Epilepsy and Sleep
1st Edition
Physiological and Clinical Relationships
Description
It is well recognized that there is an intimate and reciprocal interaction between epilepsy and sleep. The book, Epilepsy and Sleep is a ground-breaking, comprehensive source for exploring this correlation and is especially timely because of the considerable growth in the understanding of the physiology underlying both sleep and epilepsy. An insightful reference, it presents many of the complex physiologic mechanisms underlying epilepsy--sleep interaction and highlights sleeping disorder symptoms that may be related to epilepsy.
The annual cost of treating epilepsy in the United States is an estimated $12.5 billion, according to a report issued January 2000 by The Epilepsy Foundation. The Foundation also reports that more than 180,000 Americans develop epilepsy each year. However, thousands more cases may be misdiagnosed as sleeping disorders, causing these figures to jump significantly. This correlation and diagnosis can help determine the correct type of medication to administer to regulate the symptoms, in turn saving hundreds of hours of lost time at work and millions of dollars.
Key Features
- Provides the first comprehensive source of information available on the correlation between epilepsy and sleep
- Outlines sleeping disorder symptoms which may in fact be caused by epilepsy
- Well illustrated, easy-to-read text
- An essential text for epileptologists, psychiatrists, physicians, and sleep disorder therapists
- Written by internationally recognized experts in the field
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurologists, epileptologists, sleep disorder clinicians, and psychiatrists
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface. Relationship of Epilepsy and Sleep: Overview, D.S. Dinner and H.O. Lüders. Electrophysiology of Sleep, F. Amzica and M. Steriade. Physiology Underlying Reationship of Epilepsy and Sleep, M.N. Shouse. Sleep Deprivation and Epilepsy, P. Kotagal. Generalized Epilepsy and Sleep, S. Noachtar. Focal Epilepsy and Sleep, M.R. Sammaritano. Epilepsy in the Neonate and Infant and Sleep, M.S. Scher. Cyclic Alternating Pattern and Sleep, L. Parrino and M.G. Terzano. Electrical Status Epilepticus of Sleep, C.A. Tassinari, S. Meletti, L. Volpi, G. Rubboli, R. Michelucci, and H. Brunnschweiler. Acquired Epileptic Aphasia, C.A. Tassinari, S. Meletti, G. Rubboli, R. Michelucci, L. Volpi, and H. Brunnschweiler. Sleep Disorders in Epilepsy, N. Foldvary. Non-Rapid Eye Movement Parasomnias, B.A. Malow and M.S. Aldrich. Rapid Eye Movement Sleep Behavior Disorder, C.H. Schenck and M.W. Mahowald. Nocturnal Paroxysmal Dystonia and Frontal Lobe Epilepsy, S. Rona. Cataplexy, C. Guilleminault and L. Palombini. Video Electroencephalography and Polysomnography, B.R. Wolgamuth, J.C. Bulacio, and D.S. Dinner. Postictal State, D.R. Nair. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 18th December 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491288
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122167706
About the Editor
Dudley Dinner
Affiliations and Expertise
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A.
Hans Luders
Affiliations and Expertise
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This is perhaps one of the most comprehensive and systematic reviews ever written on the complex relationship between epileptic phenomena and sleep…The editors have succeeded in gathering together, some of the most renowned scientists worldwide in the fields of sleep disorders and epilepsy in order to have a multi-authored first edition...The book is very easy to read...this is a standard textbook providing not only elementary, but advanced knowledge too, in the fields of epilepsy and sleep. Even the basic neuroscientists and the experienced sleep neurophysiologist will find it a useful resource in many instances." --European Journal of Paediatric Neurology, Dimitrios I Zafeiriou, 1st Department of Pediatrics, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece, September 2004
"This book covers a difficult area in detail. There is much useful information and the writing is quite dense and terse. This is an excellent reference that addresses the issues rarely approached elsewhere... Experts in the field will find it a valuable reference source." --DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS, February 2002