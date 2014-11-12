Epigenetics and Neuroplasticity - Evidence and Debate, Volume 128
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: The Epigenetic Basis of Memory Formation and Storage
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory
- 2 Epigenetic Mechanisms of Memory Consolidation
- 3 Epigenetic Mechanisms of Memory Reconsolidation
- 4 Epigenetic Mechanisms of Memory Extinction
- 5 Future Directions and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Epigenetics in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Epigenetic Evidences in PTSD
- 3 Epigenetic Mechanisms in Gene by Environment Interactions in PTSD
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter Three: Histone-Mediated Epigenetics in Addiction
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 General Overview of Histone-Mediated Epigenetics
- 3 Learning Processes Involved in the Development of Addiction
- 4 Histone-Mediated Epigenetic Mechanisms
- 5 Histone-Mediated Actions in Drug Addiction
- 6 Debates and Considerations
- 7 Considerations for Histone-Mediated Treatment of Addiction
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Modeling the Molecular Epigenetic Profile of Psychosis in Prenatally Stressed Mice
- Abstract
- 1 The Epigenetic Hypothesis of Psychosis
- 2 Prenatal or Early-Life Stress and Impaired Epigenetic Profile
- 3 The Epigenetic Modifications of GABAergic and Glutamatergic Genes Induced by Prenatal Stress in Mice Are Also Detected in SZ and BP Disorder Patients
- 4 PRS Mice Are a Promising Model for Studies of the Natural Course of SZ and BP Disorders
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Five: Epigenetics of Depression
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Genetics of Major Depression
- 3 Epigenetics of Major Depression
- Acknowledgments and Disclosures
- Chapter Six: Epigenetic Factors in Intellectual Disability: The Rubinstein–Taybi Syndrome as a Paradigm of Neurodevelopmental Disorder with Epigenetic Origin
- Abstract
- 1 Intellectual Disability and Chromatin-Modifying Enzymes
- 2 Molecular Genetics of RSTS
- 3 Lessons from Mouse Models
- 4 From Mouse Models to Patients: Therapy Prospects
- 5 Standing Questions and Controversies in RSTS Research
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: The Intergenerational Effects of Early Adversity
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Intergenerational Studies of Malnutrition: Human
- 3 Long-Term and Intergenerational Effects of Postnatal Malnutrition: The Barbados Nutrition Study
- 4 Intergenerational Studies of Malnutrition: Animal Studies
- 5 Intergenerational Studies of Early Adversity and Trauma: Human and Animal Studies
- 6 Other Intergenerational Studies: Chemical Exposures
- 7 Intergenerational Transmission: Epigenetic Mechanisms
- 8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: The Future of Neuroepigenetics in the Human Brain
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Challenges for Epigenetic Approaches in the (Human) Brain
- 3 Evidence and Debate
- 4 Synopsis and Outlook
- Conflict of Interest
- Acknowledgment
- Index
Description
The ‘epi-(Greek for ‘over’, ‘above’)genome’, with its rich cache of highly regulated, structural modifications—including DNA methylation, histone modifications and histone variants—defines the moldings and three-dimensional structures of the genomic material inside the cell nucleus and serves, literally, as a molecular bridge linking the environment to the genetic materials in our brain cells. Due to technological and scientific advances in the field, the field of neuroepigenetics is currently one of the hottest topics in the basic and clinical neurosciences. The volume captures some of this vibrant and exciting new research, and conveys to the reader an up-to-date discussion on the role of epigenetics across the lifespan of the human brain in health and disease.
Key Features
- Topics cover the entire lifespan of the brain, from transgenerational epigenetics to neurodevelopmental disease to disorders of the aging brain.
- All chapters are written with dual intent, to provide the reader with a timely update on the field, and a discussion of provocative or controversial findings in the field with the potential of great impact for future developments in the field.
Readership
Basic and clinical neuroscientists, and students interested in the field of neuroepigenetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 12th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010853
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128009772
About the Serial Volume Editors
Schahram Akbarian Serial Volume Editor
Schahram Akbarian studied medicine at the Freie Universitaet Berlin, Germany. He is a board certified psychiatrist and molecular neuroscientist who trained at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research in Cambridge and the University of California at Irvine. In 2002, he joined the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester where he established a research program in psychiatric epigenetics and served as the Director of the Brudnick Neuropsychiatric Research Institute. Presently, he heads the Division of Psychiatric Epigenomics in the Departments of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He is a former recipient of the Klerman award from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, the Judith Silver Memorial award of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, the Outstanding resident award of the National Institute of Mental Health, and the Eva King Killam Award for Outstanding Translational Research, American College of Neuropsychopharmacology.
Dr. Akbarian has been a principal investigator on National Institutes of Health-funded research projects since 2001and published close to 100 articles in scientific journals and book chapters. He is a member of professional societies such as the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and presently serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and on Editorial Boards of various journals in the field
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychiatry, Friedman Brain Institute, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA
Farah Lubin Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurobiology, Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA