Equations of State and PVT Analysis
2nd Edition
Applications for Improved Reservoir Modeling
Understanding the properties of a reservoir’s fluids and creating a successful model based on lab data and calculation are required for every reservoir engineer in oil and gas today, and with reservoirs becoming more complex, engineers and managers are back to reinforcing the fundamentals. PVT (pressure-volume-temperature) reports are one way to achieve better parameters, and Equations of State and PVT Analysis, Second Edition, helps engineers to fine tune their reservoir problem-solving skills and achieve better modeling and maximum asset development. Designed for training sessions for new and existing engineers, Equations of State and PVT Analysis, Second Edition, will prepare reservoir engineers for complex hydrocarbon and natural gas systems with more sophisticated EOS models, correlations and examples from the hottest locations around the world such as the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea and China, and Q&A at the end of each chapter. Resources are maximized with this must-have reference.
- Improve with new material on practical applications, lab analysis, and real-world sampling from wells to gain better understanding of PVT properties for crude and natural gas
- Sharpen your reservoir models with added content on how to tune EOS parameters accurately
- Solve more unconventional problems with field examples on phase behavior characteristics of shale and heavy oil
Petroleum Engineers, Reservoir Engineers, Production Engineers, Petroleum Engineering Students – Graduate Level
Chapter 1: Fundamentals of Hydrocarbon Phase Behavior
- Abstract
- Single-Component Systems
- Two-Component Systems
- Three-Component Systems
- Multicomponent Systems
- Pressure-Temperature Diagram
- Classification of Reservoirs and Reservoir Fluids
- Gas-Oil Contact
- Undersaturated GOC
- Phase Rule
- Problems
Chapter 2: Characterizing Hydrocarbon-Plus Fractions
- Abstract
- Crude Oil Assay
- Group 1. TBP
- Group 2. Stimulated Distillation by GC
- Group 3. The Plus Fraction Characterization Methods
- Splitting and Lumping Schemes
- Problems
Chapter 3: Natural Gas Properties
- Abstract
- Behavior of Ideal Gases
- Behavior of Real Gases
- Nonhydrocarbon Adjustment Methods
- Correction for High-Molecular Weight Gases
- Hall-Yarborough's Method
- Dranchuk and Abu-Kassem's Method
- Dranchuk-Purvis-Robinson Method
- Carr-Kobayashi-Burrows's Method
- Lee-Gonzalez-Eakin's Method
- Problems
Chapter 4: PVT Properties of Crude Oils
- Abstract
- Crude Oil API Gravity
- Specific Gravity of the Solution Gas “γg”
- Crude Oil Density “ρo”
- Gas Solubility “Rs”
- Bubble Point Pressure “pb”
- Oil FVF
- Isothermal Compressibility Coefficient of Crude Oil “co”
- Undersaturated Oil Properties
- Total FVF “Bt”
- Crude Oil Viscosity “μo”
- Surface/Interfacial Tension “σ”
- PVT Correlations for GOM Oil
- Properties of Reservoir Water
- Laboratory Analysis of Reservoir Fluids
- PVT Measurements
- Discussion of Retrograde Gas Laboratory Data
- Condensate GOR and Condensate Yield
- The Modified MBE for Retrograde Gas Reservoirs
- Liquid Blockage in Gas-Condensate Reservoirs
- Problems
Chapter 5: Equations of State and Phase Equilibria
- Abstract
- Equilibrium Ratios
- Flash Calculations
- Equilibrium Ratios for Real Solutions
- Equilibrium Ratios for the Plus Fractions
- Vapor-Liquid Equilibrium Calculations
- Equations of State
- Modifications of the SRK EOS
- Equation-of-State Applications
- Simulating of Laboratory PVT Data by Equations of State
- Tuning EOS Parameters
- Problems
626
- 626
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2016
14th March 2016
- 14th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
9780128017524
- 9780128017524
9780128015704
- 9780128015704
Tarek Ahmed
Tarek is currently a Founder of Tarek Ahmed and Associates, Ltd, a consulting firm that specializes in in-house petroleum engineering courses and consulting services worldwide. Prior to that, he was a Reservoir Engineering Advisor for Anadarko, Baker Hughes, Gaffney, and Cline and Associates. He was also a Professor and head of the Petroleum Engineering Department at Montana Tech of the University of Montana for over 22 years. He earned his PhD from University of Oklahoma, his Masters from the University of Missouri-Rolla, and a BS from the Faculty of Petroleum in Egypt - all degrees in petroleum engineering. Dr. Ahmed has authored numerous papers and several successful Elsevier books, including Advanced Reservoir Engineering (2005) and Reservoir Engineering Handbook, 4th Edition (2010).
Consultant, Tarek Ahmed and Associates, Ltd., Spring, TX, USA