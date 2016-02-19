Epilepsy
1st Edition
Its Phenomena in Man
Description
Epilepsy: Its Phenomena in Man is a 16-chapter text that covers the wide field of the phenomena of epilepsy in man. This book emerged from the manuscripts presented by the scientific program of an alumni reunion of the Brain Research Institute of the University of California, Los Angeles.
The introductory chapters review the role of electricity in the exploration and elucidation of the epileptic seizure, as well as the role of synaptic organization of the cerebral cortex in epilepsy. The succeeding chapters deal with the neuroglial impairment hypothesis, the particular forms of experimental epilepsy in man, and their corresponding surgical treatment. These topics are followed by discussions of the problem of synchronization in the spread of epileptic discharges leading to seizures and the behavioral correlations of generalized spike-wave discharge in the electroencephalogram. Other chapters explore the common anatomy of psychomotor epilepsy and schizophrenia; time of occurrence of seizures; the clinical ictal patterns and electrographic data in partial seizure cases; and the problems of analysis and interpretation of electrocerebral signals in human epilepsy. The concluding chapters consider the developments in direct recordings from epileptogenic regions in the surgical treatment of partial epilepsies. These chapters also examine the golgi survey concerning hippocampal pathology in temporal lobe epilepsy and the structural substrates of seizure foci.
This book will prove useful to neuroscientists and the workers in biomedical fields critical for the understanding of epileptogenesis.
Table of Contents
Contributors to this Volume
Preface
Historical Introduction: The Role of Electricity in the Exploration and Elucidation of the Epileptic Seizure
Text
References
Synaptic Organization of the Cerebral Cortex and its Role in Epilepsy
Neuronal Circuitry of the Cerebral Cortex
Role of Disinhibition for Cortical Epileptic Phenomena
Visually Evoked Potentials in Patients with Epilepsy
Conclusion
References
Focal Epilepsy and the Neuroglial Impairment Hypothesis
Text
References
Contribution of Experimental Epilepsy to Understanding Some Particular Forms in Man
Clinical Cases
New Experimental Data from the Photosensitive Papio papio
Correlations between Clinical Data and Experimental Results Obtained from Papio papio
References
Depth Recordings in Man in Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
General Methodology
Discussion
References
Tactical Considerations Leading to Surgical Treatment of Limbic Epilepsy
Decisions in Selecting Patients for Surgical Consideration
The Criteria Adopted for Depth Electrode Implantation
Decisions Encountered in Connection with Depth Electrode Implantation
Additional Methods of Localization
Summary
References
The Problem of Synchronization in the Spread of Epileptic Discharges Leading to Seizures in Man
Definition of the Concept of Synchronization
Observations on Humans
Experimental Results on Cortical Synchronization
Anatomical Findings Supporting Columnar Organization of the Cortex
Propagation of Seizure Waves in the Cortex: Synchronization
References
Electrical Seizure Discharges within the Human Brain: The Problem of Spread
Method
Comments
Summary
References
Behavioral Correlates of Generalized Spike-Wave Discharge in the Electroencephalogram
Spontaneous Behavior
Experimental Behavior
Discussion
Concluding Remarks
References
Psychomotor Epilepsy and Schizophrenia: A Common Anatomy?
Clinical Studies
Experimental Studies
Pharmacological Studies
Anatomical and Histochemical Studies
Physiological Studies
Summary
References
Circadian Cycles and Seizures
Time of Occurrence of Seizures
Interictal Electroencephalographic Abnormality
Sleep Deprivation
Photic Stimulation
Effects of Seizures on Normal Circadian Cycles
Conclusions
References
Clinical Ictal Patterns and Electrographic Data in Cases of Partial Seizures of Frontal-Central-Parietal Origin
Patient Material, Method, and Generalities
Results
Discussion
Summary
References
Problems of Analysis and Interpretation of Electrocerebral Signals in Human Epilepsy: A Neurosurgeon’s View
Procedure
Duration of the Stereoelectroencephalographic Recording
Recording of Ictal Electrical Activity
Recording of Interictal Abnormalities
Conclusions
Summary
References
Developments in Direct Recordings from Epileptogenic Regions in the Surgical Treatment of Partial Epilepsies
Methods
Results
Discussion
Summary
References
Hippocampal Pathology in Temporal Lobe Epilepsy. A Golgi Survey
Introductory Anatomical Comments
Pathological Changes in the Hippocampus
Pathology of the Dentate Granules
Neuroglia
Conclusions
References
Structural Substrates of Seizure Foci in the Human Temporal Lobe
(A Combined Electrophysiological Optical Microscopic and Ultrastructural Study)
Materials and Methods
Clinical Observations
Ultrastructural Studies
Discussion
Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216607