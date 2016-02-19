Epidemiology in Country Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167657, 9781483195131

Epidemiology in Country Practice

1st Edition

Authors: William Norman Pickles
eBook ISBN: 9781483195131
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1939
Page Count: 124
Description

Epidemiology in Country Practice presents the development of the catarrhal jaundice and myalgia. It discusses the epidemiological and clinical observations of country doctors. It addresses the conditions of life of a country doctor. Some of the topics covered in the book are the appeal to improved medical research; methods of communicating medical research; techniques in acquisition of clinical data; types of diseases of the people living in the country; description of influenza, measles, scarlet fever, whooping-cough, and mumps; and diagnosis and behavior of chicken-pox and shingles. The description of sonne dysentery is fully covered. An in-depth account of the diagnosis, symptoms, and treatment of undulant fever are provided. The characteristic mononucleosis of glandular fever is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the classification and description of different skin conditions. Another section is focus on the diagnosis of malignant disease.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Chapter I. An Appeal

Chapter II. The Lines of Communication

Chapter III. Technique

Chapter IV. The Commoner Diseases

Chapter V. Chicken-Pox and Shingles

Chapter VI. Sonne Dysentery and the Rarer Diseases

Chapter VII. Epidemic Catarrhal Jaundice

Chapter VIII. Epidemic Myalgia

Bibliography

Index




Details

No. of pages:
124
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2039
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483195131

About the Author

William Norman Pickles

