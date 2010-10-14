Epigenetics and Cancer, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123808646, 9780123808653

Epigenetics and Cancer, Part B, Volume 71

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Zdenko Herceg
Series Volume Editors: Toshikazu Ushijima
eBook ISBN: 9780123808653
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123808646
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th October 2010
Page Count: 314
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
180.00
153.00
177.23
150.65
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
161.00
136.85
101.00
85.85
166.00
141.10
126.00
107.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

SECTION I. Epigenetic changes induced by environmental and dietary/lifestyle factors

  1. Induction of epigenetic alterations by dietary and other environmental factors

    2. John C. Mathers and Caroline Relton

  2. Induction of epigenetic alterations by chronic inflammation

    3. Toshikazu Ushijima

  3. Exposure in utero and early-life exposure and epigenetic alterations

    4. Kent L. Thornburg

  4. Folate, one carbone metabolism & DNA methylation in cancer

    5. Robyn Ward

    SECTION II. Epigenetic biomarkers

  5. Epigenetic biomarkers for cancer pathophysiology

    6. Dajun Deng

  6. Detection of epigenetic changes in body fluids

    7. Triantafillos Liloglou

  7. Epigenetic biomarkers for cancer risk assessment

    8. Toshikazu Ushijima

    SECTION III. Application of epigenetics in molecular epidemiology and epigenetic cancer prevention

  8. Epigenetics in molecular epidemiology

    9. Yasuhito Yuasa

  9. Epigenetic cancer prevention

    10. Jia Chen

    SECTION IV. Epigenetic databases

  10. Epigenetics databases and computational methodologies

Drs Maté Ongenaert

Description

Genes interact with the environment, experience, and biology of the brain to shape an animal’s behavior. This latest volume in Advances in Genetics, organized according to the most widely used model organisms, describes the latest genetic discoveries in relation to neural circuit development and activity.

Key Features

  • Explores the latest topics in neural circuits and behavior research in zebrafish, drosophila, C.elegans, and mouse models
  • Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
  • Critically analyzes future prospects

Readership

Geneticists, molecular biologists, neurobiologists

Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123808653
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123808646

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Zdenko Herceg Serial Volume Editor

About the Series Volume Editors

Toshikazu Ushijima Series Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.