Epidemiology in Country Practice presents the development of the catarrhal jaundice and myalgia. It discusses the epidemiological and clinical observations of country doctors. It addresses the conditions of life of a country doctor. Some of the topics covered in the book are the appeal to improved medical research; methods of communicating medical research; techniques in acquisition of clinical data; types of diseases of the people living in the country; description of influenza, measles, scarlet fever, whooping-cough, and mumps; and diagnosis and behavior of chicken-pox and shingles. The description of sonne dysentery is fully covered. An in-depth account of the diagnosis, symptoms, and treatment of undulant fever are provided. The characteristic mononucleosis of glandular fever is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the classification and description of different skin conditions. Another section is focus on the diagnosis of malignant disease.

The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.