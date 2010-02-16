Epicardial Interventions in Electrophysiology, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437717983, 9781455700172

Epicardial Interventions in Electrophysiology, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 2-1

1st Edition

Authors: Kalyanam Shivkumar Noel Boyle
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437717983
eBook ISBN: 9781455700172
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th February 2010
Description

Epicardial ablation is a relatively new technique that is less invasive than traditional surgical ablation.  It shows promise in certain patient populations.  This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics is one of the first collections of articles on this cutting edge technique.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437717983
eBook ISBN:
9781455700172

About the Authors

Kalyanam Shivkumar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UCLA

Noel Boyle Author

