chapter 30 Viral diseases of the respiratory tract of athletic horses
Chapter 31 Bacterial Infections of the respiratory tract of athletic horses
Section 4: Cardiovascular
Chapter 32 Heart and vessels: function during exercise and response to training
Chapter 33 Diseases of the heart & vessels
Section 5: Metabolism and Nutrition
Chapter 34 Metabolic responses to exercise and training
Chapter 35 Endocrine responses to exercise and training
Chapter 36 Nutritional management of the athletic horse
Chapter 37 Metabolic diseases of athletic horses
Section 6: Fluids and Electrolytes
Chapter 38 Physiology of body fluids in the equine athlete
Chapter 39 Acid:base physiology during exercise and in response to training
Chapter 40 Abnormalities of body fluids and electrolytes in athletic horses
Chapter 41 Heat strain and stress: diseases caused by inadequate thermoregulation
Section 7: Hematology and Immunology
Chapter 42 Hematalogic and serum biochemical responses to exercise and training
Chapter 43 Hematalogic and biochemical abnormalities in athletic horses
Chapter 44 Abnormalities of the erythron
Chapter 45 Immunological responses to exercise and training
Section 8: Gastrointestinal
Chapter 46 Effects of exercise and training on hepatic and gastrointestinal function
Chapter 47 Oral and dental disease
Chapter 48 Gastrointestinal diseases of performance horses
Section 9: Veterinary Management of the Performance Horse
Chapter 49 Thoroughbred racehorses
Chapter 50 Standardbred race horses
Chapter 51 Three Day Event Horses
Chapter 52 Endurance racehorses
Chapter 53 Polo ponies
Chapter 54 Western performance horses
Chapter 55 Hunter/jumper horses
Chapter 56 The older athletic horse
Chapter 57 Vaccination programs
Chapter 58 Parasite control for the athletic horse
Chapter 59 Anaesthesia of the equine athlete
Chapter 60 First aid
Chapter 61 Reproductive management
Chapter 62 Prepurchase examination of the athletic horse
Section 10: Transportation
Chapter 63 International movement of athletic horses – quarantine and regulatory controls
Chapter 64 Transport of horses
Section 11: Drug use in Performance Horses
Chapter 65 Detection of drug use in performance horses
Chapter 66 Drug effects on performance
Appendix on normal serum and biochemical values
Kingston
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2004
- Published:
- 15th July 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037146
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702026713
About the Author
Kenneth W Hinchcliff
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Dean of Veterinary Science The University of Melbourne
Andris Kaneps
Affiliations and Expertise
Owner, Kaneps Equine Sports Medicine and Surgery, Beverly, MA, USA
Raymond Geor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairperson, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA
Kenneth Hinchcliff
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Equine Medicine, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA
Raymond Geor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairperson, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA
Andris Kaneps
Affiliations and Expertise
Owner, Kaneps Equine Sports Medicine and Surgery, Beverly, MA, USA