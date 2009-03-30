Epidemiology of Sleep Disorders: Clinical Implications, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705409

Epidemiology of Sleep Disorders: Clinical Implications, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 4-1

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Bixler
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705409
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th March 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

In Sleep medicine, as in most disciplines, understanding of epidemiology plays a crucial role in clinical treatment of sleep disorders. This issue discusses several recent, large epidemiologic studies with a specific focus on the clinical implications of the findings. Studies discussed include the Penn State Child Cohort, the Tucson Children's Assessment of Sleep Apnea Study, the Wisconsin Sleep Cohort Study, the Sleep Heart Health Study, the Bay Area Sleep Cohort, an ongoing study in Iceland, and the CARDIA Sleep Study.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437705409

About the Authors

Edward Bixler Author

