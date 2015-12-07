Equine Neonatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323402767, 9780323402774

Equine Neonatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 31-3

1st Edition

Authors: Pamela Wilkins
eBook ISBN: 9780323402774
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323402767
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Description

This issue on Equine Neonatology is guest edited by Pam Wilkins and covers topics such as: Imaging the Equine Neonatal Respiratory Tract: CT and Radiographs; Defining the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome in the Equine Neonate;Ultrasonographic Examination of the Equine Neonate: Thorax and Abdomen;The Equine Neonatal Cardiovascular System in Health and Disease;The Transition From Fetus to Neonate: The Renal System;Sepsis and Septic Shock in the Equine Neonate;The Equine Neonatal Acute Abdomen;Anesthesia of the Equine Neonate in Health and Disease;The Normal and Abnormal Equine Neonatal Musculoskeletal System, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323402774
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323402767

Pamela Wilkins

Pamela Wilkins Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Clinical Medicine, University of Illinois

