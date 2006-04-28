Equine Neonatal Medicine
1st Edition
A Case-Based Approach
Authors: Mary Rose Paradis
eBook ISBN: 9781437710540
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416023531
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th April 2006
Page Count: 304
Description
Get expert insight into the latest life-saving techniques and procedures from leaders in equine neonatal medicine. This outstanding textbook and clinical reference takes a case-based approach to the basic pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of disease in the newborn foal, along with neonatal pharmacology, nutrition, assessment, and high-risk pregnancies.
Key Features
- Features the latest advances in equine neonatology that have the potential to significantly increase the survival rate of critically ill foals.
- Provides thorough coverage of both basic concepts and hot topics in the field, including pathophysiology, and diagnosis and treatment of disease in the newborn foal, along with information on nutrition, assessment, and high-risk pregnancies.
- Case-based chapters use real-life scenarios to help the reader apply key concepts to actual practice.
- Expert contributors are leaders in the field of equine neonatal medicine and ensure the accuracy and clinical relevance of all information.
Table of Contents
- Assessing the Newborn Foal
2. High Risk Pregnancies
3. Neonatal Immunology
4. Foal Nutrition
5. Septicemia
6. Manifestations of Septicemia
7. Resuscitation of the Critically Ill Foal
8. Non-Infectious Respiratory Conditions in the Neonate
9. Non-Infectious Musculoskeletal Problems in the Neonatal Foal
10. Neurological Dysfunction in the Neonatal Foal
11. Gastrointestinal Problems in the Neonatal Foal
12. Umbilical and Urinary Disorders
13. Cardiac Disorders
14. Ophthalmologic Disorders of the Neonate
About the Author
Mary Rose Paradis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Sciences, Tufts University, School of Veterinary Medicine, Grafton, MA
