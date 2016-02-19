Epilepsy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121286507, 9781483216607

Epilepsy

1st Edition

Its Phenomena in Man

Editors: Mary A. B. Brazier
eBook ISBN: 9781483216607
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 404
Epilepsy: Its Phenomena in Man is a 16-chapter text that covers the wide field of the phenomena of epilepsy in man. This book emerged from the manuscripts presented by the scientific program of an alumni reunion of the Brain Research Institute of the University of California, Los Angeles.

The introductory chapters review the role of electricity in the exploration and elucidation of the epileptic seizure, as well as the role of synaptic organization of the cerebral cortex in epilepsy. The succeeding chapters deal with the neuroglial impairment hypothesis, the particular forms of experimental epilepsy in man, and their corresponding surgical treatment. These topics are followed by discussions of the problem of synchronization in the spread of epileptic discharges leading to seizures and the behavioral correlations of generalized spike-wave discharge in the electroencephalogram. Other chapters explore the common anatomy of psychomotor epilepsy and schizophrenia; time of occurrence of seizures; the clinical ictal patterns and electrographic data in partial seizure cases; and the problems of analysis and interpretation of electrocerebral signals in human epilepsy. The concluding chapters consider the developments in direct recordings from epileptogenic regions in the surgical treatment of partial epilepsies. These chapters also examine the golgi survey concerning hippocampal pathology in temporal lobe epilepsy and the structural substrates of seizure foci.

This book will prove useful to neuroscientists and the workers in biomedical fields critical for the understanding of epileptogenesis.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors to this Volume

Preface

Historical Introduction: The Role of Electricity in the Exploration and Elucidation of the Epileptic Seizure

Text

References

Synaptic Organization of the Cerebral Cortex and its Role in Epilepsy

Neuronal Circuitry of the Cerebral Cortex

Role of Disinhibition for Cortical Epileptic Phenomena

Visually Evoked Potentials in Patients with Epilepsy

Conclusion

References

Focal Epilepsy and the Neuroglial Impairment Hypothesis

Text

References

Contribution of Experimental Epilepsy to Understanding Some Particular Forms in Man

Clinical Cases

New Experimental Data from the Photosensitive Papio papio

Correlations between Clinical Data and Experimental Results Obtained from Papio papio

References

Depth Recordings in Man in Temporal Lobe Epilepsy

General Methodology

Discussion

References

Tactical Considerations Leading to Surgical Treatment of Limbic Epilepsy

Decisions in Selecting Patients for Surgical Consideration

The Criteria Adopted for Depth Electrode Implantation

Decisions Encountered in Connection with Depth Electrode Implantation

Additional Methods of Localization

Summary

References

The Problem of Synchronization in the Spread of Epileptic Discharges Leading to Seizures in Man

Definition of the Concept of Synchronization

Observations on Humans

Experimental Results on Cortical Synchronization

Anatomical Findings Supporting Columnar Organization of the Cortex

Propagation of Seizure Waves in the Cortex: Synchronization

References

Electrical Seizure Discharges within the Human Brain: The Problem of Spread

Method

Comments

Summary

References

Behavioral Correlates of Generalized Spike-Wave Discharge in the Electroencephalogram

Spontaneous Behavior

Experimental Behavior

Discussion

Concluding Remarks

References

Psychomotor Epilepsy and Schizophrenia: A Common Anatomy?

Clinical Studies

Experimental Studies

Pharmacological Studies

Anatomical and Histochemical Studies

Physiological Studies

Summary

References

Circadian Cycles and Seizures

Time of Occurrence of Seizures

Interictal Electroencephalographic Abnormality

Sleep Deprivation

Photic Stimulation

Effects of Seizures on Normal Circadian Cycles

Conclusions

References

Clinical Ictal Patterns and Electrographic Data in Cases of Partial Seizures of Frontal-Central-Parietal Origin

Patient Material, Method, and Generalities

Results

Discussion

Summary

References

Problems of Analysis and Interpretation of Electrocerebral Signals in Human Epilepsy: A Neurosurgeon’s View

Procedure

Duration of the Stereoelectroencephalographic Recording

Recording of Ictal Electrical Activity

Recording of Interictal Abnormalities

Conclusions

Summary

References

Developments in Direct Recordings from Epileptogenic Regions in the Surgical Treatment of Partial Epilepsies

Methods

Results

Discussion

Summary

References

Hippocampal Pathology in Temporal Lobe Epilepsy. A Golgi Survey

Introductory Anatomical Comments

Pathological Changes in the Hippocampus

Pathology of the Dentate Granules

Neuroglia

Conclusions

References

Structural Substrates of Seizure Foci in the Human Temporal Lobe

(A Combined Electrophysiological Optical Microscopic and Ultrastructural Study)

Materials and Methods

Clinical Observations

Ultrastructural Studies

Discussion

Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483216607

Mary A. B. Brazier

