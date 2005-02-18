Equine Ophthalmology

'Every now and then there is a book that has the potential to really help-and this is one of them...This book provides excellent practical advice about most of the important normal variants and pathological states int he equine eye. The index is comprehiensive and easy to use, making rapid reference a pleasing and relaxed experience. ..I was most impressed by the range and quality of the fundic pictures, as that is a real challenge in horses...it provides amazing support for us all and is certainly one of the outstanding texts of our time.' D C Knottenbelt, Vetinary Times.