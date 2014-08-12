Epigenetics, Volume 115
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Subhash C. Pandey
eBook ISBN: 9780128014721
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128013113
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th August 2014
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Environmental Alterations of Epigenetics Prior to the Birth
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Manifestation of Environmental Factors
- 3 Mechanisms of Environmentally Induced Epigenetic Changes
- 4 Effect of Epigenetic Alterations on Neurodevelopment
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Transgenerational Epigenetics and Brain Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Transgenerational Epigenetic Inheritance
- 2 Epigenetics and Epigenetic Processes
- 3 Evidence for Transgenerational Epigenetic Inheritance
- 4 Germline-Independent Epigenetic Inheritance
- 5 Germline-Dependent Epigenetic Transmission
- 6 Transgenerational Epigenetic Effects on Brain Disorders
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Three: The Epigenetic Landscape of Alcoholism
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Epigenetic Regulation due to Histone Covalent Modifications
- 3 Epigenetic Regulation due to DNA Methylation
- 4 Genome-Wide Approaches to Understand the Basis of Alcoholism
- 5 Using Invertebrate Models to Study the Basis of Ethanol Phenotypes
- 6 Inheritance of a Drug Phenotype
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Epigenetic Regulatory Mechanisms in Stress-Induced Behavior
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Stress-Induced Neural and Behavioral Changes in Adulthood and the Epigenetic Mechanisms Involved
- 3 DNA Methylation and Demethylation in Stress-Induced Neural and Behavioral Responses
- 4 Role of Noncoding RNAs in Epigenetic Regulation of Stress-Mediated Effects
- 5 Early-Life Stress-Induced Adult Onset Behavioral Disorders and the Epigenetic Mechanisms Involved
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Epigenetics of Schizophrenia: An Open and Shut Case
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 An Epigenetics Primer
- 3 Heterochromatization
- 4 Euchromatization
- 5 Schizophrenia and Epigenetics
- 6 Fulfilling the Promise of Epigenetics in Schizophrenia
- 7 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Epigenetic Mechanisms in Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Molecular Aspects of Epigenetic Mechanisms
- 3 Genetic Defects with Epigenetic Implications
- 4 Epigenetic Dysregulation of ASD Candidate Genes
- 5 Environmental Model of Autism
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: MicroRNAs and Ethanol Toxicity
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 miRNAs and Their Biogenesis
- 3 Mechanisms of miRNA Function
- 4 miRNAs as Mediators of Ethanol Effects in Developing and Adult Tissues
- 5 miRNA-Mediated Transgenerational Inheritance of Information: A Novel Mechanism for Transgenerational Transfer of Epimutations?
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Contents of Recent Volumes
Description
This well-established international series examines major areas of basic and clinical research within neuroscience, as well as emerging and promising subfields. This volume concentrates on Epigenetics
Key Features
- This book looks at Epigeneticsin the light of the newest scholarly discoveries and insights
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
About the Serial Volume Editors
Subhash C. Pandey Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois at Chicago, IL, USA
