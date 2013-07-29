Equine Locomotion

History of Locomotor System- van Weeren

- from gait to performance labs (Denoix/Dyson, McIlwraith/Stover, Lekeux/Marlin)

- development of the professionals themselves- Loomans



Measurement Techniques for Gait Analysis- Clayton

- Treadmill / Force plate- Weishaupt

- High speed camera / video- Wilson

- Inertial systems for kinematic analysis- Clayton

- Ultrasonic systems for kinematic analysis- Denoix

- Pressure mats hoof, saddle- van Heel / de Cocq

- Application of different types of transducers- Davies, Thomason

- Clinical instruments: flexometer etc.



Signal=Waveform/ Statistical analysis of Biomechanical Data - Burn (Keegan / Peham) – new chapter

The Neurobiology of Locomotor Development- Bowker

- EMG: Wijnberg (Nollet / Spadiavecchia)



Inter-limb Coordination- Collins



Intra forelimb Coordination- Clayton

- Chateau

- chapter above and below: separate chapters in new edition

Intra hind limb Coordination- Clayton



The Role of the Hoof and Shoeing- Van Heel (Back)

- Natural/barefoot/physiological foot and trim – Bowker



Gait Adaptation in Lameness- Keegan

- Evidence for Prepurchase- Sloet / Dyson

- Validity of Imaging techs- Schramme

- Ataxia quantification- Licka



The Neck and Back- Haussler



The Effects of Conformation- Crevier (/ Weeren – EVJ Special Edition)



Genetics- Back

- Equine Genome Scan- Binns (Bailey / Barrey )

- Breed differences: WB/CB/Arab / TB/SB/QH- Rosie -new chapter

- Outcome of epidemiological studie-: Ducro & Arendonk / WUR



Exercise Effects on the Skeletal Tissues- Back

- Bone- Rogers / Firth // Stover

- Cartilage- Brommer // McIlwraith/Kawcak/Frisbie

- Tendon- Goodship / Smith

- Muscle- Valberg // Wijnberg



Performance in Equestrian Sports- Clayton

- Dressage- Clayton

- Jumping- Weeren (Santamaria)



Horse rider interaction- van Weeren

- Ergonomics- Gomez (Weishaupt, Johnston/Roepstorff, Weeren)

- Saddle- de Cocq

- Bit, rein tension- Clayton - new chapter

- Rider kinematics and EMG- Clayton



Locomotor Behaviour & Welfare- Dierendonck - new chapter



Rehabilitation- Stubbs - new chapter



Metabolic Energetics of Locomotion- Marlin (Lekeux)



Mechanics Analysis of Locomotion (Scaled, Modelling)- vd Bogert (Bobbert, van Leeuwen, Wilson)



Motion capture and animatio- Clayton/Kaiser/Malinowski - new chapter