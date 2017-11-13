Epigenetics of Aging and Longevity, Volume 4
1st Edition
Translational Epigenetics vol 4
Table of Contents
Section I: Epigenetic Mechanisms in Aging
1. Aging epigenetics: changes and challenges
Duygu Ucar and Bérénice A. Benayoun
2. Defective DNA methylation/demethylation processes define aging-dependent methylation patterns
Michele Zampieri, Fabio Ciccarone, Paola Caiafa
3. S-adenosylmethionine Metabolism and Aging
W.A.M. Loenen
4. The Epigenetic Clock and Ageing
Ken Raj
5. The Epigenetic Regulation of Telomere Maintenance in Aging
Huda Adwan-Shekhidem and Gil Atzmon
6. Living Long and Ageing Well: Are Lifestyle factors the Epigenetic link in the Longevity Phenotype?
Irene Maeve Rea and Ken I Mills; ACUME2 project
7. Epigenetic Biomarkers for Biological Age
Arnold B. Mitnitski
8. The Role of Non-Coding RNAs in Genome Stability and Aging
Igor Kovalchuk
9. Intra-tissue DNA methylation heterogeneity in aging
Jan Vijg, Silvia Gravina, Xiao Dong
Section II. Early-life Epigenetic Programming of Aging Trajectories
10. Early Life Nutrition, Epigenetics and Altered Energy Balance Later in Life
Clare M Reynolds, Justin M O’Sullivan, Stephanie A Segovia, Mark H Vickers
11. Early Nutrition, Epigenetics and Human Health
Simon C. Langley-Evans and Beverly S. Muhlhausler
12. Biological Embedding of Psychosocial Stress over the Life Course
Helen Eachus and Vincent T. Cunliffe
13. Epigenetics of longevity in social insects
Alexander M. Vaiserman, Oleh V. Lushchak and Alexander K. Koliada
Section III. Epigenetics of Aging-Associated Diseases
14. Drosophila melanogaster as a Model for Studying the Epigenetic Basis of Aging
Ilya Solovyov, Mikhail Shaposhnikov, Anna Kudryavtseva, Alexey Moskalev
15. Histone modification changes during aging: Cause or Consequence? - What we have learned about epigenetic regulation of aging from model organisms
Xiaohua Cao and Weiwei Dang
16. Epigenetics of brain/cognitive aging
Xiangru Xu
17. The role of epigenetic modifications in cardiometabolic diseases
Kim V.E. Braun, Eliana Portilla, Rajiv Chowdhury, Jana Nano, Jenna Troup, Trudy Voortman, Oscar H. Franco, Taulant Muka
18. Epigenetic mechanisms in osteoporosis
Barbara Ostanek, Tilen Kranjc, Nika Lovšin, Janja Zupan, Janja Marc
19. Epigenetics of Skeletal Muscle Aging
Adam P. Sharples, Robert A. Seaborne and Claire E. Stewart
Section IV. Epigenome-targeted Therapies in Gerocscience
20. Healthy Aging and Epigenetic Drugs for Diabetes and Obesity: A Novel Perspective
Sunitha Meruvu, John D. Bowman, Mahua Choudhury
21. Epigenetic Drugs for Cancer and Precision Medicine
Mukesh Verma and Vineet Kumar
22. Epigenetic Drug Discovery for Alzheimer’s Disease
Ramón Cacabelos, Oscar Teijido
Section V. Conclusions and Perspectives
23. Epigenetics of aging and longevity: challenges and future directions
Axel Schumacher
Description
Epigenetics of Aging and Longevity provides an in-depth analysis of the epigenetic nature of aging and the role of epigenetic factors in mediating the link between early-life experiences and life-course health and aging. Chapters from leading international contributors explore the effect of adverse conditions in early-life that may result in disrupted epigenetic pathways, as well as the potential to correct these disrupted pathways via targeted therapeutic interventions. Intergenerational epigenetic inheritance, epigenetic drug discovery, and the role of epigenetic mechanisms in regulating specific age-associated illnesses—including cancer and cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases—are explored in detail.
This book will help researchers in genomic medicine, epigenetics, and biogerontology better understand the epigenetic determinants of aging and longevity, and ultimately aid in developing therapeutics to extend the human life-span and treat age-related disease.
Key Features
- Offers a comprehensive overview of the epigenetic nature of aging, as well as the impact of epigenetic factors on longevity and regulating age-related disease
- Provides readers with clinical and epidemiological evidence for the role of epigenetic mechanisms in mediating the link between early-life experiences, life-course health and aging trajectory
- Applies current knowledge of epigenetic regulatory pathways towards developing therapeutic interventions for age-related diseases and extending the human lifespan
Readership
Researchers, clinicians and graduate students in genomic medicine, epigenetics, and biogerontology interested in the genetics of aging and treating age-related diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 13th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110836
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128110607
About the Editors
Alexey Moskalev Editor
Dr. Alexey Moskalev earned his PhD from Moscow State University, Moscow, Russia in 2001. Since that time, Dr. Moskalev’s research has focused on the genetics of longevity and aging, with emphasis on epigenetic regulation of aging, longevity, and stress resistance in animal models. He was a key contributor towards creating a database of biomarkers of aging in the Digital Ageing Atlas (DAA), and his lab has been supported by grants from the Russian Basic Research Foundation, the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the President of the Russian Federation through a program that funds leading young scientists. Currently, Dr. Moskalev is Vice-President of the Syktyvkar Branch of Russian Gerontology Society; President of the Komi branch of the Vavilov Society of Geneticists and Breeders; and a member of the editorial boards of Aging, Biogerontology, Frontiers in Genetics of Aging, Aging and Disease, Genes & Cells, and the SM Journal of Food and Nutritional Disorders. Additionally, he is Co-chair of the International Symposiums “Genetics of Aging and Longevity” and “Biomedical Innovation For Healthy Longevity”. Dr. Moskalev has published more than eighty scientific papers in peer reviewed journals on topics related to the genetics of aging and longevity, as well as DNR repair and defense genes in animal models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Laboratory of Molecular Radiobiology and Gerontology, Institute of Biology, Komi Science Center of RAS, Syktyvkar, Russia
Alexander M. Vaiserman Editor
Dr. Vaiserman earned his PhD from the Institute of Gerontology, Kiev, Ukraine in 2004. Currently, he is head of the Laboratory of Epigenetics at the Institute of Gerontology, where his research has focused on long-term health consequences of adverse conditions in early life, genetic and epigenetic mechanisms of age-associated diseases, telomere length in patients with age-related chronic diseases, and molecular mechanisms mediating lifespan in Drosophila. During the last 7 years, Dr. Vaiserman was Project Leader for the Ukrainian government sponsored research projects “Influence of Climatic and Social Factors in Early Development on Risk of Age-related Diseases in Ukraine, 2008-2010”, “Effect of Histone Deatsetylase Inhibitors on the Viability and Longevity in Drosophila melanogaster, 2011-2013”,“ Study of Long-Term Effects of Specific and Nonspecific Inhibitors of Histone Deacetylases on the Life span and Expression of Genes Associated with Longevity in Drosophila Melanogaster (joint Ukraine-Russia project), 2012-2013”, and “Study of polymorphisms of Parkinson's disease-related genes in Ukrainian population, 2013-2015”. Dr. Vaiserman is also a member of the editorial boards of the journals Biogerontology, Frontiers in Genetics of Aging, and Gerontology & Geriatric Research. To-date, he has published four book chapters, as well as 65 papers in peer reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Laboratory of Epigenetics, Institute of Gerontology, Kiev, Ukraine