Equine Gastroenterology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583329, 9780323583336

Equine Gastroenterology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 34-1

1st Edition

Authors: Henry Stämpfli Angelika Schoster
eBook ISBN: 9780323583336
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583329
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th March 2018
Table of Contents

Recent Advances in the Diagnosis and Management of Equine Gastrointestinal Diseases – Table of Contents

Preface: Advances in the Diagnosis and Management of Equine Gastrointestinal Diseases

Understanding the Intestinal Microbiome in Health and Disease

Probiotic Use in Equine Gastrointestinal Disease

Techniques and Accuracy of Abdominal Ultrasound in Gastrointestinal Diseases of Horses and Foals

Diagnosis and Treatment of Undifferentiated and Infectious Acute Diarrhea in the Adult Horse

Foal Diarrhea: Established and Postulated Causes, Prevention, Diagnostics, and Treatments

Diagnostics and Treatments in Chronic Diarrhea and Weight Loss in Horses

Advances in Diagnostics and Treatments in Horses with Acute Colic and Postoperative Ileus

Advances in Diagnostics and Treatments in Horses and Foals with Gastric and Duodenal Ulcers

Equine Dysautonomia

Toxic Causes of Intestinal Disease in Horses

New Perspectives in Equine Intestinal Parasitic Disease: Insights in Monitoring Helminth Infections

Practical Fluid Therapy and Treatment Modalities for Field Conditions for Horses and Foals with Gastrointestinal

Enteral/Parenteral Nutrition in Foals and Adult Horses Practical Guidelines for the Practitioner

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice focuses on Recent Advances in the Diagnosis and Management of Equine Gastrointestinal Diseases, and includes topics on: Diagnostics and treatment of undifferentiated and infectious acute diarrhea in the adult horse; Foal diarrhea; established and postulated causes, prevention, diagnostics and treatments; Probiotic use in equine gastrointestinal disease; Understanding the intestinal microbiome in health and disease; Advances in diagnostics and treatments in horses with acute colic and postoperative ileus; Advances in diagnostics and treatments in horses and foals with gastric and or duodenal ulcers; Toxic causes of intestinal disease in horses; New perspectives in equine intestinal parasitic disease Diagnostics and Management new insight; Equine disautonomia; Diagnostics and treatments in chronic diarrhea and weight loss in horses; Enteral/parenteral nutrition in foals and adult horses practical guidelines for the practitioner; and Practical fluid therapy and treatment modalities for field conditions for horses and foals with gastro-intestinal problems.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323583336
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323583329

About the Authors

Henry Stämpfli Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Ontario Veterinary College,University of Guelph

Angelika Schoster Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Zurich

