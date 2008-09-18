Epilepsy in Women, Volume 83
1st Edition
The Scientific Basis for Clinical Management
Table of Contents
- Gender Differences in Pharmacological Response Gail D. Anderson
- Epidemiology and Classification of Epilepsy: Gender Comparisons John C. McHugh and Norman Delanty
- Hormonal Influences on Seizures: Basic Neurobiology Cheryl A. Frye
- Catamenial Epilepsy Patricia E. Penovich and Sandra Helmers
- Epilepsy in Women: Special Considerations for Adolescents Mary L. Zupanc and Sheryl Haut
- Contraception in Women with Epilepsy: Pharmacokinetic Interactions, Contraceptive Options and Management Caryn Dutton and Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer
- Reproduction Dysfunction in Women with Epilepsy: Menstrual Cycle Abnormalities, Fertility and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Jurgen Bauer and Deirdre Cooper-Mahkorn
- Sexual Dysfunction in Women with Epilepsy: Role of Antiepileptic Drugs and Psychotropic Medications Mary A. Gutierrez, Romila Mushtaq and Glen Stimmel
- Epilepsy in Pregnancy: Approach to Assessment John DeToledo
- Teratogenicity and Antiepileptic Drugs: Clinical Features and Potential Mechanisms Mark S. Yerby
- Antiepileptic Drug Teratogenesis: What are the Risks for Congenital Malformations and Adverse Cognitive Outcomes? Cynthia L. Harden
- Teratogenicity of Antiepileptic Drugs: Role of Pharmacogenomics Roman Sankar and Jason T. Lerner
- Antiepileptic Drug Therapy in Pregnancy I: Gestation Induced Effects on AED Pharmacokinetics Page B. Pennell and Collin A. Hovinga
- Antiepileptic Drug Therapy in Pregnancy II: Fetal and Neonatal Exposure Collin A. Hovinga and Page B. Pennell
- Seizures in Pregnancy: Diagnosis and Management Robert L. Beach and Peter W. Kaplan
- Management of Epilepsy and Pregnancy: An Obstetrical Perspective Julian N. Robinson and Jane Cleary-Goldman
- Pregnancy Registries: Strengths, Weaknesses and Bias: Interpretation of Pregnancy Registry Data Marianne Cunnington and John Messenheimer
- Bone Health in Women with Epilepsy: Clinical Features and Potential Mechanisms Alison M. Pack and Ted Walczak
- Metabolic Effects of Antiepileptic Drugs: Impact on Body Weight, Lipids and Glucose Metablism Raj D. Sheth and Georgia Montouris
- Psychiatric Comorbidities in Epilepsy W. Curt LaFrance, Jr., Andres M. Kanner and Bruce Hermann
- Issues for Mature Women with Epilepsy Cynthia L.Harden
- Pharmacodynamic and Pharmacokinetic Interactions of Psychotropic Drugs with Antiepileptic Drugs Andres M. Kanner and Barry Gidal
- Health Disparities in Epilepsy: How the Concerns for Women with Epilepsy Differ from Men Frank Gilliam
Description
This volume guides the practitioner in the current management of women with epilepsy, in a comprehensive and scientifically informed manner. Many chapters are devoted to the various aspects of pregnancy management for women with epilepsy, from reducing the risks of medication exposure to breast feeding. All female age groups are discussed and chapters on issues important for adolescents and the mature women are also included. The editors have included internationally recognized experts as contributors, to bring together a body of knowledge unparalleled in previous settings. This book should be a guide to management for women with epilepsy for years to come, due to its solid scientific basis and the comprehensive vision of the contributors.
Key Features
- Features discussions on issues for women with epilepsy that span "from the lab to the clinic"
- Encompasses the current state of this evolving topic
- Organized in discreet clinical entities for easy reference with helpful tables and figures
Readership
Neurologists and neuroscientists interested in medicine, as well as general practitioners and women's health professionals who treat female patients who have epilepsy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 476
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 18th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921518
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742766