Epigenetics of Aging and Longevity, Volume 4

Section I: Epigenetic Mechanisms in Aging

1. Aging epigenetics: changes and challenges

Duygu Ucar and Bérénice A. Benayoun

2. Defective DNA methylation/demethylation processes define aging-dependent methylation patterns

Michele Zampieri, Fabio Ciccarone, Paola Caiafa

3. S-adenosylmethionine Metabolism and Aging

W.A.M. Loenen

4. The Epigenetic Clock and Ageing

Ken Raj

5. The Epigenetic Regulation of Telomere Maintenance in Aging

Huda Adwan-Shekhidem and Gil Atzmon

6. Living Long and Ageing Well: Are Lifestyle factors the Epigenetic link in the Longevity Phenotype?

Irene Maeve Rea and Ken I Mills; ACUME2 project

7. Epigenetic Biomarkers for Biological Age

Arnold B. Mitnitski

8. The Role of Non-Coding RNAs in Genome Stability and Aging

Igor Kovalchuk

9. Intra-tissue DNA methylation heterogeneity in aging

Jan Vijg, Silvia Gravina, Xiao Dong

Section II. Early-life Epigenetic Programming of Aging Trajectories

10. Early Life Nutrition, Epigenetics and Altered Energy Balance Later in Life

Clare M Reynolds, Justin M O’Sullivan, Stephanie A Segovia, Mark H Vickers

11. Early Nutrition, Epigenetics and Human Health

Simon C. Langley-Evans and Beverly S. Muhlhausler

12. Biological Embedding of Psychosocial Stress over the Life Course

Helen Eachus and Vincent T. Cunliffe

13. Epigenetics of longevity in social insects

Alexander M. Vaiserman, Oleh V. Lushchak and Alexander K. Koliada

Section III. Epigenetics of Aging-Associated Diseases

14. Drosophila melanogaster as a Model for Studying the Epigenetic Basis of Aging

Ilya Solovyov, Mikhail Shaposhnikov, Anna Kudryavtseva, Alexey Moskalev

15. Histone modification changes during aging: Cause or Consequence? - What we have learned about epigenetic regulation of aging from model organisms

Xiaohua Cao and Weiwei Dang



16. Epigenetics of brain/cognitive aging

Xiangru Xu

17. The role of epigenetic modifications in cardiometabolic diseases

Kim V.E. Braun, Eliana Portilla, Rajiv Chowdhury, Jana Nano, Jenna Troup, Trudy Voortman, Oscar H. Franco, Taulant Muka

18. Epigenetic mechanisms in osteoporosis

Barbara Ostanek, Tilen Kranjc, Nika Lovšin, Janja Zupan, Janja Marc

19. Epigenetics of Skeletal Muscle Aging

Adam P. Sharples, Robert A. Seaborne and Claire E. Stewart

Section IV. Epigenome-targeted Therapies in Gerocscience

20. Healthy Aging and Epigenetic Drugs for Diabetes and Obesity: A Novel Perspective

Sunitha Meruvu, John D. Bowman, Mahua Choudhury

21. Epigenetic Drugs for Cancer and Precision Medicine

Mukesh Verma and Vineet Kumar

22. Epigenetic Drug Discovery for Alzheimer’s Disease

Ramón Cacabelos, Oscar Teijido

Section V. Conclusions and Perspectives

23. Epigenetics of aging and longevity: challenges and future directions

Axel Schumacher

