Epilepsy, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323414586, 9780323414593

Epilepsy, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 27-1

1st Edition

Authors: Kareem Zaghloul Edward Chang
eBook ISBN: 9780323414593
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323414586
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Description

Medications for epilepsy are mainstays in controlling epileptic seizures. But surgical procedures are another dimension in treatment. Included in this issue will be articles such as: Laser ablation for hypothalamic hamartomas and other epileptic lesions, radiosurgery for epilepsy, minimally invasive neurosurgery using focused MRI guidance, Selective amygdalohippocampectomy, and many more!

Details

About the Authors

Kareem Zaghloul Author

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

Edward Chang Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

