Epigenetics and Cancer, Part B, Volume 71
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION I. Epigenetic changes induced by environmental and dietary/lifestyle factors
- Induction of epigenetic alterations by dietary and other environmental factors
- Induction of epigenetic alterations by chronic inflammation
- Exposure in utero and early-life exposure and epigenetic alterations
- Folate, one carbone metabolism & DNA methylation in cancer
- Epigenetic biomarkers for cancer pathophysiology
- Detection of epigenetic changes in body fluids
- Epigenetic biomarkers for cancer risk assessment
- Epigenetics in molecular epidemiology
- Epigenetic cancer prevention
- Epigenetics databases and computational methodologies
John C. Mathers and Caroline Relton
Toshikazu Ushijima
Kent L. Thornburg
Robyn Ward
SECTION II. Epigenetic biomarkers
Dajun Deng
Triantafillos Liloglou
Toshikazu Ushijima
SECTION III. Application of epigenetics in molecular epidemiology and epigenetic cancer prevention
Yasuhito Yuasa
Jia Chen
SECTION IV. Epigenetic databases
Drs Maté Ongenaert
