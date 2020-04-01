Epigenetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128172384

Epigenetics, Volume 151

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Subhash Pandey
Table of Contents

1. Histone modifications in Alcohol use disorder
Subhash C. Pandey
2. Non-coding RNAs: Regulators of alcohol actions
Dayne Mayfield-dayne
3. Epigenetics and Neuroinflammation in Psychiatric disorders
Amy Lasek
4. DNA methylation and Neurodevelopmental disease
Alessandro Guidotti
5. Epigenetic inheritance in substance use disorders
Gregg Homanics
6. THC, Epigenetics and schizophrenia
David Gavin

Description

Epigenetics Volume 151, the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on epigenetics

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of epigenetics

Details

No. of pages:
322
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128172384

About the Serial Volume Editors

Subhash Pandey Serial Volume Editor

Subhash C. Pandey is at University of Illinois at Chicago, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois at Chicago, USA

