Equations of State and PVT Analysis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128015704, 9780128017524

Equations of State and PVT Analysis

2nd Edition

Applications for Improved Reservoir Modeling

Authors: Tarek Ahmed
eBook ISBN: 9780128017524
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128015704
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 14th March 2016
Page Count: 626
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
150.00
127.50
210.00
178.50
225.41
191.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
178.50
130.00
110.50
150.00
127.50
293.59
249.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Understanding the properties of a reservoir’s fluids and creating a successful model based on lab data and calculation are required for every reservoir engineer in oil and gas today, and with reservoirs becoming more complex, engineers and managers are back to reinforcing the fundamentals. PVT (pressure-volume-temperature) reports are one way to achieve better parameters, and Equations of State and PVT Analysis, Second Edition, helps engineers to fine tune their reservoir problem-solving skills and achieve better modeling and maximum asset development. Designed for training sessions for new and existing engineers, Equations of State and PVT Analysis, Second Edition, will prepare reservoir engineers for complex hydrocarbon and natural gas systems with more sophisticated EOS models, correlations and examples from the hottest locations around the world such as the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea and China, and Q&A at the end of each chapter. Resources are maximized with this must-have reference.

Key Features

  • Improve with new material on practical applications, lab analysis, and real-world sampling from wells to gain better understanding of PVT properties for crude and natural gas
  • Sharpen your reservoir models with added content on how to tune EOS parameters accurately
  • Solve more unconventional problems with field examples on phase behavior characteristics of shale and heavy oil

Readership

Petroleum Engineers, Reservoir Engineers, Production Engineers, Petroleum Engineering Students – Graduate Level

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Fundamentals of Hydrocarbon Phase Behavior

  • Abstract
  • Single-Component Systems
  • Two-Component Systems
  • Three-Component Systems
  • Multicomponent Systems
  • Pressure-Temperature Diagram
  • Classification of Reservoirs and Reservoir Fluids
  • Gas-Oil Contact
  • Undersaturated GOC
  • Phase Rule
  • Problems

Chapter 2: Characterizing Hydrocarbon-Plus Fractions

  • Abstract
  • Crude Oil Assay
  • Group 1. TBP
  • Group 2. Stimulated Distillation by GC
  • Group 3. The Plus Fraction Characterization Methods
  • Splitting and Lumping Schemes
  • Problems

Chapter 3: Natural Gas Properties

  • Abstract
  • Behavior of Ideal Gases
  • Behavior of Real Gases
  • Nonhydrocarbon Adjustment Methods
  • Correction for High-Molecular Weight Gases
  • Hall-Yarborough's Method
  • Dranchuk and Abu-Kassem's Method
  • Dranchuk-Purvis-Robinson Method
  • Carr-Kobayashi-Burrows's Method
  • Lee-Gonzalez-Eakin's Method
  • Problems

Chapter 4: PVT Properties of Crude Oils

  • Abstract
  • Crude Oil API Gravity
  • Specific Gravity of the Solution Gas “γg”
  • Crude Oil Density “ρo”
  • Gas Solubility “Rs”
  • Bubble Point Pressure “pb”
  • Oil FVF
  • Isothermal Compressibility Coefficient of Crude Oil “co”
  • Undersaturated Oil Properties
  • Total FVF “Bt”
  • Crude Oil Viscosity “μo”
  • Surface/Interfacial Tension “σ
  • PVT Correlations for GOM Oil
  • Properties of Reservoir Water
  • Laboratory Analysis of Reservoir Fluids
  • PVT Measurements
  • Discussion of Retrograde Gas Laboratory Data
  • Condensate GOR and Condensate Yield
  • The Modified MBE for Retrograde Gas Reservoirs
  • Liquid Blockage in Gas-Condensate Reservoirs
  • Problems

Chapter 5: Equations of State and Phase Equilibria

  • Abstract
  • Equilibrium Ratios
  • Flash Calculations
  • Equilibrium Ratios for Real Solutions
  • Equilibrium Ratios for the Plus Fractions
  • Vapor-Liquid Equilibrium Calculations
  • Equations of State
  • Modifications of the SRK EOS
  • Equation-of-State Applications
  • Simulating of Laboratory PVT Data by Equations of State
  • Tuning EOS Parameters
  • Problems

Details

No. of pages:
626
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128017524
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128015704

About the Author

Tarek Ahmed

Tarek is currently a Founder of Tarek Ahmed and Associates, Ltd, a consulting firm that specializes in in-house petroleum engineering courses and consulting services worldwide. Prior to that, he was a Reservoir Engineering Advisor for Anadarko, Baker Hughes, Gaffney, and Cline and Associates. He was also a Professor and head of the Petroleum Engineering Department at Montana Tech of the University of Montana for over 22 years. He earned his PhD from University of Oklahoma, his Masters from the University of Missouri-Rolla, and a BS from the Faculty of Petroleum in Egypt - all degrees in petroleum engineering. Dr. Ahmed has authored numerous papers and several successful Elsevier books, including Advanced Reservoir Engineering (2005) and Reservoir Engineering Handbook, 4th Edition (2010).

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Tarek Ahmed and Associates, Ltd., Spring, TX, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.