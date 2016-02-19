Epoxy Resins, Curing Agents, Compounds, and Modifiers
2nd Edition
An Industrial Guide
Description
The second edition of this popular industrial guide describes over 2,800 currently available epoxy resins, curing agents, compounds, and modifiers, based on information supplied by 71 manufacturers or distributors of these products.
Epoxy resins have experienced tremendous growth since their introduction in the 1950s. Future growth will be in new markets in the specialty performance areas and high-technology applications. Each raw material or product is described, as available, with typical assay or checkpoint figures and a brief summary of important features or applications. Additional sections useful to the reader are the Suppliers' Addresses and a Trade Name Index.
Readership
Users and manufacturers of epoxy resins, curing agents, compounds and modifiers.
Table of Contents
- Epoxy Resins Ciba-Geigy Corp. CVC Specialty Chemicals, Inc. Dow Chemical U.S.A. Hoechst Celanese Corp. Polychem Corp. Reichhold Chemicals, Inc. Rhone-Poulenc, Inc. Shell Chemical Co.
- Curing Agents Ajinomoto Co., Inc Anhydrides and Chemicals Inc. BASF Corp. Buffalo Color Corp. Ciba-Geigy Corp. Cray Valley Products Inc. CVC Specialty Chemicals Inc. Dow Chemical U.S.A. Emerson & Cuming, Inc. Henkel Polymers Division Hoechst-Celanese Corp. Huls America Inc. The Humphrey Chemical Co. Leepoxy Plastics, Inc. Lindau Chemicals Inc. Milliken Chemicals Pacific Anchor Chemical Corp. PMC Specialties Group, Inc. Polychem Corp. Reichhold Chemicals, Inc. Rhone-Poulenc, Inc. Shell Chemical Co. Synthron, Inc. Union Camp Corp.
- Epoxy Compounds Ablestik Laboratories Acme Chemicals & Insulation Co. A.I. Technology, Inc. Atlas Minerals & Chemicals, Inc. Bacon Industries Inc. Biwax Corp. Castall, Inc. Coatings/Composites Conap, Inc. Cosmic Plastics, Inc. John C. Dolph Co. Eastern Resins & Chemicals Corp. Emerson & Cuming, Inc. Epic Resins Fel-Pro Inc. Fiber-Resin Corp. Fibre Glast Development Corp. Fibre Glass Evercoat Co. Formulated Resins Inc. Hardman Inc. Hastings Plastics Co. Hexcel Resins Group ITW Devcon K-POXY Loctite Corp. Magnolia Plastics, Inc. Mereco Division Monomer-Polymer & Dajac Laboratories Permagile Industries, Inc. Plaskon Electronic Materials Products Research & Chemical Corp. Protective Coating Corp. Quadrant Chemical Corp. Smooth-On, Inc. Sonneborn Building Products Sterling Symplastics, Inc. Syon Corp. TACC International Corp. Thermoset Plastics, Inc. 3M/Adhesives, Coatings and Sealers Division TRA-CON, Inc. United States Gypsum Westinghouse Electric Corp. Zymet, Inc.
- Miscellaneous Modifiers Cardolite Corp. Ciba-Geigy Corp. CVC Specialty Chemicals, Inc. B.F. Goodrich Larand Chemical Corp. Pacific Anchor Chemical Corp. Reichhold Chemicals, Inc. Rhone Poulenc, Inc. Union Carbide Chemicals and Plastics Co., Inc. Supplier's Addresses Trade Name Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 541
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1993
- Published:
- 31st December 1993
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517085
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513223
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer