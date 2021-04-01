Epidemiology of Brain and Spinal Tumors
1st Edition
Epidemiology and Imaging Methods for Brain and Spinal Tumors provides a single volume resource on imaging methods and neuroepidemiology of both brain and spinal tumors. It covers a variety of imaging techniques including computed tomography (CT), MRI, positron emission tomography (PET), and other laboratory tests used in diagnosis and treatment. Detailing epidemiology, various imaging methods, and clinical considerations of various tumors of the CNS, it also provides diverse information about structures and functions, cytology, epidemiology (including molecular epidemiology), diagnosis, and treatment. This book is appropriate for neuroscience researchers, medical professionals, and anyone interested in a complete guide to visualizing and understanding CNS tumors.
- Provides the most up-to-date information regarding the epidemiology, biology, and imaging techniques for brain and spinal tumors, including CT, MRI, PET, and others
- Full color throughout, including figures, photos, tables, graphs, and radioimaging
- Broadly appeals to anyone interested in the field of Neuro-Oncology and in the treatment of patients with brain and spinal tumors
- Useful to clinicians interested in a thorough overview of the epidemiology of brain and spinal tumors, and can serve as a source of background information to basic scientists and pharmaceutical researchers with an interest in imaging and treatment
Graduate and postgraduate students, neuroscientists, neurologists, oncologists, biologists
Table of Contents
Part I: Structure, Function, and Development
1. Anatomy and Physiology
2. Cytology of the Nervous System
3. Embryology
Part II: Epidemiology
4. Global Epidemiology of Brain and Spinal Tumors (in Comparison with Other Cancers)
5. Prevalence and Incidence in Epidemiology
Part III: Classifications of Tumors
6. Astrocytoma
7. Glioblastoma
8. Oligodendroglioma
9. Ependymal Tumors
10. Schwannoma
11. Neurofibroma
12. Meningioma
13. Choroid Plexus Tumors
14. Mesenchymal Tumors
15. Pituitary Tumors
16. Pineal Parenchymal Tumors
17. Melanocytic Tumors
18. Primary Lymphoma of the Brain
19. Li-Fraumeni Syndrome
20. Turcot Syndrome
21. Von Hippel-Lindau Disease
22. Cowden Syndrome
23. Tuberous Sclerosis
24. Brain Tumors in Children
25. Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumors
26. Metastatic Tumors
27. Spinal Cord Tumors
28. Rare Brain Tumors
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128217368
Jahangir Moini
Dr. Moini was assistant professor at Tehran University, Medical School, Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, for nine years. For 18 years, he was the Director of Epidemiology for the Brevard County Health Department. For 15 years, he was the Director of Science and Health for Everest University in Melbourne FL. He was also a Professor of Science and Health at Everest for a total of 24 years. For 6 years, he was a Professor of Science and Health at Eastern Florida State College, but is now retired. Dr. Moini has been actively teaching for 39 years, and for 20 years, has been an international author of 38 books.
Professor of Science and Health (retired), Eastern Florida State College, Palm Bay, FL, USA
Nicholas Avgeropoulos
Dr. Avgeropoulos is the co-director of the brain and spine tumor program at Orlando Health / UF Health Cancer Center. His specialties are in neuro-oncology and cancer neurology.
Co-director, Brain and Spine Tumor Program, Orlando Health / UF Health Cancer Center
Mohtashem Samsam
Dr. Mohtashem Samsam is a Professor of Medicine and a faculty at the Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences and College of Medicine at the University of Central Florida. Dr. Samsam studied medicine in the English language program of Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Medical University, in Szeged, Hungary (1991- 1996) and received his PhD from Department of Cell Biology and Pathology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Salamanca, Spain, in 2002. He completed his post-doc studies in Wuerzburg University, Germany (1999- 2002).
Professor of Medicine, Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences and College of Medicine, University of Central Florida, USA
