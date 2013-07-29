Equine Locomotion
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
History of Locomotor System- van Weeren
- from gait to performance labs (Denoix/Dyson, McIlwraith/Stover, Lekeux/Marlin)
- development of the professionals themselves- Loomans
Measurement Techniques for Gait Analysis- Clayton
- Treadmill / Force plate- Weishaupt
- High speed camera / video- Wilson
- Inertial systems for kinematic analysis- Clayton
- Ultrasonic systems for kinematic analysis- Denoix
- Pressure mats hoof, saddle- van Heel / de Cocq
- Application of different types of transducers- Davies, Thomason
- Clinical instruments: flexometer etc.
Signal=Waveform/ Statistical analysis of Biomechanical Data - Burn (Keegan / Peham) – new chapter
The Neurobiology of Locomotor Development- Bowker
- EMG: Wijnberg (Nollet / Spadiavecchia)
Inter-limb Coordination- Collins
Intra forelimb Coordination- Clayton
- Chateau
- chapter above and below: separate chapters in new edition
Intra hind limb Coordination- Clayton
The Role of the Hoof and Shoeing- Van Heel (Back)
- Natural/barefoot/physiological foot and trim – Bowker
Gait Adaptation in Lameness- Keegan
- Evidence for Prepurchase- Sloet / Dyson
- Validity of Imaging techs- Schramme
- Ataxia quantification- Licka
The Neck and Back- Haussler
The Effects of Conformation- Crevier (/ Weeren – EVJ Special Edition)
Genetics- Back
- Equine Genome Scan- Binns (Bailey / Barrey )
- Breed differences: WB/CB/Arab / TB/SB/QH- Rosie -new chapter
- Outcome of epidemiological studie-: Ducro & Arendonk / WUR
Exercise Effects on the Skeletal Tissues- Back
- Bone- Rogers / Firth // Stover
- Cartilage- Brommer // McIlwraith/Kawcak/Frisbie
- Tendon- Goodship / Smith
- Muscle- Valberg // Wijnberg
Performance in Equestrian Sports- Clayton
- Dressage- Clayton
- Jumping- Weeren (Santamaria)
Horse rider interaction- van Weeren
- Ergonomics- Gomez (Weishaupt, Johnston/Roepstorff, Weeren)
- Saddle- de Cocq
- Bit, rein tension- Clayton - new chapter
- Rider kinematics and EMG- Clayton
Locomotor Behaviour & Welfare- Dierendonck - new chapter
Rehabilitation- Stubbs - new chapter
Metabolic Energetics of Locomotion- Marlin (Lekeux)
Mechanics Analysis of Locomotion (Scaled, Modelling)- vd Bogert (Bobbert, van Leeuwen, Wilson)
Motion capture and animatio- Clayton/Kaiser/Malinowski - new chapter
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 29th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058547
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052934
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702029509
About the Editor
Willem Back
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, ECVS, Diplomate, RNVA, Assistant Professor in Equine Surgery, Department of Equine Sciences, Utrecht University, The Netherlands
Hilary Clayton
Affiliations and Expertise
McPhail Dressage Chair in Equine Sports Science, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI McPhail Dressage Chair in Equine Sports Science