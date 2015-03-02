Epilepsy and Brain Tumors
1st Edition
Patients with brain tumor-related epilepsy (BTRE) suffer from two serious pathologies simultaneously – a brain tumor and a secondary form of epilepsy. Although there has been remarkable progress in BTRE research in recent years, it remains an on-going challenge for clinicians and continues to stimulate much debate in the scientific community. This volume is the first to be completely dedicated to BTRE, and in doing so it explores issues faced by the health care team as well as some of the novel and promising directions that future research may take. Epilepsy and Brain Tumors is not only a complete reference on BTRE but also a practical guide based on clinical experiences, with a comprehensive collection of presentations from international experts who share some of the latest discoveries and their approaches to tackling a wide range of difficult and complex issues.
- Includes coverage of epidemiology, pathology and treatment of both primary and metastatic brain tumors
- Offers additional insight into supportive care, incidence in children, focal epileptogenesis, clinical evaluation, antiepileptic drugs, surgical treatment, cognitive rehabilitation, and more
- Chapters authored and edited by leaders in the field around the globe – the broadest, most expert coverage available
Clinical neurologists, neuroscience researchers, clinically practicing neurosurgeons, neurologists, neuro-oncologists, epileptologists
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Brain Tumor-Related Epilepsy: Introduction and Overview
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Epilepsy: Definition, Incidence, Social Context and Treatment Options
- Chapter 2: Overview of Epidemiology, Pathology, and Treatment of Primary Brain Tumors
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Epidemiology of PBT
- Pathology of Selected PBT
- Surgical Therapy of PBT
- Radiation Therapy of PBT
- Chemotherapy of PBT
- Molecular or “Targeted” Treatment
- Chapter 3: Overview of Epidemiology, Pathology, and Treatment of Metastatic Brain Tumors
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Epidemiology of MBTs
- Pathology of MBTs
- Surgical Therapy of MBTs
- Radiation Therapy of MBTs
- Chemotherapy of MBTs
- Chapter 4: Supportive Care of Brain Tumor Patients
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Seizures and Anticonvulsant Therapy
- Corticosteroids
- Gastric Acid Inhibitors
- Thromboembolic Complications and Anticoagulation
- Dysphagia and Swallowing Disorders
- Psychiatric Issues
- Pain Control Issues
- Palliative Care
- Ethical Issues
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Brain-Tumor-Related Epilepsy in Children
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- The Pediatric Perspective
- Epilepsy-Associated Brain Tumors
- Pathophysiology
- Epidemiology
- Presentation
- General Principles of Management
- History and Physical Exam
- Diagnostic Evaluation
- Medical Management
- Surgical Management
- Outcome
- Future Directions
- Chapter 6: Mechanisms of Focal Epileptogenesis
- Abstract
- Time Course and Specificity of Acquired Epileptogenesis
- Chapter 7: Pathophysiology of Brain Tumor-Related Epilepsy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Epidemiology of BTRE
- Pathophysiology of BTRE
- Treatment of BTRE
- Chapter 8: The Neurophysiology of Central Nervous System Tumors
- Abstract
- Introduction
- EEG Modalities and Applications
- EEG Background Changes
- Epileptiform Activity
- Meningiomas
- Generation of Abnormal Cerebral Activity
- Chapter 9: Surgical Treatment for Epilepsy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Evaluation and Selection of the Surgical Candidate
- Resection Procedures
- Nonresective Techniques
- Disconnection Surgeries
- Chapter 10: Clinical Evaluation of Epilepsy in the Brain-Tumor Patient
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Differential Diagnosis
- Clinical History and Physical Examination
- Neuroimaging Evaluation
- Clinical and Electrophysiological Work-Up
- Effects of Oncological Therapy on Brain Tumor-Related Epilepsy
- Chapter 11: Antiepileptic Drugs: First Generation
- Abstract
- Carbamazepine
- Ethosuximide
- Phenobarbital
- Phenytoin
- Primidone
- Valproate
- Chapter 12: Antiepileptic Drugs: Second and Third Generation
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Clobazam
- Eslicarbazepine Acetate
- Ezogabine/Retigabine
- Felbamate
- Gabapentin
- Lacosamide
- Lamotrigine
- Levetiracetam
- Oxcarbazepine
- Perampanel
- Pregabalin
- Rufinamide
- Tiagabine Hydrochloride
- Topiramate
- Vigabatrin
- Zonisamide
- Chapter 13: Antiepileptic Drugs and Brain Tumor Patients
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pathophysiology
- Type of Seizure
- Treatment of Seizures
- Levetiracetam
- Oxcarbazepine
- Lacosamide
- Pregabalin
- Topiramate
- Zonisamide
- Lamotrigine
- Conclusion
- Chapter 14: Clinical Approach to Brain Tumor-Related Epilepsy
- Abstract
- Seizure Prophylaxis in Patients with BTRE
- Is There a Best Practice for Seizure Treatment?
- Clinical Approach to BTRE
- Driving and BTRE
- Chapter 15: Neuropsychology of BTRE
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Overview of Neurocognitive Impairment in BT, Epilepsy, and BTRE
- Neurocognitive Impairment in BTRE
- Specific Cognitive Deficits in BT, Epilepsy, and BTRE
- Overview of Neuropsychological Assessment Techniques for BT, Epilepsy, and BTRE
- Psychological Issues in BT, Epilepsy, and BTRE
- Sexual Disturbances in Patients with BT, Epilepsy and BTRE
- QoL Assessment and Monitoring in BT, Epilepsy and BTRE
- Conclusions
- Chapter 16: Cognitive Rehabilitation in Patients with BTRE
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Goals of Cognitive Rehabilitation
- Treatment Modalities in BT
- Treatment Modalities in Epilepsy
- Treatment Modalities in BTRE
- Pharmacological Approaches for Treatment of Cognitive Deficits
- Caregivers Issues
- Implications for Future Research in BTRE
- Chapter 17: Social Cost of Brain Tumor-Related Epilepsy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Health Economic Reporting: Terminology and Aims
- Health Economics: Funding Priorities
- Epilepsy
- Brain Tumor
- Conclusion
- Appendix: The Prospects of Brain Research within Horizon 2020: Responding Efficiently to Europe’s Societal Needs European Parliament, Brussels May 30th, 2013
- Summary
- Index
292
- 292
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
2nd March 2015
- 2nd March 2015
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780124171268
- 9780124171268
9780124170438
- 9780124170438
Herbert Newton
Dr. Newton is currently the Director of the Neuro-Oncology Center and CNS Oncology Program at the Florida Hospital Cancer Institute and Florida Hospital Orlando. He recently retired as a Professor of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Oncology at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University and the James Cancer Hospital, and was the holder of the Esther Dardinger Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology. He trained in Neuro-Oncology with Drs. Jerome Posner and William Shapiro at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, and since then had been in academic Neuro-Oncology for over 25 years – until his retirement. He has published more than 220 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, and is the Chief Editor or Co-Editor of nine textbooks in the field of Neurology and Neuro-Oncology. In addition, he has been listed as a Best Doctor (Neurology) and Top Doctor for Cancer (Neuro-Oncology) for the past 18 years.
Director, Neuro-Oncology Center; Medical Director, CNS Oncology Program, Advent Health Cancer Institute, Advent Health Medical Group Orlando, FL, United States
Marta Maschio
Dr. Marta Maschio is Neurologist, Epileptologist, and Director of The Center for Brain Tumor-related Epilepsy, Regina Elena National Cancer Institute in Rome, Italy. Since 2005, she has been Director of this unique center, one of the few in Europe dedicated entirely to patients with Brain tumor-related Epilepsy. Known for her ability to think outside the box, Dr. Maschio is constantly searching for innovative approaches to improving patient care for this complex pathology, where epileptologists are rarely part of the patient’s primary care team. She is dedicated to changing that through educational initiatives, membership in the leading international organizations in the field of epilepsy, and by publishing her research in leading scientific journals.
In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Maschio is an active researcher and has published over 100 articles on BTRE and numerous book chapters. She also contributed to the development of BTRE Treatment Recommendations published in 2008, as member of the Italian Scientific Committee, designated by the Italian Association for Neuro-oncology. Since 2011, she has been Co-Director of the Neuro-oncological Section, International School of Neurological Science S. Servolo, Venice International University, and since 2012, is National Coordinator of the BTRE Study Group, Italian Society against Epilepsy.
In 2010, she created her Centers’ web portal, the first in the world exclusively for BTRE patients, of which she is very proud.
On a personal note, she has also won several national poetry awards.
Center for Tumor-related Epilepsy, UOSD Psychiatry, Health Direction, National Institute for Cancer "Regina Elena", Rome, Italy
"This is an outstanding current review of epilepsy related to brain tumors. The approach is inspiring as it addresses both medical and surgical audiences. Score: 85 - 3 Stars" --Doody's
"In the last two decades, neuroscience research has made a big leap forward. The emergence of sophisticated genetic and molecular tools, combined with imaging techniques of unprecedented spatial and temporal resolution, and their application to in vivo models of major brain diseases allowed spectacular progress in our understanding of the structure and function of the brain in health and disease.
Furthering our knowledge of the nervous system generates both opportunities and responsibilities for the neuroscience community: opportunities to shed more light on the pathogenic mechanisms of neurological and psychiatric diseases, and responsibilities to use this knowledge for new therapeutic strategies that will benefit patients and society at large. There is no way to escape from the fact that brain disorders are a major public health problem in Europe and the rest of the world. Data collected by the World Health Organisation in 2004 show that brain diseases are responsible for 35% of Europe’s total disease burden. Currently, the major disorders of central nervous system affect one in three people in the developed world, and brain diseases are among the most prevalent and debilitating diseases. Because most of these disorders are chronic, the individual’s quality of life and socio-economic prospect are dramatically impaired. In addition, an analysis of the health economic studies of brain diseases in Europe, published by EBC in 2011 led to an estimate of €798 billion for the total cost of brain disease in Europe in 2010. What is needed to face, what is becoming a societal emergency, is to strengthen research and develop a strong European platform for both basic and clinical brain research. Epilepsy is listed among the most costly brain diseases for the European society, accounting for a annual cost of 13.8 billion euros. Epilepsy caused by tumors needs a particular attention since it merges two major disabilitating diseases, thus representing a major clinical, economical, societal and ethical challenge. Addressing the large costs for the European society for this particular disease, requires intensified inter-disciplinar and multisectoral research and the creation of novel solutions. Volumes like Epilepsy and Brain Tumors will fill a gap in the scientific literature and give the much needed visibility to this challenging pathology." --Prof. Monica DiLuca, FENS President, University of Milan