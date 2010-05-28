Epidermolysis Bullosa: Part II - Diagnosis and Management, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718133

Epidermolysis Bullosa: Part II - Diagnosis and Management, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 28-2

1st Edition

Authors: Dédée Murrell
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718133
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th May 2010
Description

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics is the first of a two-part series examining Epidermolysis Bullosa. Guest Editor Dedee Murrell has assembled a panel of experts to pen articles on topics covering pathogenesis, clinical features, diagnosis, treatment, and international perspectives on EB.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718133

About the Authors

Dédée Murrell Author

