Equine Gastroenterology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 34-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Advances in the Diagnosis and Management of Equine Gastrointestinal Diseases
Understanding the Intestinal Microbiome in Health and Disease
Probiotic Use in Equine Gastrointestinal Disease
Techniques and Accuracy of Abdominal Ultrasound in Gastrointestinal Diseases of Horses and Foals
Diagnosis and Treatment of Undifferentiated and Infectious Acute Diarrhea in the Adult Horse
Foal Diarrhea: Established and Postulated Causes, Prevention, Diagnostics, and Treatments
Diagnostics and Treatments in Chronic Diarrhea and Weight Loss in Horses
Advances in Diagnostics and Treatments in Horses with Acute Colic and Postoperative Ileus
Advances in Diagnostics and Treatments in Horses and Foals with Gastric and Duodenal Ulcers
Equine Dysautonomia
Toxic Causes of Intestinal Disease in Horses
New Perspectives in Equine Intestinal Parasitic Disease: Insights in Monitoring Helminth Infections
Practical Fluid Therapy and Treatment Modalities for Field Conditions for Horses and Foals with Gastrointestinal
Enteral/Parenteral Nutrition in Foals and Adult Horses Practical Guidelines for the Practitioner
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice focuses on Recent Advances in the Diagnosis and Management of Equine Gastrointestinal Diseases, and includes topics on: Diagnostics and treatment of undifferentiated and infectious acute diarrhea in the adult horse; Foal diarrhea; established and postulated causes, prevention, diagnostics and treatments; Probiotic use in equine gastrointestinal disease; Understanding the intestinal microbiome in health and disease; Advances in diagnostics and treatments in horses with acute colic and postoperative ileus; Advances in diagnostics and treatments in horses and foals with gastric and or duodenal ulcers; Toxic causes of intestinal disease in horses; New perspectives in equine intestinal parasitic disease Diagnostics and Management new insight; Equine disautonomia; Diagnostics and treatments in chronic diarrhea and weight loss in horses; Enteral/parenteral nutrition in foals and adult horses practical guidelines for the practitioner; and Practical fluid therapy and treatment modalities for field conditions for horses and foals with gastro-intestinal problems.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 13th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583336
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583329
About the Authors
Henry Stämpfli Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Ontario Veterinary College,University of Guelph
Angelika Schoster Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Zurich