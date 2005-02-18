Equine Ophthalmology
1st Edition
Description
This comprehensive text covers the diagnosis, treatment, and surgery of ocular disorders in horses. The content provides a complete guide to the diagnosis and treatment of equine ocular disorders. With contributions from 21 equine experts from all over the world, this resource is truly all-inclusive. Each chapter features multiple figures, diagrams, tables, and individual disease sections that are organized to assist readers who need a quick reference. The practical nature of the book makes it ideal for equine practitioners, veterinary students, ophthalmology residents, and veterinary ophthalmologists.
Key Features
- The unique focus on both diagnosis and treatment in equine ophthalmology provides readers with the knowledge they need to diagnose, treat, and manage equine ocular disease.
- Thoroughly referenced, up-to-date information and a number of expert contributors offer extensive and valuable information.
- Content covers both commonly seen and rare ocular disorders in the horse.
- Extensively illustrated to bring concepts to life.
Table of Contents
- Equine Ocular Examination: Basic and Advanced Diagnostic Techniques
2. Diseases and Surgery of the Globe and Orbit
3. Diseases of the Eyelids, Conjunctiva, and Nasolacrimal Systems
4. Diseases of the Cornea and Sclera
5. Diseases of the Anterior Uvea
6. Diseases and Surgery of the Lens
7. Equine Recurrent Uveitis
8. Equine Glaucoma
9. Diseases of the Ocular Posterior Segment
10. Equine Vision: Normal and Abnormal
11. DNA and Genetic Testing
12. Ocular Manifestations of Systemic Disease
13. Practical Management of Blind Horses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 18th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721605227
About the Author
Brian Gilger
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology, Department of Clinical Sciences, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC
Reviews
'Every now and then there is a book that has the potential to really help-and this is one of them...This book provides excellent practical advice about most of the important normal variants and pathological states int he equine eye. The index is comprehiensive and easy to use, making rapid reference a pleasing and relaxed experience. ..I was most impressed by the range and quality of the fundic pictures, as that is a real challenge in horses...it provides amazing support for us all and is certainly one of the outstanding texts of our time.' D C Knottenbelt, Vetinary Times.