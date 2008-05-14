Epidemiology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416040026, 9780323286121

Epidemiology

4th Edition

Authors: Leon Gordis
eBook ISBN: 9780323286121
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th May 2008
Page Count: 400
Description

This popular book is written by the award-winning teacher, Dr. Leon Gordis of the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University. He introduces the basic principles and concepts of epidemiology in clear, concise writing and his inimitable style. This book provides an understanding of the key concepts in the following 3 fully updated sections: Section I: The Epidemiologic Approach to Disease and Intervention; Section II: Using Epidemiology to Identify the Causes of Disease; Section III: Applying Epidemiology to Evaluation and Policy. Clear, practical graphs and charts, cartoons, and review questions with answers reinforce the text and aid in comprehension.

Key Features

  • Utilizes new full-color format to enhance readability and clarity.
  • Provides new and updated figures, references and concept examples to keep you absolutely current - new information has been added on Registration of Clinical Trials, Case-Cohort Design, Case-Crossover Design, and Sources and Impact of Uncertainty ( disease topics include: Obesity, Asthma, Thyroid Cancer, Helicobacter Pylori and gastric/duodenal ulcer and gastric cancer, Mammography for women in their forties) – expanded topics include Person-time.
  • Includes STUDENT CONSULT access, allowing you to:
    o Access the complete contents of the book online, anywhere you go…perform quick searches…and add your own notes and bookmarks.
    o Test yourself with the additional TEST BANK including 200 MCQs, plus complete rationales for all self-assessment Q and A in the print book.
    o Reference all other STUDENT CONSULT titles you own online, too—all in one place!

Table of Contents

SECTION I

The Epidemiologic Approach to Disease and Intervention

CHAPTER 1

Introduction 3

CHAPTER 2

The Dynamics of Disease Transmission 19

CHAPTER 3

Measuring the Occurrence of Disease: I. Morbidity 37

CHAPTER 4

Measuring the Occurrence of Disease: II. Mortality 59

CHAPTER 5

Assessing the Validity and Reliability of Diagnostic and Screening Tests 85

CHAPTER 6

The Natural History of Disease: Ways of Expressing Prognosis 109

CHAPTER 7

Assessing the Effi cacy of Preventive and Therapeutic Measures:

Randomized Trials 131

CHAPTER 8

Randomized Trials: Some Further Issues 147

SECTION II

Using Epidemiology to Identify the Cause of Disease

CHAPTER 9

Cohort Studies 167

CHAPTER 10

Case-Control Studies and Other Study Designs 177

CHAPTER 11

Estimating Risk: Is There an Association? 201

CHAPTER 12

More on Risk: Estimating the Potential for Prevention 215

CHAPTER 13

A Pause for Review: Comparing Cohort and Case-Control Studies 223

CHAPTER 14

From Association to Causation: Deriving Inferences from Epidemiologic Studies 227

CHAPTER 15

More on Causal Inferences: Bias, Confounding, and Interaction 247

CHAPTER 16

Identifying the Roles of Genetic and Environmental Factors in Disease Causation 265

SECTION III

Applying Epidemiology to Evaluation and Policy

CHAPTER 17

Using Epidemiology to Evaluate Health Services 293

CHAPTER 18

The Epidemiologic Approach to Evaluating Screening Programs 311

CHAPTER 19

Epidemiology and Public Policy 333

CHAPTER 20

Ethical and Professional Issues in Epidemiology 349

ANSWERS TO REVIEW QUESTIONS 361

INDEX 363

About the Author

Leon Gordis

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology; Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health; Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics; Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Baltimore, Maryland

