Equine Sports Medicine and Surgery

This unique resource provides the most up-to-date, in-depth coverage of the basic and clinical sciences required for management of the equine athlete. The unique treatment of exercise physiology and training within a clinical context, together with a detailed review of all diseases affecting athletic horses, makes this the most comprehensive text available. Provides a thorough grounding in the basic physiology of each body system, and in particular the responses of each body system to exercise and training. The internationally renowned team of contributors has created the ultimate reference for veterinarians, students, horse-owners, and all those involved in the world of equine athletics.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Integrative physiology and exercise testing

Chapter 1 Integrative physiology of exercise and importance to disorders of the equine athlete

Chapter 2 Exercise testing in the laboratory

Chapter 3 Exercise testing in the field

Chapter 4 Approach to diagnosis of poor performance



Section 2: Musculoskeletal System

Chapter 5 Muscle physiology: responses to exercise and training

Chapter 6 Muscle disorders of equine athletes

Chapter 7 Skeletal physiology: responses to exercise and training

Chapter 8 Tendon physiology: responses to exercise and training

Chapter 9 Joint physiology: responses to exercise and training

Chapter 10 Imaging the musculoskeletal system

Chapter 11 Arthroscopic examination and surgery

Chapter 12 Kinematics of the athletic horse

Chapter 13 Kinematics of Lameness

Chapter 14 Diagnosis of Lameness

Chapter 15 Distal limb: foot

Chapter 16 Distal limb: fetlock and pastern

Chapter 17 Metacarpus/metatarsus

Chapter 18 The carpus

Chapter 19 Tarsus and stifle

Chapter 20 Soft tissue injuries: tendonitis and desmitis

Chapter 21 Musculoskeletal section: back and pelvis

Chapter 22 Prevention of orthopedic disease in athletic horses

Chapter 23 Pharmacotherapy of Joint and Tendon Disease

Chapter 24 Neurological causes of gait abnormalities in athletic horses

Chapter 25 Physical Treatment



Section 3: Respiratory System

Chapter 26 Upper airway function of normal horses during exercise

Chapter 27 Abnormalities of the upper airway.

Chapter 28. Lower airway function of normal horses: response to exercise and training.

Chapter 29 Non-infectious diseases of the lower respiratory tract including EIPH

Chapter 30 Viral diseases of the respiratory tract of athletic horses

Chapter 31 Bacterial Infections of the respiratory tract of athletic horses



Section 4: Cardiovascular

Chapter 32 Heart and vessels: function during exercise and response to training

Chapter 33 Diseases of the heart & vessels



Section 5: Metabolism and Nutrition

Chapter 34 Metabolic responses to exercise and training

Chapter 35 Endocrine responses to exercise and training

Chapter 36 Nutritional management of the athletic horse

Chapter 37 Metabolic diseases of athletic horses



Section 6: Fluids and Electrolytes

Chapter 38 Physiology of body fluids in the equine athlete

Chapter 39 Acid:base physiology during exercise and in response to training

Chapter 40 Abnormalities of body fluids and electrolytes in athletic horses

Chapter 41 Heat strain and stress: diseases caused by inadequate thermoregulation



Section 7: Hematology and Immunology

Chapter 42 Hematalogic and serum biochemical responses to exercise and training

Chapter 43 Hematalogic and biochemical abnormalities in athletic horses

Chapter 44 Abnormalities of the erythron

Chapter 45 Immunological responses to exercise and training



Section 8: Gastrointestinal

Chapter 46 Effects of exercise and training on hepatic and gastrointestinal function

Chapter 47 Oral and dental disease

Chapter 48 Gastrointestinal diseases of performance horses



Section 9: Veterinary Management of the Performance Horse

Chapter 49 Thoroughbred racehorses

Chapter 50 Standardbred race horses

Chapter 51 Three Day Event Horses

Chapter 52 Endurance racehorses

Chapter 53 Polo ponies

Chapter 54 Western performance horses

Chapter 55 Hunter/jumper horses

Chapter 56 The older athletic horse

Chapter 57 Vaccination programs

Chapter 58 Parasite control for the athletic horse

Chapter 59 Anaesthesia of the equine athlete

Chapter 60 First aid

Chapter 61 Reproductive management

Chapter 62 Prepurchase examination of the athletic horse



Section 10: Transportation

Chapter 63 International movement of athletic horses – quarantine and regulatory controls

Chapter 64 Transport of horses



Section 11: Drug use in Performance Horses

Chapter 65 Detection of drug use in performance horses

Chapter 66 Drug effects on performance



Appendix on normal serum and biochemical values

