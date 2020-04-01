Epigenetics, Volume 151
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Histone modifications in Alcohol use disorder
Subhash C. Pandey
2. Non-coding RNAs: Regulators of alcohol actions
Dayne Mayfield-dayne
3. Epigenetics and Neuroinflammation in Psychiatric disorders
Amy Lasek
4. DNA methylation and Neurodevelopmental disease
Alessandro Guidotti
5. Epigenetic inheritance in substance use disorders
Gregg Homanics
6. THC, Epigenetics and schizophrenia
David Gavin
Description
Epigenetics Volume 151, the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series
- Updated release includes the latest information on epigenetics
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of epigenetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128172384
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Subhash Pandey Serial Volume Editor
Subhash C. Pandey is at University of Illinois at Chicago, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois at Chicago, USA