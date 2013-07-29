Equine Locomotion - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702029509, 9780702058547

Equine Locomotion

2nd Edition

Editors: Willem Back Hilary Clayton
eBook ISBN: 9780702058547
eBook ISBN: 9780702052934
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702029509
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 29th July 2013
Page Count: 528
Table of Contents

History of Locomotor System- van Weeren
- from gait to performance labs (Denoix/Dyson, McIlwraith/Stover, Lekeux/Marlin)
- development of the professionals themselves- Loomans

Measurement Techniques for Gait Analysis- Clayton
- Treadmill / Force plate- Weishaupt
- High speed camera / video- Wilson
- Inertial systems for kinematic analysis- Clayton
- Ultrasonic systems for kinematic analysis- Denoix
- Pressure mats hoof, saddle- van Heel / de Cocq
- Application of different types of transducers- Davies, Thomason
- Clinical instruments: flexometer etc.

Signal=Waveform/ Statistical analysis of Biomechanical Data - Burn (Keegan / Peham) – new chapter
The Neurobiology of Locomotor Development- Bowker
- EMG: Wijnberg (Nollet / Spadiavecchia)

Inter-limb Coordination- Collins

Intra forelimb Coordination- Clayton
- Chateau
- chapter above and below: separate chapters in new edition
Intra hind limb Coordination- Clayton

The Role of the Hoof and Shoeing- Van Heel (Back)
- Natural/barefoot/physiological foot and trim – Bowker

Gait Adaptation in Lameness- Keegan
- Evidence for Prepurchase- Sloet / Dyson
- Validity of Imaging techs- Schramme
- Ataxia quantification- Licka

The Neck and Back- Haussler

The Effects of Conformation- Crevier (/ Weeren – EVJ Special Edition)

Genetics- Back
- Equine Genome Scan- Binns (Bailey / Barrey )
- Breed differences: WB/CB/Arab / TB/SB/QH- Rosie -new chapter
- Outcome of epidemiological studie-: Ducro & Arendonk / WUR

Exercise Effects on the Skeletal Tissues- Back
- Bone- Rogers / Firth // Stover
- Cartilage- Brommer // McIlwraith/Kawcak/Frisbie
- Tendon- Goodship / Smith
- Muscle- Valberg // Wijnberg

Performance in Equestrian Sports- Clayton
- Dressage- Clayton
- Jumping- Weeren (Santamaria)

Horse rider interaction- van Weeren
- Ergonomics- Gomez (Weishaupt, Johnston/Roepstorff, Weeren)
- Saddle- de Cocq
- Bit, rein tension- Clayton - new chapter
- Rider kinematics and EMG- Clayton

Locomotor Behaviour & Welfare- Dierendonck - new chapter

Rehabilitation- Stubbs - new chapter

Metabolic Energetics of Locomotion- Marlin (Lekeux)

Mechanics Analysis of Locomotion (Scaled, Modelling)- vd Bogert (Bobbert, van Leeuwen, Wilson)

Motion capture and animatio- Clayton/Kaiser/Malinowski - new chapter

About the Editor

Willem Back

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, ECVS, Diplomate, RNVA, Assistant Professor in Equine Surgery, Department of Equine Sciences, Utrecht University, The Netherlands

Hilary Clayton

Affiliations and Expertise

McPhail Dressage Chair in Equine Sports Science, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI McPhail Dressage Chair in Equine Sports Science

