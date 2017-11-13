Epigenetics of Aging and Longevity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128110607, 9780128110836

Epigenetics of Aging and Longevity, Volume 4

1st Edition

Translational Epigenetics vol 4

Editors: Alexey Moskalev Alexander M. Vaiserman
eBook ISBN: 9780128110836
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128110607
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th November 2017
Page Count: 544
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.86
136.73
150.00
127.50
119.00
101.15
138.00
117.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
119.00
101.15
138.00
117.30
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section I: Epigenetic Mechanisms in Aging
1. Aging epigenetics: changes and challenges
Duygu Ucar and Bérénice A. Benayoun

2. Defective DNA methylation/demethylation processes define aging-dependent methylation patterns
Michele Zampieri, Fabio Ciccarone, Paola Caiafa

3. S-adenosylmethionine Metabolism and Aging
W.A.M. Loenen

4. The Epigenetic Clock and Ageing
Ken Raj

5. The Epigenetic Regulation of Telomere Maintenance in Aging
Huda Adwan-Shekhidem and Gil Atzmon

6. Living Long and Ageing Well: Are Lifestyle factors the Epigenetic link in the Longevity Phenotype?
Irene Maeve Rea and Ken I Mills; ACUME2 project

7. Epigenetic Biomarkers for Biological Age
Arnold B. Mitnitski

8. The Role of Non-Coding RNAs in Genome Stability and Aging
Igor Kovalchuk

9. Intra-tissue DNA methylation heterogeneity in aging
Jan Vijg, Silvia Gravina, Xiao Dong

Section II. Early-life Epigenetic Programming of Aging Trajectories
10. Early Life Nutrition, Epigenetics and Altered Energy Balance Later in Life
Clare M Reynolds, Justin M O’Sullivan, Stephanie A Segovia, Mark H Vickers

11. Early Nutrition, Epigenetics and Human Health
Simon C. Langley-Evans and Beverly S. Muhlhausler

12. Biological Embedding of Psychosocial Stress over the Life Course
Helen Eachus and Vincent T. Cunliffe

13. Epigenetics of longevity in social insects
Alexander M. Vaiserman, Oleh V. Lushchak and Alexander K. Koliada

Section III. Epigenetics of Aging-Associated Diseases
14. Drosophila melanogaster as a Model for Studying the Epigenetic Basis of Aging
Ilya Solovyov, Mikhail Shaposhnikov, Anna Kudryavtseva, Alexey Moskalev

15. Histone modification changes during aging: Cause or Consequence? - What we have learned about epigenetic regulation of aging from model organisms
Xiaohua Cao and Weiwei Dang


16. Epigenetics of brain/cognitive aging
Xiangru Xu

17. The role of epigenetic modifications in cardiometabolic diseases
Kim V.E. Braun, Eliana Portilla, Rajiv Chowdhury, Jana Nano, Jenna Troup, Trudy Voortman, Oscar H. Franco, Taulant Muka

18. Epigenetic mechanisms in osteoporosis
Barbara Ostanek, Tilen Kranjc, Nika Lovšin, Janja Zupan, Janja Marc

19. Epigenetics of Skeletal Muscle Aging
Adam P. Sharples, Robert A. Seaborne and Claire E. Stewart

Section IV. Epigenome-targeted Therapies in Gerocscience
20. Healthy Aging and Epigenetic Drugs for Diabetes and Obesity: A Novel Perspective
Sunitha Meruvu, John D. Bowman, Mahua Choudhury

21. Epigenetic Drugs for Cancer and Precision Medicine
Mukesh Verma and Vineet Kumar

22. Epigenetic Drug Discovery for Alzheimer’s Disease
Ramón Cacabelos, Oscar Teijido

Section V. Conclusions and Perspectives
23. Epigenetics of aging and longevity: challenges and future directions
Axel Schumacher

Description

Epigenetics of Aging and Longevity provides an in-depth analysis of the epigenetic nature of aging and the role of epigenetic factors in mediating the link between early-life experiences and life-course health and aging. Chapters from leading international contributors explore the effect of adverse conditions in early-life that may result in disrupted epigenetic pathways, as well as the potential to correct these disrupted pathways via targeted therapeutic interventions. Intergenerational epigenetic inheritance, epigenetic drug discovery, and the role of epigenetic mechanisms in regulating specific age-associated illnesses—including cancer and cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases—are explored in detail.

This book will help researchers in genomic medicine, epigenetics, and biogerontology better understand the epigenetic determinants of aging and longevity, and ultimately aid in developing therapeutics to extend the human life-span and treat age-related disease.

Key Features

  • Offers a comprehensive overview of the epigenetic nature of aging, as well as the impact of epigenetic factors on longevity and regulating age-related disease
  • Provides readers with clinical and epidemiological evidence for the role of epigenetic mechanisms in mediating the link between early-life experiences, life-course health and aging trajectory
  • Applies current knowledge of epigenetic regulatory pathways towards developing therapeutic interventions for age-related diseases and extending the human lifespan

Readership

Researchers, clinicians and graduate students in genomic medicine, epigenetics, and biogerontology interested in the genetics of aging and treating age-related diseases

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128110836
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128110607

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Alexey Moskalev Editor

Dr. Alexey Moskalev earned his PhD from Moscow State University, Moscow, Russia in 2001. Since that time, Dr. Moskalev’s research has focused on the genetics of longevity and aging, with emphasis on epigenetic regulation of aging, longevity, and stress resistance in animal models. He was a key contributor towards creating a database of biomarkers of aging in the Digital Ageing Atlas (DAA), and his lab has been supported by grants from the Russian Basic Research Foundation, the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the President of the Russian Federation through a program that funds leading young scientists. Currently, Dr. Moskalev is Vice-President of the Syktyvkar Branch of Russian Gerontology Society; President of the Komi branch of the Vavilov Society of Geneticists and Breeders; and a member of the editorial boards of Aging, Biogerontology, Frontiers in Genetics of Aging, Aging and Disease, Genes & Cells, and the SM Journal of Food and Nutritional Disorders. Additionally, he is Co-chair of the International Symposiums “Genetics of Aging and Longevity” and “Biomedical Innovation For Healthy Longevity”. Dr. Moskalev has published more than eighty scientific papers in peer reviewed journals on topics related to the genetics of aging and longevity, as well as DNR repair and defense genes in animal models.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of the Laboratory of Molecular Radiobiology and Gerontology, Institute of Biology, Komi Science Center of RAS, Syktyvkar, Russia

Alexander M. Vaiserman Editor

Dr. Vaiserman earned his PhD from the Institute of Gerontology, Kiev, Ukraine in 2004. Currently, he is head of the Laboratory of Epigenetics at the Institute of Gerontology, where his research has focused on long-term health consequences of adverse conditions in early life, genetic and epigenetic mechanisms of age-associated diseases, telomere length in patients with age-related chronic diseases, and molecular mechanisms mediating lifespan in Drosophila. During the last 7 years, Dr. Vaiserman was Project Leader for the Ukrainian government sponsored research projects “Influence of Climatic and Social Factors in Early Development on Risk of Age-related Diseases in Ukraine, 2008-2010”, “Effect of Histone Deatsetylase Inhibitors on the Viability and Longevity in Drosophila melanogaster, 2011-2013”,“ Study of Long-Term Effects of Specific and Nonspecific Inhibitors of Histone Deacetylases on the Life span and Expression of Genes Associated with Longevity in Drosophila Melanogaster (joint Ukraine-Russia project), 2012-2013”, and “Study of polymorphisms of Parkinson's disease-related genes in Ukrainian population, 2013-2015”. Dr. Vaiserman is also a member of the editorial boards of the journals Biogerontology, Frontiers in Genetics of Aging, and Gerontology & Geriatric Research. To-date, he has published four book chapters, as well as 65 papers in peer reviewed journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of the Laboratory of Epigenetics, Institute of Gerontology, Kiev, Ukraine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.