Epigenetic Cancer Therapy unites issues central to a translational audience actively seeking to understand the topic. It is ideal for cancer specialists, including oncologists and clinicians, but also provides valuable information for researchers, academics, students, governments, and decision-makers in the healthcare sector.

The text covers the basic background of the epigenome, aberrant epigenetics, and its potential as a target for cancer therapy, and includes individual chapters on the state of epigenome knowledge in specific cancers (including lung, breast, prostate, liver).

The book encompasses both large-scale intergovernmental initiatives as well as recent findings across cancer stem cells, rational drug design, clinical trials, and chemopreventative strategies. As a whole, the work articulates and raises the profile of epigenetics as a therapeutic option in the future management of cancer.