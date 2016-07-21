Ephemeral Hunter-Gatherer Archaeological Sites
1st Edition
Geophysical Research
Description
Archaeological Geophysics for Ephemeral Human Occupations: Focusing on the Small-Scale combines technological advances in near-surface geophysics with recent archaeological scholarship and underlying archaeological premises to provide a practical manual for guiding archaeo-geophysical research design. By proposing the amelioration of communication gaps between traditional and geophysical archaeologists, this book will foment dialogue and participate in bringing about new ways of thinking anthropologically about archaeological geophysics, especially in relation to prehistoric open-air ephemeral sites. Offering a way to begin a dialogue between archaeology and geophysics, Archaeological Geophysics for Ephemeral Human Occupations is an important reference for practicing professionals, instructors, and students in geophysics and anthropology/archaeology, as well as geology.
Key Features
- Serves as a practical manual for guiding archaeo-geophysical research design
- Bridges the communication gap between traditional and geophysical archaeologists to contribute to new ways of thinking anthropologically about archaeological geophysics
- Provides a focus on prehistoric open-air ephemeral sites, which are often underrepresented
- Offers an important reference for practicing professionals, instructors, and students in geophysics and anthropology/archaeology, as well as geology
Readership
Practicing professionals, instructors, and both graduate and undergraduate students in geophysics and anthropology/archaeology and geology programs
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Archaeological Geophysics Biases
- 1.1 Special Notes to Archaeology Students
- 1.2 Interesting Aspects of “Archaeological” Publication
- 1.3 The Cosa Nostra Attitude
- 1.4 The Evidence at Hand
- 1.5 So What Is AGP?
- Chapter 2. Recognizing and Defeating Biases
- Chapter 3. Seeing the Forest but Missing the Trees
- Chapter 4. Material Signature of Human Behavior: Framing a Hunter-Gatherer AGP Agenda
- 4.1 How Do We See MSs?
- Chapter 5. Human Material Signatures
- 5.1 Archaeological Geophysics for Hunter-Gatherer Archaeology
- Chapter 6. Pattern Recognition and Preliminary Identification
- Chapter 7. Simulation Sandbox
- 7.1 Other Examples of Relevant Simulation Training
- Chapter 8. Material Signature of Seasonality at Verberie
- Chapter 9. Just for Students
- 9.1 Competitive Intelligence
- Chapter 10. Questions to Guide Framing Theoretical Perspectives
- Chapter 11. Conclusion: We Versus Me
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 21st July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128044421
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128044827
About the Author
Jason Thompson
Jason Thompson is an instructor at Ashford University, American Public University, and Rutgers university, as well as dissertation chair, committee member, and associate faculty at University of Phoenix. He also has a very wide variety of corporate experiences in financial services and the insurance industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Advanced Studies, University of Phoenix, USA