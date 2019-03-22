Epidemiology of Diabetes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128168646, 9780128173251

Epidemiology of Diabetes

1st Edition

Authors: Jahangir Moini
eBook ISBN: 9780128173251
Paperback ISBN: 9780128168646
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd March 2019
Page Count: 210
Description

Epidemiology of Diabetes addresses the patterns, risk factors and prevention tactics for the epidemic of diabetes in the US population. Diabetes is a costly and common disease that needs serious attention and awareness. Diabetes causes devastating consequences, such as neuropathy, retinopathy, nephropathy and vasculopathy. This succinct reference focuses on current data and research on diabetes, and is essential reading for diabetes care providers, as well as health care decision-makers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that more than 100 million US adults are living with diabetes or prediabetes, hence this is a timely resource on the topic.

Key Features

  • Serves as a starting point for medical professionals who are addressing the patterns, risk factors, prevention and treatment of the epidemic of diabetes in the US population
  • Discusses the epidemic and prevalence of diabetes in the United States, covering the disability, burden and mortality of diabetes
  • Covers the epidemiology of nutrition and diet, addressing carbohydrates and fiber, fats, protein, alcohol and nutritional intervention

Readership

Endocrinologists, diabetologists, general practitioners, physician assistants, medical students, dietitians, public health researchers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction and History of Diabetes Mellitus
Overview
Origins, Symptoms, and Signs
Pathophysiology through Experimentation
Diagnosis
Treatment
Lessons from the History of Diabetes
Summary

Chapter 2 Endocrine Function of the Pancreas
Overview
Synthesis and Secretion of Insulin
The Brain, Glucose, and Insulin
Secretion of Glucagon
Secretion of Somatostatin
Counter-Regulatory
Summary

Chapter 3 Pathophysiology of Diabetes
Overview
Role of Insulin in Metabolism
Hypoglycemia
Hyperglycemia
Types of Diabetes Mellitus
Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus
Epidemiology
Rising Incidence
Risk Factors
Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
Epidemiology
Rising Incidence
Risk Factors
Gestational Diabetes
Summary

Chapter 4 The Epidemic and Prevalence of Diabetes in the United States
Overview
Distribution of Diabetes by Gender and Age
Deaths Attributable to Diabetes
Disability Adjusted Life Years for Diabetes
Burden of Diabetes in the United States
Mortality from Diabetes in the United States
Population-Based Models of Diabetes
Summary

Chapter 5 Epidemiology of Diet and Diabetes Mellitus
Overview
Carbohydrates and Fiber
Fats
Protein
Alcohol
Nutritional Intervention
Summary

Chapter 6 The Health Impact of Diabetes
Overview
Microvascular Complications of Diabetes
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Nephropathy
Diabetic Neuropathy
Macrovascular Complications of Diabetes
Cardiovascular System
Peripheral Nervous System
Metabolic Syndrome
Summary

Chapter 7 Type 1 Diabetes
Overview
Genetics
Environmental Factors
Ethnic Disparities
Obesity
Birth Weight
Treatment
Summary

Chapter 8 Type 2 Diabetes
Overview
Risk Factors
Genetics
Obesity
Dietary Factors
Ethnic Disparities
Children and Adolescents
Double Diabetes
Economic Impact
Prevention
Summary

Chapter 9 Diagnosis
Overview
Fasting Plasma Glucose Tolerance Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Random Plasma Glucose Test
Glycated Hemoglobin A1c Test (HbA1c)
Kronus ZnT8Ab Elisa Assay
Screening for Diabetes
Screening for Complications
Summary

Chapter 10 Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Overview
Pathophysiology
Symptoms and Signs
Diagnosis
Prognosis
Treatment
Summary

Details

No. of pages:
210
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128173251
Paperback ISBN:
9780128168646

About the Author

Jahangir Moini

Dr. Moini was Assistant Professor at Tehran University for 9 years. He was Department Chair for Health and Science at Everest University for 15 years, and was a Professor at that college for a total of 24 years. For the past 6 years, he was a Professor of Science and Health at Eastern Florida State College, but is now retired. Dr. Moini has taught anatomy and physiology for 30 years. He is also an internationally-published author of 38 books over the past 20 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Science and Health, Eastern Florida State College, Palm Bay, FL, USA

