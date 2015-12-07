Epilepsy, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 27-1
1st Edition
Authors: Kareem Zaghloul Edward Chang
eBook ISBN: 9780323414593
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323414586
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Description
Medications for epilepsy are mainstays in controlling epileptic seizures. But surgical procedures are another dimension in treatment. Included in this issue will be articles such as: Laser ablation for hypothalamic hamartomas and other epileptic lesions, radiosurgery for epilepsy, minimally invasive neurosurgery using focused MRI guidance, Selective amygdalohippocampectomy, and many more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 7th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323414593
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323414586
About the Authors
Kareem Zaghloul Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
Edward Chang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.