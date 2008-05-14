Epidemiology
4th Edition
with STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
This popular book is written by the award-winning teacher, Dr. Leon Gordis of the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University. He introduces the basic principles and concepts of epidemiology in clear, concise writing and his inimitable style. This book provides an understanding of the key concepts in the following 3 fully updated sections: Section I: The Epidemiologic Approach to Disease and Intervention; Section II: Using Epidemiology to Identify the Causes of Disease; Section III: Applying Epidemiology to Evaluation and Policy. Clear, practical graphs and charts, cartoons, and review questions with answers reinforce the text and aid in comprehension.
Key Features
- Utilizes new full-color format to enhance readability and clarity.
- Provides new and updated figures, references and concept examples to keep you absolutely current - new information has been added on Registration of Clinical Trials, Case-Cohort Design, Case-Crossover Design, and Sources and Impact of Uncertainty ( disease topics include: Obesity, Asthma, Thyroid Cancer, Helicobacter Pylori and gastric/duodenal ulcer and gastric cancer, Mammography for women in their forties) – expanded topics include Person-time.
- Includes STUDENT CONSULT access, allowing you to:
o Access the complete contents of the book online, anywhere you go…perform quick searches…and add your own notes and bookmarks.
o Test yourself with the additional TEST BANK including 200 MCQs, plus complete rationales for all self-assessment Q and A in the print book.
o Reference all other STUDENT CONSULT titles you own online, too—all in one place!
Table of Contents
SECTION I
The Epidemiologic Approach to Disease and Intervention
CHAPTER 1
Introduction 3
CHAPTER 2
The Dynamics of Disease Transmission 19
CHAPTER 3
Measuring the Occurrence of Disease: I. Morbidity 37
CHAPTER 4
Measuring the Occurrence of Disease: II. Mortality 59
CHAPTER 5
Assessing the Validity and Reliability of Diagnostic and Screening Tests 85
CHAPTER 6
The Natural History of Disease: Ways of Expressing Prognosis 109
CHAPTER 7
Assessing the Effi cacy of Preventive and Therapeutic Measures:
Randomized Trials 131
CHAPTER 8
Randomized Trials: Some Further Issues 147
SECTION II
Using Epidemiology to Identify the Cause of Disease
CHAPTER 9
Cohort Studies 167
CHAPTER 10
Case-Control Studies and Other Study Designs 177
CHAPTER 11
Estimating Risk: Is There an Association? 201
Xiv
CHAPTER 12
More on Risk: Estimating the Potential for Prevention 215
CHAPTER 13
A Pause for Review: Comparing Cohort and Case-Control Studies 223
CHAPTER 14
From Association to Causation: Deriving Inferences from Epidemiologic Studies 227
CHAPTER 15
More on Causal Inferences: Bias, Confounding, and Interaction 247
CHAPTER 16
Identifying the Roles of Genetic and Environmental Factors in Disease Causation 265
SECTION III
Applying Epidemiology to Evaluation and Policy
CHAPTER 17
Using Epidemiology to Evaluate Health Services 293
CHAPTER 18
The Epidemiologic Approach to Evaluating Screening Programs 311
CHAPTER 19
Epidemiology and Public Policy 333
CHAPTER 20
Ethical and Professional Issues in Epidemiology 349
ANSWERS TO REVIEW QUESTIONS 361
INDEX 363
xv
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 14th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323286121
About the Author
Leon Gordis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology; Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health; Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics; Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Baltimore, Maryland
Leon Gordis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology; Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health; Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics; Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Baltimore, Maryland