Epigenetics of the Immune System, Volume 17

Dieter Kabelitz is full professor at the University of Kiel, Germany, and Director of the Institute of Immunology. Dieter Kabelitz studied medicine in Freiburg and Munich, Germany. He was a post-doc in Uppsala/Sweden and at Rockefeller University, New York. In 1988, he was appointed Associate Professor for Cellular Immunology at the University of Heidelberg. From 1992 to 1999 he was Head of the Department of Immunology at the Paul-Ehrlich Institute in Langen, Germany. Since 1999 he is a full professor at the University of Kiel and Director of the Institute of Immunology. His scientific expertise is in the field of the functional characterization of human T cells with a special focus on  T cells. Current projects aim to explore the potential of human  T cells for the immunotherapy of cancer. He has published more than 360 papers listed in PubMed/Medline. Dieter Kabelitz was chairman of the Collaborative Research Center (SFB) 415 „Specificity and Pathophysiology of Signal Transduction Pathways“ funded at Kiel University by the German Research Foundation (DFG). He is a founding member and member of the Steering Committee of the DFG-funded Cluster of Excellence „Inflammation-at-Interfaces“. He was President of the German Society for Immunology (DGfI) in 2011 and 2012, and he is a Council member of the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS) and chair of the Education Committee (EDU) of IUIS.