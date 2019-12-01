Epigenetics of the Immune System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128179642

Epigenetics of the Immune System, Volume 17

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Dieter Kabelitz Jaydeep Bhat
Paperback ISBN: 9780128179642
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 458
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
279.94
237.95
175.00
148.75
155.00
131.75
175.00
148.75
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section I: Epigenetics as a toolbox
Section II: Immune system as a toolbox
Section III: Translating both epigenetics and immune cells

Description

Epigenetics of the Immune System focuses on different aspects of epigenetics and immunology, providing readers with the fundamental mechanisms relating to epigenetics and the immune system. This book provides in-depth information on immune cells as a toolbox in deciphering systematically regulated mechanisms using "omics" and computational biology approaches. In addition, the book presents the translational importance of epigenetics and the immune system in our understanding of pathophysiology in diseases and its therapeutic applications.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of most important immune mechanisms, the current status of epigenetics, and how both of them are brought together
  • Presents key principles of immune mechanisms in epigenetics, presenting current findings and key principles
  • Features in-depth chapter contributions from a wide range of international researchers and specialists in immunology, translational medicine and epigenetics
  • Merges two very large areas, covering the unique interrelatedness of epigenetics and immunology

Readership

Immunologists, Human Geneticists; Medical Geneticists; Researchers and students working in genetics, genomics, biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, chemistry, pharmaceutical science, oncology, psychiatry, neurology, neuroscience, metabolic disorders, inflammatory and infectious disease, internal medicine, and clinical therapy; advanced undergraduate students, graduate students, postgraduates; pharmaceutical company and biotechnology researchers

Details

No. of pages:
458
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128179642

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Dieter Kabelitz Series Volume Editor

Dieter Kabelitz is full professor at the University of Kiel, Germany, and Director of the Institute of Immunology. Dieter Kabelitz studied medicine in Freiburg and Munich, Germany. He was a post-doc in Uppsala/Sweden and at Rockefeller University, New York. In 1988, he was appointed Associate Professor for Cellular Immunology at the University of Heidelberg. From 1992 to 1999 he was Head of the Department of Immunology at the Paul-Ehrlich Institute in Langen, Germany. Since 1999 he is a full professor at the University of Kiel and Director of the Institute of Immunology. His scientific expertise is in the field of the functional characterization of human T cells with a special focus on  T cells. Current projects aim to explore the potential of human  T cells for the immunotherapy of cancer. He has published more than 360 papers listed in PubMed/Medline. Dieter Kabelitz was chairman of the Collaborative Research Center (SFB) 415 „Specificity and Pathophysiology of Signal Transduction Pathways“ funded at Kiel University by the German Research Foundation (DFG). He is a founding member and member of the Steering Committee of the DFG-funded Cluster of Excellence „Inflammation-at-Interfaces“. He was President of the German Society for Immunology (DGfI) in 2011 and 2012, and he is a Council member of the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS) and chair of the Education Committee (EDU) of IUIS.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Immunology, Christian-Albrechts-University, Kiel, Germany

Jaydeep Bhat Series Volume Editor

Jaydeep Bhat obtained his bachelor and master degrees in Biotechnology from North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, India. In 2009, he joined the lab Prof. Shubhada Chiplunkar at the ACTREC under the umbrella of the Tata Memorial Center, the largest cancer hospital in Asia. He studied the genomic and functional characterization of human gd T cells in leukemia and breast cancer. To continue his scientific interest in characterizing gd T cells, Jay joined the lab of Prof. Kabelitz at the Institute of immunology in Kiel, Germany in September 2011 as a Ph.D. candidate. He earned his doctorate in natural science from the University of Kiel, Germany in 2017. His dissertation focused on the epigenetic analysis of human gd T cells and was awarded with the Beigel prize for the year 2017 from the medical faculty of Kiel University. His work has been published in peer-reviewed international journals. Jay was awarded a prestigious NIH (USA) postdoctoral fellowship, where he spent close to one year learning epigenomic techniques and the epigenetic mechanisms of immune cells. He is also a recipient of the research grant from Werner and Klara Stiftung and has supervised DAAD-RISE students. Jay has been an active part of scientific communities and served as a member of student committees including the graduate center of Kiel University, Young Immunologists of the German Immunology Society (DGfI) and NHLBI-NIH.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Immunology, Christian-Albrechts-University, Kiel, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.