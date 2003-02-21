Equine Dermatology
1st Edition
Description
This new, comprehensive text covers skin diseases of the horse from essential basics to practical diagnostic methods, therapy, and specific abnormalities and defects. Well illustrated and expertly written by two of the leaders in equine dermatology, this focused presentation discusses all aspects of bacterial, allergic, and environmental skin disease. Relevant topics in a clinically useful format make this an ideal resource for all veterinarians, in addition to anyone specializing in equine medicine.
Key Features
- Hundreds of clear, high-quality photographs and illustrations, including 72 color illustrations, demonstrate dermatoses.
- Thorough and extensive text beginning with structure and function of the skin, diagnostic methods and specific diseases
- Material is extremely well organized for easy access to specific topics.
- Tables in each chapter provide quick reference to important facts and details.
- Each chapter follows the same logical format, making information on any topic easy to locate: history, diagnosis, treatment, and client education.
- Drs. Scott and Miller are prominent equine dermatology experts writing from their own clinical experience and research.
- An extensive list of references at the end of each chapter directs the reader to further sources of information.
- All equine skin diseases are discussed in one source, for an essential compilation of clinically relevant material.
- All dermatoses are thoroughly discussed, covering etiology, pathogenesis, clinical findings, diagnosis, and treatment.
Table of Contents
- Structure and Function of the Skin
2. Diagnostic Methods
3. Dermatologic Therapy
4. Bacterial Skin Disease
5. Fungal Skin Disease
6. Parasitic Skin Disease
7. Viral and Protozoal Skin Diseases
8. Skin Immune System and Allergic Skin Diseases
9. Immune-Mediated Disorders
10. Endocrine, Metabolic, and Nutritional Diseases
11. Congenital and Hereditray Defects
12. Pigmentary Abnormalities
13. Keratinization Defects
14. Envrionmental Skin Disease
15. Miscellaneious Skin Diseases
16. Neoplastic and Non-Neoplastic Tumors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2003
- Published:
- 21st February 2003
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721625713
About the Author
Danny Scott
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences and Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY
William Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences and Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY