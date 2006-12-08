Equine Infectious Diseases
1st Edition
Description
Ideal for both practitioners and students, this comprehensive resource covers the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infectious disease in horses. Organized by infectious agent — virus, bacterial and rickettsial, protazoal, and fungal — it includes complete coverage of the individual diseases caused by each type of agent. A section on clinical problems examines conditions such as ocular infections, CNS infections, and skin infections. It also addresses the importance of preventing and controlling infectious disease outbreaks with coverage of epidemiology, biosecurity, antimicrobial therapy, and recognizing foreign equine diseases.
Key Features
- Full-color photos and illustrations provide clear, accurate representations of the clinical appearance of infectious diseases.
- Features the most recent information on the global threat of newly emergent diseases such as African Horse Sickness.
- Includes a comprehensive section on the prevention and control of infectious diseases.
- More than 60 expert contributors share their knowledge and expertise in equine infectious disease.
- A companion CD-ROM, packaged with the book, includes complete references linked to PubMed.
Table of Contents
I. Viral Diseases
1. Pathogenesis and Immunity in Viral Infections
2. Diagnosis of Viral Infections
3. Equine Influenza
4. Equine Herpesviruses
5. Equine Viral Arteritis
6. Equine Adenovirus
7. Equine Rhinoviruses
8. Equine Parainfluenzavirus
9. Equine Morbillivirus
10. Equine Rotavirus
11. Equine Coronavirus
12. Equine Bredavirus
13. Rabies
14. Alphavirus Encephalitides
15. Flavivirus Encephalitides
16. Borna Disease
17. Equine Infectious Anemia
18. African Horse Sickness
19. Vesicular Stomatitis
20. Papillomavirus Infections
21. Horse Pox
II. Bacterial and Rickettsial Diseases
22. Pathogenesis and Immunity in Bacterial Infections
23. Diagnosis of Bacterial Infections
24. Streptococcal Infections
25. Staphylococcal Infections
26. Rhodococcus equi
27. Miscellaneous Aerobic Gram Positive Bacterial Infections
28. Gram Negative Bacterial Infections
29. Endotoxemia
30. Salmonellosis
31. Enteric Clostridial Infections
32. Botulism and Tetanus
31. Systemic Clostridial Infections
32. Miscellaneous Anaerobic Infections
33. Leptospirosis
34. Lyme Borreliosis
35. Miscellaneous Bacterial Infections
36. Dermatophilosus
37. Actinomycosis and Nocardiosis
38. Mycobacterial Infections
III. Protozoal Diseases
39. Pathogenesis and Immunology of Protozoal Diseases
40. Diagnosis of Protozoal Diseases
41. Sarcocystis neurona Infection
42. Neosporosis and Toxoplasmosis
43. Babesiosis
44. Trypanosomiasis
45. Leishmaniasis
46. Theileriosis
47. Enteric Protozoal Infections
IV. Fungal Diseases
49. Pathogenesis and Immunology of Fungal Infections
50. Diagnosis of Fungal Infections
51. Pneumocystosis
52. Cryptosporidiosis
53. Coccidioidomycosis
52. Other Systemic Fungal Infections
53. Sporotricosis
54. Candidiasis
55. Dermatophytosis
56. Pythiosis and Zygomycosis
57. Miscellaneous Fungal Infections
V. Clinical Problems
58. Infections of Skin
59. Infections of Muscle, Joint and Bone
60. Cardiovascular Infections
61. Respiratory and Pleural Infections
62. Gastrointestinal and Peritoneal Infections
63. Hepatobiliary Infections
64. Reproductive Tract Infections
65. Urinary Tract Infections
66. Ocular Infections
67. Central Nervous System Infections
VI. Control and Prevention of Infectious Disease
68. Epidemiology of Infectious Disease Outbreaks
69. Biosecurity
70. Immunoprophylaxis
71. Antimicrobial Therapy
71. Immunotherapy
73. Control of Infectious Disease Outbreaks
74. Recognition of Foreign Animal Diseases
Appendices
Infectious Disease Rule-Outs for Medical Problems
Equine Immunization Recommendations
Antimicrobial Drug Formulary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 8th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710618
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416024064
About the Editor
Debra Sellon
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Washington State University, Pullman, WA
Maureen Long
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Vet Medicine; University of Florida