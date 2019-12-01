Epidemiology of Thyroid Disorders
1st Edition
Description
Epidemiology of Thyroid Disorders provides comprehensive, clinical knowledge to professionals dealing with thyroid disorders. The book focuses on the pathophysiology of thyroid disorders, the prevalence and incidence of various diseases, and their prevention. This focused analysis on thyroid disorders raises awareness of this global problem that, once diagnosed or misdiagnosed, can sometimes lead to over-treatment and cardiovascular complications, especially in the elderly. This succinct, targeted reference gives the reader excellent information on the epidemiology of global thyroid disorders, as well as up-to-date treatment data and a special focus on prevention.
Key Features
- Serves as a starting point for medical professionals, addressing the patterns, risk factors, prevention, and treatment of thyroid disorders around the world
- Discusses the prevalence of thyroid disorders around the world, covering disability and cost burden
- Covers recent trends, technologies and advancements in the management of thyroid diseases
Readership
Endocrinologists, diabetologists, obesity researchers, nutrtionists, general practitioners, students, dietitians, public health researchers
Table of Contents
Part I: Principles and Concepts
1. Global Impacts of Thyroid Disorders
2. Structures and Functions of the Thyroid Gland
3. Iodine and Thyroid Hormones
4. Effects of Thyroid Hormones in the Fetus
Part II: Thyroid Dysfunction and Clinical Application
5. Goiter
6. Hypothyroidism
7. Subclinical Hypothyroidism
8. Hyperthyroidism
9. Subclinical Hyperthyroidism
10. Thyroiditis
11. Thyrotoxic Crisis (Thyroid Storm)
12. Autoimmune Thyroid Disorders
13. Thyroid Dysfunction and The Heart
14. Thyroid Dysfunction and Mental Disorders
Part III: Global Epidemiology of Thyroid Neoplasms
15. Benign Thyroid Adenomas
16. Thyroid Cancer
Part IV: Special Populations
17. Pregnancy and Thyroid Dysfunction
18. Thyroid Dysfunction in the Elderly
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185001
About the Author
Jahangir Moini
Dr. Moini was Assistant Professor at Tehran University for 9 years. He was Department Chair for Health and Science at Everest University for 15 years, and was a Professor at that college for a total of 24 years. For the past 6 years, he was a Professor of Science and Health at Eastern Florida State College, but is now retired. Dr. Moini has taught anatomy and physiology for 30 years. He is also an internationally-published author of 38 books over the past 20 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Science and Health, Eastern Florida State College, Palm Bay, FL, USA