Epigenetics in Human Disease, Volume 6
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Introduction
1. Epigenetics in Human Disease
Section II: Methodology
2. Methods and Strategies to Determine Epigenetic Variation in Human Disease
3. Age Estimates Using DNA Methylation Patterns
4.Bioinformatics of Epigenetic Data Generated from Next-generation Sequencing
Section III: Human Cancer
5. DNA Methylation Alterations in Human Cancers
6. Alterations of Histone Modifications in Cancer
7. MicroRNA in Cancer
8. Epigenetic Approaches to Cancer Therapy
Section lV: Neurological Disease
9. Epigenomics in Neurobehavioral Disease
10. Emerging Role of Epigenetics in Human Neurodevelopmental Disorders
11. The Epigenetics of Alzheimer’s and Other Neurodegenerative Disease
12. Epigenetic Modulation of Human Neurobiological Disorder
Section V: Autoimmune Disease
13. Epigenetic Basis of Autoimmune Disorders in Humans
14. Approaches to Autoimmune Diseases Using Epigenetic Therapy
Section VI: Metabolic Disorders
15. Epigenomic Factors in Human Obesity
16. Epigenetic Approaches to Control Obesity
17. Epigenetics of Diabetes in Humans
18. The Potential of Epigenetic Compounds in Treating Diabetes
Section VII: Other Disorders/Diseases
19. Epigenetic Aberrations in Human Allergic Diseases
20. Therapy of Airway Disease: Epigenetic Potential
21. The Role of Epigenetics in Cardiovascular Disease
22. Epigenetic Treatment Approaches to Cardiovascular Disease
23. Epigenetics and Human Infectious Diseases
24. Therapy of Infectious Diseases Using Epigenetic Approaches
25. The Epigenetics of Endometriosis
26. Epigenetic DNA Methylation in Endometrial Cancer
27. Epigenetic Treatment Prospects of Gynecological and Reproductive Diseases
Section VIII: Development, Aging and Transgenerational Effects
28. Epigenetics of Transgenerational Inheritance in Disease
29. Epigenetic Mechanisms of Human Imprinting Disorders
30. Therapeutic Approaches to Imprinting Diseases
31. Stem Cell Epigenetics and Human Disease
32. Non-coding RNA Regulatory Networks, Epigenetics, and Programming Stem Cell Renewal and Differentiation: Implications for Stem Cell Therapy
33. Aging and Disease: The Epigenetic Bridge
34. Epigenetic Programming of Human Disease and Aging
Section lV: Future Research
35. Future Directions in the Epigenetics of Human Disease
Description
Epigenetics in Human Disease, Second Edition examines the diseases and conditions on which we have advanced knowledge of epigenetic mechanisms, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, aging, metabolic disorders, neurobiological disorders and cardiovascular disease. In addition to detailing the role of epigenetics in the etiology, progression, diagnosis and prognosis of these diseases, novel epigenetic approaches to treatment are also explored. Fully revised and up-to-date, this new edition discusses topics of current interest in epigenetic research, including stem cell epigenetic therapy, bioinformatic analysis of NGS data, and epigenetic mechanisms of imprinting disorders.
Further sections explore online epigenetic tools and datasets, early-life programming of epigenetics in age-related diseases, the epigenetics of addiction and suicide, and epigenetic approaches to regulating and preventing diabetes, cardiac disease, allergic disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, respiratory diseases, and many other human maladies.
Key Features
- Includes contributions from leading international investigators involved in translational epigenetic research and therapeutic applications
- Integrates methods and applications with fundamental chapters on epigenetics in human disease, along with an evaluation of recent clinical breakthroughs
- Presents side-by-side coverage of the basis of epigenetic diseases and treatment pathways
- Provides a fully revised resource covering current developments, including stem cell epigenetic therapy, the bioinformatic analysis of NGS data, epigenetic mechanisms of imprinting disorders, online epigenetic tools and datasets, and more
Readership
Researchers working in genetics, biology, molecular biology, pharmaceutical science, and clinical therapy; advanced undergraduate students, graduate students, university researchers, pharmaceutical company and biotechnology researchers interested in drug development and therapies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1110
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 18th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128123294
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128122150
About the Editors
Trygve Tollefsbol Editor
Professor of Biology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL. Dr. Tollefsbol is a Professor of Biology and a Senior Scientist in the Center for Aging, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Nutrition Obesity Research Center, and the Comprehensive Diabetes Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He is Director of the UAB Cell Senescence Culture Facility which he established in 1999 and a Steering Committee Member of the UAB Center for Aging. Dr. Tollefsbol trained as a Postdoctoral Fellow and Assistant Research Professor with members of the National Academy of Science at Duke University and the University of North Carolina. He earned doctorates in molecular biology and osteopathic medicine from the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center and his bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of Houston. He has received prior funding from the NIA, NCI, NHLBI, NIMH and other federal institutes as well as the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, the American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR), and the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) among many other sources. The Glenn Foundation for Medical Research funding was unsolicited and was awarded to Dr. Tollefsbol for lifetime contributions to the field of aging. In 2006 Dr. Tollefsbol was selected and highlighted as part of the 25th anniversary of the AFAR for significant contributions to aging research. Dr. Tollefsbol’s research interests have covered a wide range of topics such as aging, epigenetics, nutrition, cancer, telomerase, and caloric restriction. Work from his laboratory has been featured in Women’s Health magazine, Shape magazine, and the AICR Newsletter and Dr. Tollefsbol has been a Scientist in the Spotlight in ScienceNow. Currently he serves as an Associate Editor for Frontiers in Epigenomics and is on the Editorial Boards of the international journals Open Longevity Science, Epigenetics of Diabetes and Obesity, Molecular Biotechnology and Clinical Epigenetics. He is also a contributing Editor of Lewin’s GENES X classic textbook. Over 25 of the publications from Dr. Tollefsbol’s laboratory have received national or international accolades such as best paper award, selection for press release by the journal editors and featured on the journal homepage. Dr. Tollefsbol has been invited to give presentations on his research in many countries including Germany, China, Italy, Switzerland, France and The Netherlands as well as at various leading institutions in the US such as Harvard Medical School, Tufts University and the University of California at San Francisco. His research has received considerable media attention both nationally and internationally through television, newspaper and radio venues and has been highlighted in eScience News and ScienceDaily. He has ten books which have been published or are in progress and a recent book on “Epigenetics of Aging” that Dr. Tollefsbol co-authored and edited was highlighted in Nature.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL, USA and Senior Scientist, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Comprehensive Center for Healthy Aging, Comprehensive Diabetes Center and Nutrition Obesity Research Center Director, Cell Senescence Culture Facility